Where are the EV Charging Stations in Mississippi?

The City of Laurel recently partnered with Mississippi Power Company to install four Level II chargers in town. A news article in the Laurel Impact Newspaper stated that the two poles would be in the downtown area near The Rusty Chandelier, a popular shopping venue. An online map showing EV charging stations in Mississippi indicates that The Scotsman General Store, which is nearby, will have four charging stations with free parking available, "coming soon." Will this be the location for Laurel's newest charging station?

The news release shows that residents and tourists can charge their electric vehicles for free while they shop.

Laurel, formed in 1872, still has some brick streets and great restaurants like Pearl's Diner serving southern food or the 5000 Truck down by the RR tracks where Amtrak runs twice daily was made famous by Ben and Erin Napier and their "Our Hometown" series.

Laurel Ford, on Hwy 15 north, also has two free chargers.

Mississippi Power Company is one of the 26 Electric Power Cooperatives in Mississippi that serves 23 counties. There are more than 60 EV charging stations in Mississippi Power's territory, and they are reportedly discussing partnering with more communities to provide EV charging stations.

While researching for this article, I was surprised to learn that there's an EV Charging Station less than 10 miles from my country home. Prentiss Walker Lake, four miles southwest of Mize, Mississippi, just off Highway 35 S, has two plugs and charges $5.00 on the Honor System.

There are currently three EV charging levels: Level 1, Level 2, and Level 3.

Level 1 is 120 volts, like the standard household outlet, and is the slowest and would only add 3 - 5 miles of charge per hour. An overnight charge will add 30 - 50 miles of driving range. Level 1 cables are standard with the purchase of the vehicle.

Level 2 is most commonly used and is from 208 volts to 240 volts. Level 2 charging can replace 12 - 80 miles of charge within an hour. Most homes can have a Level 2 charger without the need to upgrade. A dedicated 240 circuit, like those used for electric clothes dryers or kitchen stoves, are required. An electric vehicle plugged into a Level 2 charger overnight would completely charge an empty battery.

Level 3 is 400 to 900 volts broken into DC Fast charging and Tesla Supercharge. The DC Fast Charging can charge an electric vehicle 3 - 20 miles per minute! Level 3 uses Direct Current, where Levels 1 and 2 use AC.

There are over 90 Tesla Supercharging stations within the state, but they only charge Tesla cars. The company has committed that its stations will be able to charge other EVs in the US by the end of 2022. In North America, all EVs use the same type of connectors for Level 1 and Level 2 charging, and Tesla uses a proprietary plug.

Suppose you plan on purchasing an Electric Vehicle; research and find your nearest charging station. Googling provides access to many online maps with locations of EV charging stations.