Welcome to My Brain

Sarah Rose

[Listen to an audio version of this blog here.]

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yJVKJ_0l8mN8IJ00
Photo byPexels

Below is an inelegant menagerie of things I thought about, today, in no specific order and with no specific meaning. Before finishing this, I went down the deep, dark rabbit hole known as Zillow. What I was looking for exactly, I wasn’t quite sure. Every house I saw was either ugly and rundown and affordable or overpriced and gorgeous. Do I need a house? No, not really. But there is something very satisfying about looking; judging the layout and paint colors while also understanding that I am in no way positioned to afford any of them.

1. Today I found one of my cats whiskers on the floor the other day; a long, white, stiff hair lying innocently on the dark hardwood. My insides melted a bit, and I thought about the day, years from now, when my cat will inevitable pass away. Whiskers on the hardwood will be one of the things I miss the most.

2. In the middle of a rainy workday, I stared out the window for a second and had a short bout of fantasizing. I’d like to be reading a large, old, musty book in a coffee shop right now. I’d just sit there all day while it rains, doing nothing but reading a book. Maybe Grimms Fairy Tales or something witchy and a tad bit morbid. I’d drink latte after latte and my butt would go numb and it would be the most glorious day in the whole world.

3. I drank an Ashland hard seltzer with dinner tonight. Mango Strawberry. Fruity and delicious and extremely feminine, from the flavor to the lettering to the pale pink can. I also ate three individually wrapped Swedish Fish, which tasted slightly of plastic, and wondered what I was doing with my life.

4. Sometimes I think about stabbing my hand straight through with a knife, or crashing my car into a light post or falling off the edge of a mountain. I don’t mind my dark imaginings, but they do make me feel like I might be psychopathic, or like my therapist may have missed an important diagnosis. I tell myself that it’s normal to have dark thoughts, that most people have considered what it would feel like to drink liquid dish soap or tear their toenails off one by one. It’s normal, I tell myself. Totally, absolutely, horrifically, humanly normal.

5. I bought a gel manicure kit the other day and gave myself first a pedicure, then a manicure. Despite my trembling left hand, my manicure turned out swell and now my nails shall never be naked again.

6. Speaking of being naked, I met a pair of nudists once and they were delightful people. I also went to a nude beach once, and most of the people there were saggy old men so I kept my pants on. Fewer bad things happen when you keep your pants on.

7. I used to work from an office, and the first thing I’d do when I came home was take my pants off. There is no reasons pants should be so uncomfortable, or why they must be always too long or too short or too loose in the waist but tight on the thighs, or why the sizing system is absolute arbitrary trash. Pants are demonic, and that is a hill I am more than willing to die on.

8. There has been a lot of rain here lately, which means that the mountains are buried in snow, which means that everyone is losing their goddamned minds. My favorite time to go do things in Southern California is when it’s raining, because nobody, and I mean no-bod-y is willing to go out. When I stopped by Trader Joes, there was a tumble weed in one corner and all the soup was gone, but there was hardly anybody in the store.

9. When I was a kid, I drug an old ceramic sink out to the yard because I thought it would make a nice piece of yard décor. Eventually, it filled with water and a very fat toad took up residence. A toad squatter. I hated that toad, and my mother hated the sink, and I don’t recall what ever happened to it.

10. In college, I took an Oceanography class and my teacher was the sort of crusty old man who has mustard stains on his neckties and who never figured out that he ought to sort his dark laundry from his light. Once, he fell asleep in front of the class. He had an old slide projector, one of those big round ones that are now found in museums. Every so often, a slide would get stuck and he’d pull a popsicle stick out of his breast pocket to un-stick it. I went to college in the middle of Illinois, a state situated in the middle of the country with more corn than people. There was a smelly brown river but no ocean to speak of for many thousands of miles.

11. My boyfriend is much older than me, and like many men of his generation, he never learned to type. Typing was a female skill, probably. Jokes on him, because now, I watch him slowly type emails as I write page after page of nonsense without once looking down at my screen. He has an idea for a book, but no way to type the book, so he’s set on dictating it instead. To start, he wrote down an outline on lined paper, none of which I could read even if I wanted too. Penmanship is dead. Cursive is dead. Writing with our hands is dead. We can just talk into the void, forever. We can listen to books instead of reading them. It’s a wonder any of you are still reading this, right now.

12. On the street outside the tiny, crumbling studio apartment I used to call home, an ice cream truck would pass by, almost daily. Ice cream trucks were not a core childhood memory for me. I don’t recall ever buying ice cream out of the back of a musical truck. We bought ice cream in pound-sized buckets from the grocery store, like normal people. I recently learned that the cost of a new ice cream truck is roughly $60,000, which is a *lot* of popsicles and which seems, at first glace, a poor investment.

13. One of my neighbors in the building of the tiny, crumbling studio apartment I used to call home, gave me a business card one day that only said his name, nothing else. First name, last name, full stop. To hell with titles and phone numbers and email addresses. Don’t call me, don’t contact me, but here’s my name.

