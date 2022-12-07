[Listen to an audio version of this blog here.]
"This is all terrible," I thought to myself. I was scrolling through a 94-page word document full of poems I've written since I published my last poetry book (called, I Like It Cuz It's Pink). I both loved and hated my last book of poems. Loved, because I worked and re-worked and edited and re-edited them to the best of my ability. Hated, because I rarely like anything I write, and my book was, in hindsight, not that good. But art is rarely good, and instead of ruminating on what I wrote and hated, I stubbornly keep writing, which is great, expect sometimes I hate everything new that I've written as well. "They read like songs without music," I told Mike one day. Not necessarily a bad thing, but have you ever just read song lyrics without knowing the song? Most read as slightly incoherent at best.
My poetry is best experienced out loud, and the conflict I now face is writing poems for the stage and also for the page. Some days, I hate everything I've ever created, and after staring at my computer for ages, I look up and realize that nobody cares. People are everywhere, noticing nothing. Thinking about themselves and barely, rarely thinking of me. The fact that nobody cares is sad, if you want it to be, or it's the most immaculate channel to creative freedom you could ever imagine. So you create something barbarically bad? Nobody cares anyway. So you made a mistake on whatever thing you're trying to perfect? Chances are, nobody cares anyway. So you're embarrassed that you're a bad dancer? Nobody cares and no one is watching, I promise.
People don’t notice your mistakes as much as you think they do. It’s a fundamental law of human psychology, and it actually has a name, "The Spotlight Effect." You are your own primary focus and I am mine. We can't help but see the world with ourselves as the referent. We are each at the center of our own small universe, so it makes sense that we overestimate the extent to which others focus on us.
Cameron Hanes made famous the phrase, "Nobody cares, work harder." Nobody cares how great you think you are, or how talented. Nobody cares that you're frustrated or that you're full of yourself. Nobody cares that you did something embarrassing or said the wrong thing. Nobody cares that you reached a goal and nobody cares if everything you ever create is absolute trash. Nobody cares. Besides, the point of doing anything shouldn't be for the adoration of others, nor should it be to avoid embarrassment or escape judgement.
Some things can make you extra self-conscious, like being in a new environment like a new school, workplace, living situation, or even a new state/country. Trying a new skill and being bad at it can also make you extra self-conscious. But on the flip side of that coin is the confidence you'll gain by getting better at your new skill. The fear of being bad at things can be crippling, but it's infinitely better to try new things and fail than to never try anything at all.
The spotlight effect exists because it's human nature to live with a compounded focus on the self. One way to escape the endless loop of self-rumination and perceived embarrassment is to turn your focus and attention away from you. If other people aren't focusing on you, maybe you shouldn't focus so much on you, either.
Anyway, here's a poem I finished the other day that I don't really like, but that isn't terrible either.
Seasonal Depressive Decay
winter in a Northern town
can make you feel like drowning
make you jump at the sound
of your own goddamned voice
to stay is a choice
and I’ll be here tomorrow
the floorboards creak and echo
frost clings to the window
and when people walk by me, I look away
I told him I’d be here in spring if he stayed
he said not to bother with hope
it’s hard as the new frozen snow
bitter as yarrow
I’m addicted to sorrow
and the sky is the belly of a mourning dove
soft and dreary and frayed
the same color as the headstone
of my grandmother’s grave
there’s no sense in saving dead memories
in the summertime we were all strawberry tea
and long, quiet evenings
now when I look in the mirror
my blue eyes turn grey
when I walk to the river
I’m afraid of my inclination to jump
when I turn up the oven, I touch it
just in case I forgot how to feel heat
in the summertime
we were all laughter and sunflower fields
wide open mornings
picnicking meals
and thundering rain
it’s a shame he had to miss the season of decay
we could have suffocated in this room
tomorrow, at high noon
the cemetery men will deck the graves
and fences in holly stems, I guess
I’d rather be dying than dead
would rather pretend it’s okay
to rot from the inside, slowly decay
now the floorboards creak beneath the weight of my feet
but I can’t even feel them
fall asleep with the lights on and dream
of a life where I am not me
and we never happened
nobody believes in reminiscing
for the sake of heartache, but I do
write my name under his in frost on my window
the way I’m beneath him stings
I want to go back to last spring
before the corn ever tasseled
before he caught my heart between his teeth
and shook it like a dog shakes a rope
before I ever had hope
winter in a northern town
can make you feel like drowning
make you jump at the sound
of your own goddamned voice
to stay is a choice
and we were afraid
it’s a shame he had to miss
the season of decay
xoxo
Sarah Rose
