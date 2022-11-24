[Listen to an audio version of this blog here.]
In the spirit of Thanksgiving traditions, the following is my annual list of platitudes & gratitudes. The annual flaunting of gratitude has become my one and only Thanksgiving tradition, celebrated and beloved by myself and myself alone.
This year, I’m thankful for:
- Airplanes, despite the horrifying and often putrid process of flying.
- My family, for obvious reasons.
- Other families, especially the ones who color-coordinate button-downs for the annual holiday photo courtesy of the local JC Penny’s.
- My body, for not breaking even when it probably should.
- Mike Mike, who I have known barely more than a year but who reminds me, every day, that love is real, that good men exist, and that I shouldn’t have that third cup of coffee if I want to sleep well tonight.
- My lack of crypto-currency.
- Coffee, for fueling my mid-morning, half-crazed bouts of productivity.
- The girl at Starbucks who correctly adds an “h” at the end of my name.
- My tiny, perfect cat who is soft, squishy, stinky, and entirely germane.
- Books because I’m convinced they are the only thing saving society from ruin.
- Mountains for being imposing and impossibly beautiful and challenging and home.
- Time for never stopping.
- My lack of a presence on Twitter.
- Underwear, especially new ones.
- Trees, for creating air and making urban environments infinitely more tolerable.
- White noise, for drowning the sound of other humans.
- Podcasts, except not the stupid ones.
- Silence, for inspiring more silence.
- Poetry, for (sometimes) giving me goosebumps and (sometimes) confusing me and (sometimes) infuriating me.
- Love, because what would a heart be that’s never been broken?
- Nightshade vegetables, just out of spite to the anti-nightshade folks.
- Turpentine, only because it’s fun to say.
- Acrylic paint, for drying quickly.
- Washing machines that don’t require quarters.
- Funny people, of which there aren’t that many.
- Tissues.
- Cruciferous vegetables (we all know why).
- The option to buy non-organic produce.
- Boats, because they seem more romantic than they really are.
- The color red, which is the big brother of the color pink, which, as the youngest, is the favorite. But it’s nice to appreciate an origin.
- My ability to think somewhat rationally and halfway clearly. Being not dumb goes a long way.
- Shower caps and bathroom stalls with doors that actually lock
- Shampoo that looks like a bar of soap, which is a recent discovery of mine and quite fun.
- Doctors, for usually knowing things that the rest of us don’t.
- My friends, obviously. It feels like I shouldn’t have to write this.
- Chapstick, for teaching me that not all addictions are dangerous.
- Folklore that may or may not be true, like bigfoot or the loch ness monster or Elon Musk.
- Sunscreen and lotion; berets and umbrellas.
- Teeth that are not rotten and falling out of my head.
- All the people who like to create things even when their creations don’t make them any money, or nobody ever sees them, or nobody ever cares.
xoxo
Sarah Rose