14. I called somebody in Alaska the other day, and she was a delight. She reminded me of Jewel, who grew up in Alaska, which reminded me of Shania Twain, who grew up in Canada, which reminded me of that Family Guy episode about how nice Canadians are. I’ve only known a handful of Canadians, but from my minute sample size, I concur that all Canadians, and all Alaskans are in fact, very nice.

15. I find it annoying to eat, especially multiple times per day. Some days, lunch feels especially intrusive and chewing feels like quite a chore. I bought some protein shakes but they taste like how a box smells. I’m not sure why you’re still reading this, but I do appreciate you, very much.

P.S. Read about the most affordable places to live here, read a list of the best ice cream in every state here, or read some fun facts about toads here.

xoxo

Sarah Rose

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# funny# story# thoughts# add# california

Comments / 0

Published by

Blogger | Poet | Freelancer | Ultra Runner Blog: The Prosiest IG: @mcmountain Email: sarahrose.writer@gmail.com

Dana Point, CA
1K followers

More from Sarah Rose

All We Notice is Where We Focus

"Wasn't she being a bitch?" my friend asked me. We were standing outside of David's Bridal, in a sprawling mall that is egregiously large and difficult to navigate. There are escalators and smoothie shops and a Wetzel's Pretzel sandwiched in between the Container Store and Best Buy and Baskin Robins. Spend money, says the mall, on all of these things you'll never need, not even once. My friend was referring to the associate who was helping her try on wedding dresses. "Not really," I answered, "she seemed perfectly nice to me."

Read full story

Learning to Fail Gracefully

I’m not writing about failure today because I failed at anything in particular recently. I’ve failed at plenty, though. I’ve dropped out of races, gone through dozens of job interviews that never resulted in offers, submitted my writing to publications only to have it rejected time after time after time. I’ve failed tests and I’ve failed in the workplace and I’ve failed in relationship with others. There is no area of life that goes untouched by failure, so we may as well embrace it. Failure, to me, is synonymous with persistence. You only fail if you fail to try again.

Read full story

Sexism in Sport

"You're fast now, but you're young," one of my high school teachers told me, "girls always slow down as they grow up." I was a Sophomore, barely fifteen. So far, I'd had a good amount of running success, in a big-fish-small-pond sort of way. As far as growing into womanhood, I'd already done a lot of developing; I'd stopped getting taller, developed breasts, gotten my period (once), and didn't really understand what he meant. As far as I was concerned, I was done growing up, physically at least.

Read full story
3 comments

Black Canyon 100K Recap

2023 marked the 10th annual running of the Black Canyon 100K. The course is point-to-point (love) with a net downhill (fast), with most of the climbing coming in the second half of the race (ouch).

Read full story
1 comments

Happy Stupid Love Day

I'm not a huge fan of Valentine's Day. Most people who say that are either single and lying or coupled and tired. Personally, my birthday is only a week before it, so everyone I've ever known romantically has lumped my birthday and Valentine's Day together, the same thing that happens to kids born on Christmas Eve. "These flowers are for your birthday and Valentine's Day."

Read full story
1 comments
Orange County, CA

Living With Death

"There are no cemeteries here," Mike said the other day, as if he wanted there to be lots of cemeteries everywhere, always. We were driving somewhere, and he thought, for a split second, that a grove of young trees wrapped in burlap were headstones. He seemed disheartened to realize that they were just saplings, not dead people.

Read full story
1 comments

Dry(ish) January

Tis the season of broken New Years' resolutions (how are yours going?). Some people bought a gym membership they've already stopped using. Some people started and stopped a juice cleanse, and some of us vowed to stop engaging in traffic-induced altercations. My resolution was to drink less, so I stopped entirely for about 3 weeks. Unsurprisingly, I felt great. It wasn't hard to stop drinking because I don't drink that much anyway. However, even a glass of wine at night was leaving me feeling foggy the next morning. Not shocking, since alcohol is technically a toxic substance.

Read full story
Austin, TX

Dirty Thirty

On Monday, I stood beside a table at a tradeshow in the lower level of a Marriott in Austin, TX. Outside, sidewalks were littered with downed trees from a recent ice storm, "I've never seen anything like it," one woman told me, her eyes widening, "Texas isn't built for ice." At the trade show, I drank two lattes, pet a puppy, and chitted with anyone willing to chat. Later, I celebrated my 30th birthday by eating a small package of Swedish Fish while watching Firefly Lane on the plane ride home. Thirty was feeling a lot like 29.

Read full story

The Dark Triad & People Who Exhaust Me

I'm eating granola out of a paper cup with a plastic baby spoon, on the tenth floor of a Marriot in downtown St. Louis. I'm drinking sauvignon blanc out of a plastic cup, wondering if this makes me trashy or resourceful. Speaking of trash, the worldwide human population produces 2.6 trillion pounds of garbage every year. I imagine a trash barge floating off the pacific coast, spilling over with human refuse, my tiny blue plastic baby spoon balanced precariously on top.

Read full story
6 comments

Working From Home

I work from the second bedroom, which is a relatively new concept for me as I've lived most of my life with one (or none) bedrooms. When the pandemic first struck, I was living with a roommate. We both suddenly had to work from home, holing up in our respective bedrooms and trying, with some difficulty, to remain productive. I put my laptop on top of my dresser and spent over a year working two feet away from my bed. My bathroom was eight feet away, my kitchen was ten. I realized, like many of us did, that I didn't need to commute to an office to get my job done. My roommate, on the other hand, wallowed in her room eating chocolate cake by the fistful and drinking rosé by the pint glass.

Read full story
Laguna Beach, CA

Come To The Beach With Me

I wish you could be here right now, on the beach with me. It's mid-January and there is a slight, misting rain. The ocean is a shade greyer than the sky, and in the gap between the clouds and the water there is a small dash of sun. Dark orange, the color of the egg yolks from organic, free-range chickens. There was a farm near where I grew up that sold eggs like that on the side of a sleepy, two-lane country road. Organic, free-range, non-GMO, brown and blue spotted eggs. Perfect, without even trying to be.

Read full story

Terrible, Terrible Vision

"What exit is that?" I asked Mike, on one of our many drives to God-Knows-Where. We go so many places that they blur together like so many cars on so many congested, L.A.-adjacent interstates.

Read full story

A Love Story

I just Googled, "Do cats take on the personality traits of their owners?" because my (very thoughtful) boyfriend, Mike, suggested that my anxiety may have worn off on my cat, aptly named Chub Chub for the little pad of flesh that hangs below his lower haunches.

Read full story
8 comments

Creativity, Human Connection, and Chat GPT

One of my friends hasn't used social media in over a decade. She briefly started an Instagram account and within weeks, abandoned it entirely, "I just don't see the appeal," she said. I admired her casual disdain for something so many of us don't even just want, but need. People walk around with headphones on and their noses buried in screens. We shut the world out at the same time we demand to be seen and heard, and idiotic irony at best. After all, if everyone is talking, there is no one to listen. And, since we're all talking all of the time, it stands to reason that most of us have nothing to say.

Read full story
1 comments

Moving Day

Mike and I just moved in together, which marked my tenth move in the past twelve years. If I stay in one place too long, I start feeling itchy and annoyed by my surroundings. Was that wall always that color? Were my neighbors always so annoying? Was the drive home always so tiresome? Moving frequently doesn’t come free of cost though, with the security deposit and first months rent and an added pet fee and a moving truck/boxes, not to mention the hours of packing and unpacking and arranging.

Read full story
Avalon, CA

Avalon 50 Recap

Last Saturday, I ran the Avalon 50 miler on Catalina Island, which has been around for 42 (!) years. It's managed by the Avalon Lions Club to generate funds that support island charities and Avalon schools. The city of Avalon was incorporated in 1913, and has a population of ~3,377. Avalon is the southernmost city in Los Angeles county, and thrives on tourism. Catalina is infamous for its heard of bison, which are believed to be descendants of a small herd that was brought to the island by a movie company in 1924. It's charming, beautiful, and only a quick ferry ride off the coast of Southern California.

Read full story

Overcoming Scarcity

In 2008, both my parents lost their jobs. It was the height of the recession, and it was nobody's fault, really. At least, nobody we could name. I was a sophomore in high school, and I was needlessly bratty. Stubborn and single-minded. All I wanted to do was run and go to school and pretend to know everything. Money was not something I thought much about. I made a little money during the summer, but I knew nothing about the realities of work, mortgages, credit cards, interest rates, or (God forbid) taxes. 2008 was not a great year for a lot of people. For me, 2008 was probably the first time I thought about money at all, and it was definitely the first time I worried about it.

Read full story

Measuring Body Composition

Almost two years ago, I had my body composition measured utilizing a DXA scan (this is the company I used). I had it done again the other day, and the results showed slow and steady progress.

Read full story

A Look Back on 2022

Life is usually not what you expect it to be, and 2022 reiterated the unpredictability of life in bold letters, italicized, and underlined. Last year on New Years, I was running a race in zero degree weather. I eventually dropped out due to my mismanagement of the cold, and spent the night wrapped in blankets, eating soup with my parents and feeling both mentally and physically drained. Last January, I was grappling with a less-than-good job that I didn't see a clear way out of, nor did I see a clear (or even fuzzy) path to success if I stayed. I was stuck, or so I thought. Last January, I returned to California and fell headfirst into a new relationship that I wasn't really expecting. My guard was up high, and it took a lot of patience and persistence on the part of my now-boyfriend to get through my jadedness. I was suspicious and cynical. I didn't trust men, and I had no reason to.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy