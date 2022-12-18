Books I Read in 2022

Sarah Rose

[Listen to an audio version of this blog here.]

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NQgOz_0jmwx7pH00
Photo byPexels

1. ROAR: How to Match Your Food and Fitness to Your Unique Female Physiology for Optimum Performance, Great Health, and a Strong, Lean Body for Life by Stacy Sims ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

I reread this book this year, in part because it was so useful the first time around and in part to determine what information would help me train better now. Dr. Sims’ tagline is that “Women are not small men. Stop eating and training like one.” She writes about how to eat, supplement, and train throughout all phases of a woman’s life; how to train with our cycle, and how to adapt to our unique female physiology. It’s a highly readable, deeply educational book that I recommend to every female athlete.

2. Into Thin Air by John Krakauer ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

I bought this book for $3.99 on Thrift Books (check it out if you’re looking for deals on gently used books). Everyone has read (or at least heard about) this book, or seen the movie rendition. If I were you, I’d read the book and stick it out through the first section, as the beginning can drag a bit. Once Krakauer begins telling the story of summiting Mt. Everest, the book really takes off. Told with poignant clarity, his account of climbing Everest is harrowing, griping, and a singular work of journalistic excellence.

3. The Tender Bar: a Memoir by J.R Moehringer ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

Set in a bar in the Long Island city of Manhasset, Moehringer tells the story of his abnormal family life, a mother doing her best to get by, eccentric grandparents, an absent father, and Uncle Charlie, who brings him to Dickens, where J.R meets men who he idolizes and who, for better or worse, teach him how to be a man. It’s a coming of age story infused with tragedy and comedy. Read the book but please don’t watch the movie.

4. Broken (in the best possible way) by Jenny Lawson ⭐⭐

I listened to this book on Audible, at the recommendation of a friend. Lawson writes all about her depression and anxiety, and the book is a series of anecdotes that are by turns funny and relatable. Maybe I didn’t relate as much as others because I wasn’t anxious or depressed while I read this book, but for some reason it didn’t strike a chord with me. Lawson is a great writer, and the book comes complete with photos and illustrations.

5. Olga Dies Dreaming by Xochitl Gonzalez ⭐⭐⭐⭐

This is Gonzalez’s debut novel and it’s not to be slept on. The novel is set in 2017, and Olga and her brother, Pedro, are both semi-public figures in their New York neighborhood. While their lives seem glitzy from the outside, there is drama, corruption, and familial strife hidden behind closed doors. This book was also set against the backdrop of one f the most devastating hurricanes to hit Puerto Rico. I listened to it on Audible, and it was an easy listen, very airport friendly.

6. My Friend Anna: The True Story of a Fake Heiress by Rachel DeLoache Williams ⭐⭐

Like most of you, I watched Inventing Anna on Netflix and was hooked on not only the incredible storytelling but by the show’s protagonist, Anna Delvey, who is problematic in more ways than one. My Friend Anna was written by one of Anna’s good friends Rachel, (who is no longer her friend). Rachel helped to uncover Anna’s long string of deceit and unpaid bills. I read this after watching the Netflix series, and it was an interesting inside look at the somewhat fictionalized events presented by Netflix. It was not that well written, and it felt like Rachel was both defending and justifying her friendship with Anna, which was annoying and tiresome.

7. Never Broken: Songs are Only Half the Story by Jewel ⭐⭐⭐⭐

Who doesn’t love Jewel? I’ve listened to her music for years, and after hearing more about her childhood on a podcast, decided to read her book. Jewel explores her unconventional childhood and upbringing, from playing music with her family in bars in Alaska to being homeless in San Diego, to becoming one of the most decorated artists in history. She also writes about her fraught relationship with her mother, the rise and fall of her marriage, and how writing songs and poetry has helped her make sense of it all. Worth the read even if you’re not a Jewel fan.

8. The 7 husband’s of Evelyn Hugo by Taylor Jenkins Read ⭐⭐⭐⭐

This was one of my favorite Audible books of the year. It tells the story of Evelyn Hugo, a reclusive Hollywood movie icon who was married seven times and who, right before her death, decides to tell the truth about her life. She selects a journalist named Monique to write her memoir, and the reader later finds out that their lives are inextricably intertwined. A very 1950’s Hollywood romance/mystery that is by turns heartbreaking and highly entertaining.

