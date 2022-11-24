The Annual Flaunting of Gratitude

It Takes All Kinds

If a team is only as strong as its’ weakest link, is an individual only as strong as their weakest moment? And if so, how could anyone not have empathy for weakness in others? My therapist once told me that the things I hate most in other people are the things I hate most in myself. This was helpful, if unsurprising. I despise insecurity while pretending not to be wildly insecure. Contrarians annoy me, and yet I can’t help arguing in opposition. I don’t like waiting on tardy individuals, but happily arrive at my dentist appointment 15 minutes late with neither excuse nor apology. It’s funny, in a way, that our capacity for hatred is only as deep as our own self-contemp. Our capacity for love, on the other hand, far outweighs the love we give ourselves, or is that just me?