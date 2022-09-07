A Lesson About Working

Sarah Rose

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rdAua_0hiHtt1l00
man holding phonePexels

they asked me, before I knew what to say, before I knew that the right answer was not “Because I need to feed myself.” Because I need to buy gas, pay off my car loan, and hopefully be able to retire. Because that’s the only way I know to live-to work for someone else. Not someone really, so much as something.

“Why do you want this job?” seemed an asinine question. I’m here aren’t I? “Why do you want to hire me?” I should have said. But that’s not really a question I wanted to ask, because I was (and am) fully aware of my many downfalls. I can’t tell east from west. It took me a solid year to learn how to tell analog time. I only speak one language, I can’t do makeup, and I only have one blazer. I studied poetry for God’s sake. Who the hell would hire me?

The “why do you want to work here question” is doubly annoying because anyone who’s halfway aware can tell when someone else is interested or not; wants something, or not. And maybe interest and want are not what compel people to work for someone/something else in the first place. It’s need, simple as that. And I wanted to work “here,” because I needed income, but I think I said something touching about “mission” and “gaining experience” and “positively impacting the bottom line.” Corporate speak sounds angelic to corporate ears.

Some of us, me included, are lucky and like the someone/somethings we work for. And some of us are smart enough not to care. Some of us wake up every day with a ball of dread in our stomachs because we work for absolute monsters. I worked at a bank one summer and we called my manager “the ogre.” She was nearly 6 feet tall with bright green eyes and she hated the sound of laughter. She put me at a desk in the dark, cold basement all summer where I sat shivering and processing car loans. That was the summer I learned that ogres hate joy, and banks love ogres. She probably had a candle by her bedside that smelled of dirty dollar bills. The ogre grew to like me though, because I was productive. I hated the job but I did it anyway. On my lunch breaks I wrote elaborate, stupid poems on scrap paper. I drank too much coffee and made friends with the other sad, pale Bank workers. I was there temporarily, after all. They were there indefinitely.

I worked at a smoothie shop another summer, making minimum wage and coming home smelling of protein powder and strawberries. I liked the shop though, because I was usually there with another kid, and we usually had a pretty good time. One day, I was working alone and had people walking up to the counter and ringing me in the drive through. I was frantic, falling over myself to make the smoothies, clean the blenders, make change, smile, always smile. Then a delivery came, pallets of frozen fruit piling high in the back. I was making minimum wage, and I thought, “I’m not paid enough to manage all of this.” So I turned off the drive through, temporarily closed the store, and put the fruit away before it could thaw. Later, my manager admonished me, saying I was being lazy. “Do you even want to be here?” she asked me. Yes, and no.

Later I worked at a car insurance company, in a flat grey office building full of dull-eyed people in suits. What are the point of suits, I wondered, if we just sit in cubicles all day? My manager was a middle-aged balding man who used to live in Florida. He had a dragon tattoo on his back, he told me. And a wife who annoyed him during baseballs games and a kid who demanded a new tricycle. I didn’t understand him on a cellular level, so when he asked me “Why do you want this job,” I said, “It’s good experience,” and he nodded, as if it made sense that my answer was half-baked at best. Nobody wanted to work in the flat grey building full of dull-eyed people. He was only there because the benefits were good, and once a year he got to go fly to Philly on the company dime.

Another summer, I had an internship at Maui Jim, where they taught mid-day yoga and gave employees an unlimited quantity of fruit. Maui Jim employees were happy, always saying “Aloha!” and wearing Hawaiian shirts on Fridays. The job I accepted was in customer service. I was supposed to answer phone calls and chit-chat with customers who were unhappy with the nosepiece on their $300 frames. The job I did was in quality control, where I worked with three other interns in the basement of the warehouse. I guess they hired too many interns. We became zombies, dully inspecting box after box, frame after frame. The warehouse was cold, and twice a day we were allowed to go outside, lie in the grass, and remember what the sun felt like.