9. The Glass Castle by Jeanette Walls ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

The Glass Castle might be the best book I read this year. Jeannette Walls wrote a brutally honest memoir about growing up with two unstable parents who tote her and her three siblings from town to town to avoid bill collectors. Her father was a drunk and her mother was mentally unwell. Going from one run-down living situation to the next, the family’s situation only worsens. One by one, her siblings escape to New York to make a life for themselves and now, as a successful adult, Jeanette watches as her mother becomes willingly homeless. The Glass Castle is riveting, at times nearly unbelievable. It’s sad in some ways, but it is ultimately a redemptive tale of overcoming hardship, pain, and heartbreak.

10. Verity by Colleen Hoover ⭐⭐⭐

Hoover is one of those authors with a million titles, but Verity is one of her most popular. It tells the story of Lowen Ashleigh, a struggling writer, who is hired by Jeremy Crawford, husband of best-selling author Verity Crawford, to complete the remaining books in a successful series his injured wife is unable to finish. Lowen finds an unfinished biography of Verity’s, full of family secrets. Lowen and Jeremy (of course) fall in love. It’s a romance mystery that I read due to hype, but wasn’t all that hyped about.

11. What Happened to Goodbye by Sarah Dessen ⭐⭐⭐

Sarah Dessen is one of my favorite young-adult authors, and I’ve read every one of her books. I found What Happened to Goodbye in a used book store by the beach. It tells the story of a girl named Mclean, the divorce of her parents, and how being uprooted helped her re-discover herself. Dessen’s trademark wit, grace, and compelling storytelling makes her books engaging for readers of all ages.

12. I’d Like to Paly Alone, Please by Tom Segura ⭐⭐⭐

I listened to Tom Segura’s book on Audible. Once, while listening on a run, I had to stop to catch my breath and get my laughter under control. Segura is one of my favorite comics, and his humor translates to the page. I’d Like to Play Alone, Please is a collection of stories that won’t test your IQ, but will keep you entertained.

13. Free Food for Millionaires by Min Jin Lee ⭐⭐⭐

This was Lee’s breakout novel, and it feels part memoir, part fiction. Casey Han is a young Korean woman, who, after spending four years at Princeton, isn’t sure what to do with her life. Her parents are immigrants who work in a dry cleaners, desperately trying to hold on to their culture and their identity. Casey is doing her best to break away, and as she navigates Manhattan, she becomes starkly aware of the economic and social divides between where she comes from and where she wants to go. Lee examines maintaining one’s identity within changing communities and throughout different stages of life.

14. A Million Little Pieces by James Frey ⭐⭐⭐

This book was originally marketed as a memoir, but after some controversy surrounding the truthfulness of some of it’s contents, it was remarketed as “creative nonfiction.” James writes about his addiction to any and all drugs, and his time in a treatment center in Upstate New York. He meets all sorts of interesting people, and slowly but surely begins to embrace the idea of sobriety. He falls in love with a woman at the center, and after leaving, maintains sobriety.

15. Sacred Cow by Diana Rodgers RD and Rob Wolf ⭐⭐⭐⭐

Sacred Cow might be the most important book I read this year. After spending years as a vegan, I had a difficult time grappling with the reality of eating animals. The authors make the case that animals, specifically beef, are often wrongly framed as environmentally destructive and unhealthy. They take a critical look at our current food system and at proposed solutions. They show not only that beef is healthy and essential but that sustainable food systems cannot exist without animals and that regenerative cattle ranching is one of the best ways to eat better and mitigate climate change.

16. White Oleander by Janet Fitch ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

This was one of the best books I read this year, and an Oprah book club favorite as well. White Oleander tells the unforgettable story of Ingrid, a brilliant poet imprisoned for murder, and her daughter, Astrid, who goes through a series of Los Angeles foster homes. The reader gets an inside look into the foster system, and Fitch paints a brilliant story that kept me turning the pages. On a flight to New York, I read White Oleander for five hours straight without bothering to blink.

17. One Two Three by Laurie Frankel ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

Another one of my favorites. One Two Three is set in a town called Bourne, where something bad happened at a factory that poisoned the water and therefore the people living in Bourne. The Mitchell triplets (One, Two, and Three) are beloved by the townspeople and are being raised by their single mother. The sisters slowly unravel a years-old mystery surrounding their water, the corporation that polluted it, and how the justice system failed them.

18. Good Neighbors by Sarah Langan ⭐⭐⭐⭐

This novel is set on Maple Street, a quiet suburb on Long Island. The Wilde family moves in and immediately stick out. A sink hole opens up at a neighborhood barbeque and after a girl falls into the sink hole and dies, the neighborhood turns on the Wildes. One woman, Rhea Schroeder, turns on them especially hard, and the novel ends in a violent outburst that no one in the neighborhood can ever forget. Part mystery, part social commentary, Good Neighbors was hard to put down.

19. The Winter of Our Discontent by John Steinbeck ⭐⭐⭐⭐

Steinbeck’s last published novel, The Winter of Our Discontent won the 1962 Nobel Prize in Literature. Ethan Allen Hawley, the protagonist, works as a clerk in a grocery store that his family once owned. With Ethan no longer a member of Long Island’s aristocratic class, his wife is restless, and his teenage children constantly want for things they cannot have. One day, Ethan decides to take a holiday from his own scrupulous moral standards. The Winter of our Discontent explores the tenuous line between private and public honesty.

20. The Worst Hard Time by Timothy Eagan ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

Eagan’s books are always ruthlessly researched and beautifully written, and The Worst Hard Time is no exception. Dust storms terrorized the High Plains in the darkest years of the Great Depression, and Eagan writes about them from the perspective of those who lived through it. The rise and fall of the high planes, the way settlers flocked and then fled, and how some of them stayed despite crops failing and family members falling ill from dust. This book is an important look into a forgotten time, and it was by turns deeply disturbing, eye-opening, and informative. A great read even if you’re not a history buff.

21. The House of God by Samuel Shem ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

The House of God is a hilarious, sobering look into the hospital system and the way doctors are trained. The grueling hours, the constant death and pain, and the responsibility of caring for other humans weighs heavily on those in the healthcare system. The novel’s protagonist, Basch, and his colleagues, are not as perfect as we might expect doctors to be. They crack under pressure, engage in elicit affairs with the nursing staff, and run themselves ragged in a hospital known as the House of God. I found this book in a cozy little store in New York, and it was a worthwhile pick-up. With more than two million copies sold worldwide, it has been hailed as one of the most important medical novels ever written.

22. Never Finished by David Goggins ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

David Goggins first book, Can’t Hurt Me, was not only wildly popular, but was also self-published. Goggins believes we all have a well of untapped ability, and he demonstrates, through his own life stories, the power of the mind. Never Finished goes deeper into his life, uncovering the philosophy and psychology that enables him to do extraordinary things, despite the odds. Goggins came from a hard and broken home, and this memoir offers hope and motivation to anyone willing to read it. I listened on Audible, where there’s over 3 hours of bonus content, including an interview with his mother.

23. I’m Glad My Mom Died by Jennette McCurdy ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

An immediate New York Times #1 bestseller, I’m Glad My Mom Died offers an unabashed look into Jenette McCurdy’s childhood. Her mother was narcissistic and abusive, and all McCurdy ever wanted to make her mom happy. Her mother orchestrated McCurdy’s acting career, indoctrinated her into the world of eating disorders, and died of cancer when McCurdy was only 21. After discovering therapy and quitting acting, Jennette embarks on recovery and decides for the first time in her life what she really wants.

xoxo

Sarah Rose

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# books# book recommendations# book list# 2022# books and authors

Comments / 0

Published by

Blogger | Poet | Freelancer | Ultra Runner Blog: The Prosiest IG: @mcmountain Email: sarahrose.writer@gmail.com

Dana Point, CA
1199 followers

More from Sarah Rose

Mental Health & The Holidays

There is an old rumor, or an old wife’s tale, or maybe just a lunch-table legend, that the rate of suicide increases during the holidays. According to most sources (including the CDC), that rumor is absolutely false. Suicide rates are lowest in December, and peak in the spring and fall. Time of year aside, suicide itself is the 10th leading cause of death for all Americans.

Read full story
1 comments

Running in the Rain

It never rains in Southern California, but it's raining today. Fat drops splattering across dingy pavement that hasn't seen water in months. Oil resurfacing on the interstates, making driving doubly treacherous. Since it never rains here, nobody knows how to drive in inclement weather, either. There is a leak in the building I live in, causing water to seep onto my grey tiled floor. I pay $1,600 a month for an insignificant amount of square living space, complete with a sagging roof and leaking floors. One day, I found literal cat turds in the community washing machine. Another day, my kitchen faucet handle came completely undone, held down by what looked like Gorilla Glue.

Read full story

The Importance of Self-Reliance

At the job I had before the job I had before the job I have now, I worked with a colleague who was always asking me to help him. Could I review his report? Could I help him find an EIN number? Could I provide the address of the place we all planned to meet (which happened to be in the calendar invitation)? Could I send him a document that lived on the shared drive? Could I review an email to his client?

Read full story

CIM Marathon Recap

I signed up for the California International Marathon in the summertime, months before the race was set to happen. After running almost exclusively on trails and mountains for years, I felt a certain pull to go back to the road. The last time I ran a road marathon was in 2018, when I ran the Chicago marathon on a charity bib for the American Red Cross.

Read full story

Nobody Cares

"This is all terrible," I thought to myself. I was scrolling through a 94-page word document full of poems I've written since I published my last poetry book (called, I Like It Cuz It's Pink). I both loved and hated my last book of poems. Loved, because I worked and re-worked and edited and re-edited them to the best of my ability. Hated, because I rarely like anything I write, and my book was, in hindsight, not that good. But art is rarely good, and instead of ruminating on what I wrote and hated, I stubbornly keep writing, which is great, expect sometimes I hate everything new that I've written as well. "They read like songs without music," I told Mike one day. Not necessarily a bad thing, but have you ever just read song lyrics without knowing the song? Most read as slightly incoherent at best.

Read full story

The Humanities Are Not Dead

I wasn't excited about the symphony but I was curious. After first going to the wrong building entirely (where Moulin Rouge! was playing), then finding out that our tickets were for the previous night and begging a man behind a glass screen to let us in tonight, we settled in our seats in a section above the ground section but below the top section. We were right on the railing, so we had an incredible view of the tops of a lot of heads. We stood up and sat down eighty times to let people by. I sipped wine from a plastic cup and felt myself get sleepy. I checked my watch and it was only 7:47 p.m.

Read full story

How Kindness Makes You Happier

[Listen to an audio version of this blog here. I received a phone call the other day from Chase Bank. “This is Jake from the Chase Bank off PCH and Violet Lantern,” he said.

Read full story

The Annual Flaunting of Gratitude

In the spirit of Thanksgiving traditions, the following is my annual list of platitudes & gratitudes. The annual flaunting of gratitude has become my one and only Thanksgiving tradition, celebrated and beloved by myself and myself alone.

Read full story

Perfectionism and Scarcity

I bought a new sweater and a new pair of pants. Nice quality, nothing gouache but nothing name-branded. Worn together, the outfit makes me look like a suburban mom at a community park. I blend right into an office complex. The barista at Starbucks correctly assumes that I am older than her, but not too much. The sweater neckline is not revealing. The pants are a sensible navy. It felt odd to spend so much money on two items of clothing, but it also felt better than buying ten cheap items that would inevitably shrink in the wash or tear apart beneath the armpit, or lose shape after a month of use. My new clothes, I reasoned, were at the very least not built in a sweatshop.

Read full story

It Takes All Kinds

If a team is only as strong as its’ weakest link, is an individual only as strong as their weakest moment? And if so, how could anyone not have empathy for weakness in others? My therapist once told me that the things I hate most in other people are the things I hate most in myself. This was helpful, if unsurprising. I despise insecurity while pretending not to be wildly insecure. Contrarians annoy me, and yet I can’t help arguing in opposition. I don’t like waiting on tardy individuals, but happily arrive at my dentist appointment 15 minutes late with neither excuse nor apology. It’s funny, in a way, that our capacity for hatred is only as deep as our own self-contemp. Our capacity for love, on the other hand, far outweighs the love we give ourselves, or is that just me?

Read full story
1 comments

Staying Safe While Running

On September 2nd, Eliza Fletcher was killed while on a run. The running world reeled. Women especially felt a certain sense of dread. Can we ever really feel safe? This thing that serves as an outlet and a lifeline; a sport that has the power to both rescue and destroy our egos, a sport that seems, on the surface, an easy one to access. Anyone can run, so long as they have a pair of shoes and a half-descent sense of direction. Anyone should be able to access this freedom.

Read full story

Why I Don't Create Niche Content

All of the people who blog about blogging insist that the only real way to write a blog, or to make money from blogging, is to be an expert in your field. You must become an expert in your niche, they say. You must write catchy headlines and numbered lists with boldened headers. You must utilize bullet points. You must not be too cryptic or too intelligent. You must optimize click-ability. You must try to sell something, either a product or a service. Some good things to sell are digital products like courses or e-books. You could also try affiliate marketing or drop-shipping or a pyramid scheme, if all else fails.

Read full story

Ultrarunning & The Importance of Protein

I've been an endurance athlete for a long time, but I haven't always been strong and thriving. For many years, I battled an eating disorder that resulted in me being weaker, more prone to injury, and of course, unhappy. During this time, I embraced a vegan diet under the false pretense that it would be both healthier and better for the planet. I stopped eating meat, then I stopped eating dairy and other animal products. My protein sources were mostly tofu, tempeh, and beans. I occasionally drank a protein shake, but found most of them hard to stomach.

Read full story

Population Density & Decreased Happiness

“I could jump right off this,” I thought, as I ran across a bridge that stretched over the Colorado river. In a not-so-macabre way, I’ve thought thoughts like this a lot. I could turn my steering wheel into a guardrail. I could fall off the side of a mountain. I could step off a curb at just the wrong time. I could slice my hand off while cutting into a squash. Someone could break into my apartment in the dead of night. Someone could mistake me for a deer in the midst of hunting season. Anything can happen, which is wonderful and terrifying and thrilling all at once.

Read full story
3 comments

Content I Loved This Month: October

A non-comprehensive overview of stuff I loved this month. Book: The Winter of Our Discontent by John Steinbeck. I found this novel at Mike’s cabin, read the first few pages, and was hooked. The Winter of Our Discontent is Steinbeck’s last novel, published in 1961. The title comes from the first two lines of William Shakespeare’s Richard III: “Now is the winter of our discontent / Made glorious summer by this sun [or son] of York.” The storyline follows a man named Ethan Allen Hawley in New Bay Town, New York. Hawley comes from an aristocratic family that lost its fortune, and he works as a clerk in a small grocery store. His family resents their lack of wealth, and Hawley struggles to maintain honesty and integrity amongst a corrupt society. He eventually finds his way back to wealth, but lets go of his integrity to do so. The San Francisco Chronicle called The Winter of Our Discontent “A poignant, bitter, deeply ironic comment on the lessening of American standards.”

Read full story

Rim to Rim to Rim

Almost two years ago exactly, a group of my friends traveled to the Grand Canyon to run from the South Rim, to the North Rim, and back again. Despite the beauty of the canyon, I had a tough day. I didn’t come prepared with the proper nutrition to fuel me for nearly 50 miles and (unbeknownst to me at the time) I had low iron levels. I made the trip in about 13.5 hours, with a solid hour stop on the north rim.

Read full story

Being The Bigger Person

Sometimes living on the same planet as 9 billion other people feels egregious. Of course we can’t get along. Of course there are wars and destitution. Of course people hurl themselves off bridges. People are terrible, especially when we don’t think we are.

Read full story
5 comments

The Importance of Rest Days

"More isn’t always better. Sometimes it’s just more.” ― Barbara Benedek. I was probably sixteen the first time I experienced overtraining; training too hard for too long, on too many consecutive days, with not enough rest. Overtraining starts with overreaching-training hard for several consecutive days that results in feeling run down, increased muscle fatigue, and decreased performance. Overreaching can be reversed with a few days of rest. Overtraining occurs when you ignore the muscle fatigue, decreased performance, and rundown feeling that occurs with overreaching, and continue to push hard. More hard days does not, however, produce a stronger athlete. Rather, more hard days produces weaker results and eventually, a weaker athlete.

Read full story

Is Running Selfish?

I’m a few months shy of turning 30, and many (most) of the people I grew up with have embraced the sensibility and stability of marriage, parenthood, and the 9–5 (plus a side hustle) grind. Their common complaint is not that their husbands are annoying or snore too much or leave beard trimmings in the sink. It’s not that their kids are belligerent or that their bosses are intolerable. No, their most common complaint is that they don’t have enough time to do everything they want to do. And when they have a million things to do and other people do attend to, something has to give. Often, the first thing to go is the morning workout or the after-work run.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy