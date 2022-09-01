Is Jackson the Camp LeJeune of Mississippi?

Is there a possibility that Jackson could become the Camp LeJeune of Mississippi with contaminated water?

Water problems in Mississippi's largest city aren't news to anyone. Almost weekly, newscasts portray areas of the town where water pipes have burst and streets flood. Often, the flooding is in the poorest areas. The cast iron pipes running beneath the city have been in place since the 1950s and aren't just within the most impoverished areas - the entire town is affected.

Between 150,000 - 180,000 residents were already under a boil water notice before recent heavy rains caused the Pearl River, which runs through parts of the city, to flood and overwhelm an already stressed system.

Adding insult to injury, even though residents couldn't use water directly out of the faucet without boiling, their water bills were extremely high. Often their water bill was more than their rent or mortgage payment. Imagine receiving a water bill near $100, or $400, in many cases, in the thousands! In early August, the Jackson Water Sewer Billing System began turning off the water for overdue bills. Unbelievable that the leaders of Jackson would agree to mail out water bills in the thousands of dollars, and it's even more incredible that water would be turned off for non-payment when there is no water!

In May, a local television channel reported that the Jackson sewer system had dumped almost 45 million gallons of untreated wastewater into the environment over four months. How much of this toxic waste leeched into the aging underground water pipes?

The Camp LeJeune Water Contamination Lawsuit covers exposure to chemicals found in the water, which causes cancers, congenital disabilities, and other health-related issues.

How many health-related issues have been caused by the aging water system in Jackson? Residents may have drunk contaminated water, cooked with dirty water, or bathed with contaminated water because they were unaware.

Perhaps it's time to investigate questionable illnesses. Maybe it's just time to move!