The last summer job I held was at a diner, where I worked weekends to give another waitress a break. Some Saturdays, I would go home with $400 in tips. One rainy day, I went home with $80. The diner had 14 tables and I was in charge of seven. I filled the water cup of a lady seated not-at-my-table and the other waitress accused me of trying to steal her customers, and therefore her tip. “She just asked for water,” I said. But I may as well have said, “I hate you and I’m plotting to murder you in your sleep.” She told the manager of the diner, who couldn’t care less. She told the owner of the diner, who was too busy admonishing the line cook for baking a milk carton ring into a pancake to be bothered by the petty complaints of the waitresses. I went back to the floor, where I refilled an old man’s coffee cup, “Say, what’s a pretty young thing like you doing working at a diner anyway?” he said. I didn’t answer, and he left me a dollar in quarters as a tip.

In all of these job interviews, I was asked, “why do you want to work here?” as if it was my 19-year-old dream to blend smoothies or shiver in a warehouse basement all summer. The older I got and the more experience I gained, the less people asked me “why do you want to work here?” and the more I learned to ask questions like

“How can I be successful in this role?”

“What are your goals for the company/department/team?”

“What is your management style?”

“Why do other people like working here?”

“Why did the previous employee in this position leave/why are you adding this position?”

“What about my experience stood out to you?”

The longer I’m in the workplace, the more my perceived value grows, but my work ethic was always the same. I worked just as hard (or maybe even harder) at the diner or in the smoothie shop as I do now. The nature of my work is just different. I needed each one of these jobs to learn that hard work does pay off. I needed them to figure out what kinds of jobs I liked or was good at. I needed them to learn how workplace dynamics shift and change. And more importantly, I needed them to learn that no work is “better.” No job title should grant anyone more respect than anyone else. And if you’re unhappy with what you do or where you are, you’re the only one who can change your situation. Some jobs we need. Some jobs we want. And some jobs teach us the difference.

xoxo

Sarah Rose

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# work# jobs# job search# life lessons# business

Comments / 0

Published by

Blogger | Poet | Freelancer | Ultra Runner Blog: The Prosiest IG: @mcmountain Email: sarahrose.writer@gmail.com

Dana Point, CA
1133 followers

More from Sarah Rose

New York City, NY

Rats, Tourists & NYC

Mike and I went to New York last weekend. It was my first time in the city, and I was excited to see it, but I was extra excited to see the infamous street rats, “Big as a small dog,” someone told me. “Big as your cat. Big as a fu**ing racoon.” We were going to see a Broadway play and Ground Zero and the Statue of Liberty. We were going to eat a New York bagel and walk all over the city and run in Central Park. We flew out of LAX and for nearly five hours straight I read a book called White Oleander by Janet Fitch, about a mother who is self-centered beyond repair and her young daughter, who spends years in and out of foster homes. I only took a break from the book to eat a turkey wrap and complain about my tight hips. “Almost there,” Mike said, as we flew over Nebraska. As if.

Read full story
1 comments

Discomfort & Success

Before I met Mike, I used dating apps intermittently. There were time consuming and overwhelming, but they also enabled me to meet people I probably wouldn’t have otherwise. One thing men always asked me was, “What do you do for fun?” My answer was always the same: I run and I write. Those are my hobbies. Those are my primary interests, and they consume a lot of my free time. When I set out to do something, I want to do it well, so I’ve constructed a life that allows me the time and freedom to pursue my hobbies passionately. I was looking for someone with an equal passion about something. Some of the men I dated admired my passion. Some didn’t understand. Some had passions of their own that made the balancing act of dating both interesting and difficult. My point is that I was looking for someone uncommon, because my lifestyle is intentionally uncomfortable in small ways. I had to find someone willing to embrace those discomforts.

Read full story

On Being Left Alone

I am objectively tired of dealing with people. I’m ready and willing to be a recluse. Buy a cabin somewhere quiet and green. Plug all the outlets so I can’t charge my phone. Bury my computer in the backyard of a house I don’t own. Breathe air that is clean and not talk to anyone, ever again. I’m only sort of joking.

Read full story
3 comments

Intrinsic vs. Extrinsic Motivation

I once had a running coach whose primary method of motivation was to either shame or denigrate. He almost never gave anyone positive affirmation, and that method probably worked for some of his athletes. But for as many people who need someone to constantly push them, there are just as many people who push themselves hard enough. When my coach said things like “you can do better,” he was only echoing what I already thought. His words didn’t motivate me further, rather, they had the perverse effect of de-motivating me.

Read full story
1 comments
Kodiak, AK

Kodiak 100 Recap

To start, I didn’t finish. I dropped at mile 56 due to some debilitating knee pain. I think every ultra runner has probably experienced the DNF at some point. It’s happened more than once to me, most recently at Broken Arrow, where I dropped out at mile 3 because I pulled my hamstring. That was early June, and Kodiak was only a month and a half later. I spent a few weeks recovering, then ramped up my miles for a few weeks before toeing the start line at Kodiak. I started the race less prepared than I wanted to be, but I knew that if I kept moving, kept eating, kept drinking, I’d probably be okay. I didn’t bargain on yet another injury, but life is full of things we don’t bargain for.

Read full story

Women Who Hate To Cook

I approach cooking as if it isn’t a science (which it is), but as if it is my car (which it is not). I don’t think about cooking until I am hungry, and I don’t think about what went wrong until the food is already cooked. I also am not concerned if I don’t have an ingredient, because (I think) I am the master of substitutions, which is a lie I tell myself to avoid facing reality. I also don’t think about my car until something goes wrong; until a light tells me I need to change my oil, or that my tire pressure is low. I don’t get gas until my car beeps at me, and I once had tires so old the threads were showing. I didn’t realize my threads were showing until I got a flat tire on my way to work, which I also didn’t notice until my boss pointed it out, “Sarah,” he said, “did you know you had a flat tire?” What a ridiculous question, honestly. After that, I purchased a AAA membership, and I also started scheduling oil changes every three months, whether I needed them or not.

Read full story
9 comments
Los Angeles, CA

"Why Do You Run So Much?"

First of all, I don’t run that much. I’ll run about 2,000 miles this year, which is about the distance from Los Angeles to Chicago. Not even far enough to get across the country. The “why do you run so much” question was first asked to me in middle school, when I started running every day after school in between cross country and track seasons. One day I went home, ran, then went to a friends house, where a cadre of my peers had gathered for no apparent reason. My answer then, was “I like to,” and I left it at that. I liked to, and I was pretty good at it. I liked to, and it eventually earned me a college scholarship. I liked to, and I felt like I should stick with the one thing I seemed to be good at.

Read full story

The Complexity of Validation and Social Dynamics

The other night, I turned my phone off so I could sit down and write. It’s not that I need to check my phone every 12 minutes, it’s just that sometimes, it’s hard to let my notifications and messages sit unattended. Like a lot of people, I’ve learned to moderate my phone usage in various ways. By having certain apps lock me out after 20 minutes, for example. Or by turning my phone off so I can concentrate. Or by silencing all my notifications, or changing my phone’s display to grayscale. Social media provides stupid little dopamine rushes that make us feel smart and special and validated. The truth is though, that nobody cares that much, but the bottomless pit of the internet might convince you otherwise.

Read full story
2 comments

A Week of Training for an Ultramarathon

The most common question I get about running ultras is how much I train. Depends, is always my answer. My training load depends on the race I’m training for, how healthy I am, how busy I am, and how tired I am. However, I typically run 45 miles each week at a minimum, and strength train at least twice. This week, I was three weeks out from my 100 miler and coming off big training week.

Read full story

Managing Up

You know what really tickles my pickle? Being a contrarian. I like to disagree with people. It makes me feel smart. Or at the very least, it makes me feel better. There are a lot of instances in which being a contrarian might be pretty useful. People like me are far less likely to do things “the way they’ve always been done,” and we’re also far more likely to have fewer friends. I’m only joking a little.

Read full story
Minneapolis, MN

What Makes Writing Good?

I was flying from Los Angeles to Minneapolis, MN. From Minneapolis, Mike and I would rent a car and drive over an hour home to the farm I grew up on. I’ve been flying a lot lately, not sleeping enough, packing and unpacking and re-packing my bags, and sleeping in a lot of strange beds. Airports get more annoying each time I’m in them. Don’t people know to have their ID’s out? Why can’t they put their bags in the overhead bin and sit down already? On a recent flight to Denver, someone around me kept farting. I hoped it was a baby the row ahead of me, but I feared it was the man next to me. At any rate, I breathed into my sweater the duration of the flight.

Read full story

Learning To Say No

The other day Mike asked me if I wanted to go to the store. Absolutely not, was my answer. I don’t want to go to the store, ever. I go to the store because I need apples and arugula and chicken, not because I need to pass some time. There’s nothing more irksome than going to the store, returning home, and realizing you forgot an important item. Toothpaste or tampons or bananas, for instance. Last year, while on a trip to Mexico, one of my fellow travelers asked me what my favorite food is. Apparently, he meant something like tacos or pad Thai, but I said, “bananas.” A perfectly ripe banana can soothe any malady, real or imagined, physical or of the heart.

Read full story
3 comments

The Importance of Sitting Still

“You’re like a lizard in the sun on a rock,” I said to Mike, who was sitting on the beach, staring at the ocean with a blank face. Not much behind the eyes today. It’s always funny to people watch on the beach. There was a group of teens laughing loudly and wearing very bright, very tiny bikinis. One boy was wearing Ray Bans. One girl was wearing white sneakers in the sand, popping her bubble gum with her arms crossed loosely. There were young families wrangling one, two, three young children with tired eyes and too many beach props. There was a huge family gathering around some picnic tables, everyone shouting and grilling burgers and shoving greasy potato chips in their mouths. There was a group of tanned, weathered men taking a game of beach volleyball more seriously than life. And then there was me, reading a book (The Dog Stars), and Mike, staring blandly at the water.

Read full story
2 comments

Training With Your Hormone Cycle

Every running coach I’ve ever had has been a man. Not that there’s anything wrong with men, but many men don't have sophisticated knowledge about how the female body functions. It’s not entirely their fault; most research on effective exercise programming is done on male test subjects. The data we have regarding exercise is skewed toward men, producing objectively bad workout criteria for women.

Read full story
Laguna Beach, CA

Age Gap Relationships & Falling in Love

I’ve been dating my boyfriend, Mike, for roughly seven months now. He was entirely unexpected, which is what anyone says to anyone seeking relationship advice, “It comes when you least expect it,” they say. Brilliant. Really.

Read full story
10 comments

Depression & Not Giving Up

I have been having a minor depressive episode. Nothing crazy. It’s happened before, and the last time it did, I was in therapy. I remember asking my therapist why I was depressed, as if a middle-aged balding man could have any idea why my brain chemicals were out of sync. He didn’t try to tell me why though, he just said, “there isn’t always an obvious reason.” I did not like that answer. I am a literal person. If there is a problem, I prefer a solution, and there he was, not giving me one.

Read full story
3 comments
Wisconsin State

How Stress is Negatively Impacting Your Workouts

On New Year’s Day of 2022, I began an ultra race called Tuscobia in Northern Wisconsin. I was “only” signed up for the 80 mile distance, but the full race is a 160 mile out and back event. Temperatures were projected to be low all day, with a high temperature of only 2 degrees Fahrenheit. I wasn’t totally prepared for the cold conditions, and I wasn’t mentally ready to take on such an event. I was tired from a year of training and racing. I was in the middle of starting a new job for a poorly-run, chaotic tech company. I was mentally stressed and physically exhausted. Twenty miles in, my shirt was frozen to my wrists and my neck. I started shivering, and I didn’t have the emotionally bandwidth to problem solve. I was on the precipice of crying when my parents picked me up, turning up the heat in their SUV to thaw my frozen limbs.

Read full story

What Bulimia Does To Your Teeth

I went to a new dentist the other day. I hate going to the dentist, but I especially hate new ones. I hate the smell of the dental office, I hate the routine of taking images of my teeth, and I hate that a new dentist will explore my mouth for the first time, looking for any flaws they may be able to cash in on. What I hate more than almost anything though, is when the new dentist, with hands in my mouth, exclaims, “your teeth are very worn for someone your age.”

Read full story

Strength Training For Runners

My friend and trainer Ben Beeler joined me to talk about his strength training methods, common strength training mistakes, and what runners can do to stay healthy and get stronger. I recommend listening to our full conversation here. It’s an hour long, but very worthwhile. I’ve attempted to highlight major points below.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy