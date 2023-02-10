Austin, TX

Dirty Thirty

Sarah Rose

[Listen to an audio version of this blog here.]

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UHlBO_0kiSOSgL00
Photo byPhoto By Author

On Monday, I stood beside a table at a tradeshow in the lower level of a Marriott in Austin, TX. Outside, sidewalks were littered with downed trees from a recent ice storm, "I've never seen anything like it," one woman told me, her eyes widening, "Texas isn't built for ice." At the trade show, I drank two lattes, pet a puppy, and chitted with anyone willing to chat. Later, I celebrated my 30th birthday by eating a small package of Swedish Fish while watching Firefly Lane on the plane ride home. Thirty was feeling a lot like 29.

People who are "getting older," always say things like "age is just a number," or "I don't feel like I'm 60, or 50 or 77" or "back in my day..."

And, as the last days of my 20's slipped into the past, people kept telling me how this was a big deal.

"Your thirties are the best decade of your life," one person told me, "it's like your 20's, but with money." My twenties were wonderful and horrifying and embarrassing all at once. I wasn't sure what I wanted out of life, but I gained a pretty good idea about what I didn't want, which is just as important. While many of my friends were getting married and having babies, I was spending weekends running, weeknights writing, and building friendships that have, and will continue, to endure. I'm not convinced that marriage and babies are necessary in order to live a happy life, but I am enjoying spending time with all the babies my married friends keep producing.

I learned that dating is a horrific societal practice, and that it is, quite often, a waste of time. I learned to rely on myself to solve problems, find my way, and fix whatever I'd broken.

I learned that stuffy, dated office environments will never suit my demeanor or aid productivity, and that innovation and creativity are not always welcomed. "This is how we've always done things," is one of the most damning sentences anyone could ever utter, and yet, we hear it all the time.

In my early twenties, I was studying English at a small, private university in Central Illinois. I barely understood social media, and frankly, didn't care to understand. As my friends were all downloading Instagram, I thought to myself, "What's the point?" In 2015, I downloaded the app and the first few photos are of a table I decoupaged and my cat. My cat is still here, waking me up too early and scratching the back of my couch. He's been with me over a decade now, and he wouldn't give a damn if I was eighty, wrinkly, and bedridden. He might actually prefer that I were bedridden.

I have noticed fine lines around my eyes and in my forehead, and if I were to listen to whatever media is being targeted to women in their early thirties, I'd have pumped Botox into my face at least a dozen times already. I don't, because I've seen what happens to women who can't stop fixing their faces, and it isn't pretty. It's inauthentic and (sometimes) horrifying. Probably, that's the best thing about getting older; understanding what and who is authentic, and learning to live authentically, too.

Older people will forever decry younger generations, lumping each of us into categories, insisting we are lazy, soft, or stupid, or believing, inexplicably, that the younger generation will save-the-world. I'm not convinced the world can be saved by any of us. The world is a complicated thing, and most of us are still drooling into our pillowcases at night and screaming at each other in rush hour traffic and spilling coffee on white blouses and misquoting Proust in an attempt to look smart. The world is a big place, and it does no good trying to fix it you can't even fix yourself.

Thirty years is no time at all, and I hope to have another thirty (or two) before I succumb to the curmudgeonly nature of my forefathers and perish soon thereafter. Things I have learned in my first 30 years:

  1. Invest early, even if you don't have much.
  2. If you don't know what you want, try everything.
  3. Go to therapy.
  4. Read more books.
  5. Spend more time with people who like you as you are.
  6. Drink less. Sleep more.
  7. Nobody owes you anything.
  8. Be nice to waiters.
  9. Be nice, period, especially when you want to be mean.
  10. Spend as much time as possible doing what you love.
  11. Tell people you love them, but only if you mean it.
  12. Live below your means if you can, and always keep an emergency fund.
  13. Examine the darkest parts of you, so they don't consume you completely.
  14. Say yes to things that frighten and thrill you.
  15. Listen to people who know more than you.
  16. Learn to fail gracefully.
  17. Consistent hard work can outpace talent.
  18. Chasing big goals requires sacrifice, and you get to decide what it is you're willing to let go of.
  19. Comparison is truly the thief of joy.
  20. Grudges are heavy, and hatred a dead and burning thing.

P.S. I love you all so much. Subscribe to my Medium page here, donate to my birthday fundraiser for Bigger Than the Trail here, or watch a video about my mental health journey and Bigger Than the Trail here.

xoxo

Sarah Rose

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# birthday# thirty# aging# life lessons# love

Comments / 0

Published by

Blogger | Poet | Freelancer | Ultra Runner Blog: The Prosiest IG: @mcmountain Email: sarahrose.writer@gmail.com

Dana Point, CA
1K followers

More from Sarah Rose

Dry(ish) January

Tis the season of broken New Years' resolutions (how are yours going?). Some people bought a gym membership they've already stopped using. Some people started and stopped a juice cleanse, and some of us vowed to stop engaging in traffic-induced altercations. My resolution was to drink less, so I stopped entirely for about 3 weeks. Unsurprisingly, I felt great. It wasn't hard to stop drinking because I don't drink that much anyway. However, even a glass of wine at night was leaving me feeling foggy the next morning. Not shocking, since alcohol is technically a toxic substance.

Read full story

The Dark Triad & People Who Exhaust Me

I'm eating granola out of a paper cup with a plastic baby spoon, on the tenth floor of a Marriot in downtown St. Louis. I'm drinking sauvignon blanc out of a plastic cup, wondering if this makes me trashy or resourceful. Speaking of trash, the worldwide human population produces 2.6 trillion pounds of garbage every year. I imagine a trash barge floating off the pacific coast, spilling over with human refuse, my tiny blue plastic baby spoon balanced precariously on top.

Read full story
6 comments

Working From Home

I work from the second bedroom, which is a relatively new concept for me as I've lived most of my life with one (or none) bedrooms. When the pandemic first struck, I was living with a roommate. We both suddenly had to work from home, holing up in our respective bedrooms and trying, with some difficulty, to remain productive. I put my laptop on top of my dresser and spent over a year working two feet away from my bed. My bathroom was eight feet away, my kitchen was ten. I realized, like many of us did, that I didn't need to commute to an office to get my job done. My roommate, on the other hand, wallowed in her room eating chocolate cake by the fistful and drinking rosé by the pint glass.

Read full story
Laguna Beach, CA

Come To The Beach With Me

I wish you could be here right now, on the beach with me. It's mid-January and there is a slight, misting rain. The ocean is a shade greyer than the sky, and in the gap between the clouds and the water there is a small dash of sun. Dark orange, the color of the egg yolks from organic, free-range chickens. There was a farm near where I grew up that sold eggs like that on the side of a sleepy, two-lane country road. Organic, free-range, non-GMO, brown and blue spotted eggs. Perfect, without even trying to be.

Read full story

Terrible, Terrible Vision

"What exit is that?" I asked Mike, on one of our many drives to God-Knows-Where. We go so many places that they blur together like so many cars on so many congested, L.A.-adjacent interstates.

Read full story

A Love Story

I just Googled, "Do cats take on the personality traits of their owners?" because my (very thoughtful) boyfriend, Mike, suggested that my anxiety may have worn off on my cat, aptly named Chub Chub for the little pad of flesh that hangs below his lower haunches.

Read full story
8 comments

Creativity, Human Connection, and Chat GPT

One of my friends hasn't used social media in over a decade. She briefly started an Instagram account and within weeks, abandoned it entirely, "I just don't see the appeal," she said. I admired her casual disdain for something so many of us don't even just want, but need. People walk around with headphones on and their noses buried in screens. We shut the world out at the same time we demand to be seen and heard, and idiotic irony at best. After all, if everyone is talking, there is no one to listen. And, since we're all talking all of the time, it stands to reason that most of us have nothing to say.

Read full story
1 comments

Moving Day

Mike and I just moved in together, which marked my tenth move in the past twelve years. If I stay in one place too long, I start feeling itchy and annoyed by my surroundings. Was that wall always that color? Were my neighbors always so annoying? Was the drive home always so tiresome? Moving frequently doesn’t come free of cost though, with the security deposit and first months rent and an added pet fee and a moving truck/boxes, not to mention the hours of packing and unpacking and arranging.

Read full story
Avalon, CA

Avalon 50 Recap

Last Saturday, I ran the Avalon 50 miler on Catalina Island, which has been around for 42 (!) years. It's managed by the Avalon Lions Club to generate funds that support island charities and Avalon schools. The city of Avalon was incorporated in 1913, and has a population of ~3,377. Avalon is the southernmost city in Los Angeles county, and thrives on tourism. Catalina is infamous for its heard of bison, which are believed to be descendants of a small herd that was brought to the island by a movie company in 1924. It's charming, beautiful, and only a quick ferry ride off the coast of Southern California.

Read full story

Overcoming Scarcity

In 2008, both my parents lost their jobs. It was the height of the recession, and it was nobody's fault, really. At least, nobody we could name. I was a sophomore in high school, and I was needlessly bratty. Stubborn and single-minded. All I wanted to do was run and go to school and pretend to know everything. Money was not something I thought much about. I made a little money during the summer, but I knew nothing about the realities of work, mortgages, credit cards, interest rates, or (God forbid) taxes. 2008 was not a great year for a lot of people. For me, 2008 was probably the first time I thought about money at all, and it was definitely the first time I worried about it.

Read full story

Measuring Body Composition

Almost two years ago, I had my body composition measured utilizing a DXA scan (this is the company I used). I had it done again the other day, and the results showed slow and steady progress.

Read full story

A Look Back on 2022

Life is usually not what you expect it to be, and 2022 reiterated the unpredictability of life in bold letters, italicized, and underlined. Last year on New Years, I was running a race in zero degree weather. I eventually dropped out due to my mismanagement of the cold, and spent the night wrapped in blankets, eating soup with my parents and feeling both mentally and physically drained. Last January, I was grappling with a less-than-good job that I didn't see a clear way out of, nor did I see a clear (or even fuzzy) path to success if I stayed. I was stuck, or so I thought. Last January, I returned to California and fell headfirst into a new relationship that I wasn't really expecting. My guard was up high, and it took a lot of patience and persistence on the part of my now-boyfriend to get through my jadedness. I was suspicious and cynical. I didn't trust men, and I had no reason to.

Read full story

A Poem for 2022

Every year, I write a poem in honor of that year. I've only been doing this since 2016, but it's an interesting way to reflect on the past year, and to see my own evolution as a writer and as a person. When I was younger, my writing was tinged with anger and resentment. Now, especially over the past year, my writing has taken on a more subdued and understanding tone, and not necessarily on purpose. Once growth begins to happen, it's difficult to stop, and with growth comes the understanding that most people are not evil, that holding onto grudges and resentment only deteriorates the person holding it, and that anger is the least powerful of all emotions. While anger can be motivating, it is not a motivation that lasts. There is much more nuance in empathy than there is in anger, and it's much more fun to explore. I've also learned that anger is almost always a front for some other, deeper, more vulnerable emotion or pain.

Read full story

Mental Health & The Holidays

There is an old rumor, or an old wife’s tale, or maybe just a lunch-table legend, that the rate of suicide increases during the holidays. According to most sources (including the CDC), that rumor is absolutely false. Suicide rates are lowest in December, and peak in the spring and fall. Time of year aside, suicide itself is the 10th leading cause of death for all Americans.

Read full story
1 comments

Books I Read in 2022

1.ROAR: How to Match Your Food and Fitness to Your Unique Female Physiology for Optimum Performance, Great Health, and a Strong, Lean Body for Lifeby Stacy Sims ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

Read full story

Running in the Rain

It never rains in Southern California, but it's raining today. Fat drops splattering across dingy pavement that hasn't seen water in months. Oil resurfacing on the interstates, making driving doubly treacherous. Since it never rains here, nobody knows how to drive in inclement weather, either. There is a leak in the building I live in, causing water to seep onto my grey tiled floor. I pay $1,600 a month for an insignificant amount of square living space, complete with a sagging roof and leaking floors. One day, I found literal cat turds in the community washing machine. Another day, my kitchen faucet handle came completely undone, held down by what looked like Gorilla Glue.

Read full story

The Importance of Self-Reliance

At the job I had before the job I had before the job I have now, I worked with a colleague who was always asking me to help him. Could I review his report? Could I help him find an EIN number? Could I provide the address of the place we all planned to meet (which happened to be in the calendar invitation)? Could I send him a document that lived on the shared drive? Could I review an email to his client?

Read full story

CIM Marathon Recap

I signed up for the California International Marathon in the summertime, months before the race was set to happen. After running almost exclusively on trails and mountains for years, I felt a certain pull to go back to the road. The last time I ran a road marathon was in 2018, when I ran the Chicago marathon on a charity bib for the American Red Cross.

Read full story

Nobody Cares

"This is all terrible," I thought to myself. I was scrolling through a 94-page word document full of poems I've written since I published my last poetry book (called, I Like It Cuz It's Pink). I both loved and hated my last book of poems. Loved, because I worked and re-worked and edited and re-edited them to the best of my ability. Hated, because I rarely like anything I write, and my book was, in hindsight, not that good. But art is rarely good, and instead of ruminating on what I wrote and hated, I stubbornly keep writing, which is great, expect sometimes I hate everything new that I've written as well. "They read like songs without music," I told Mike one day. Not necessarily a bad thing, but have you ever just read song lyrics without knowing the song? Most read as slightly incoherent at best.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy