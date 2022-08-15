Los Angeles, CA

"Why Do You Run So Much?"

Sarah Rose

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HtwrH_0hHHX60Q00
Photo by Author

First of all, I don’t run that much. I’ll run about 2,000 miles this year, which is about the distance from Los Angeles to Chicago. Not even far enough to get across the country. The “why do you run so much” question was first asked to me in middle school, when I started running every day after school in between cross country and track seasons. One day I went home, ran, then went to a friends house, where a cadre of my peers had gathered for no apparent reason. My answer then, was “I like to,” and I left it at that. I liked to, and I was pretty good at it. I liked to, and it eventually earned me a college scholarship. I liked to, and I felt like I should stick with the one thing I seemed to be good at.

The “why do you run so much” question was later asked by the first therapist I saw after college as I was in treatment for my eating disorder. “Why do you run so much, and more importantly, do you still want to?” she asked me. I didn’t know. I was tired of running at that point, and my body was worn down and worn out. The most substantial break I’ve ever taken from running happened my senior year of college when I had hip surgery. My second most substantial break was the year after I graduated, when I stopped running so much and started eating enough and learned what life could be like without the sport of running front and center.

After I moved to California, I started running on trails. I met people doing crazy ultra marathons-running 100 miles at a time. I like trail running better than road running at that point. It was less competitive and more supportive. Less about being super fast and more about enduring. So I ran a 50 miler, then another. Then I ran 100k, and another. Last fall, I ran my first 100 miler, and in a few days, I’ll run another.

I get more joy out of running now than I ever have, probably because nothing is on the line. I don’t need a scholarship anymore. I don’t need to perform well every weekend. I’m not trying to make it to nationals, and I don’t have coaches breathing down my neck. Now, I’m just interested in how well I can endure for how long. I’m interested in becoming strong. I’m committed to finding my pain threshold and working past it. There is nothing necessary about running 100 miles, or even 50, or even 26.2. I could be healthy and fit and barely run at all.

A colleague of mine recently asked the same old question, “why do you run so much?” This time, I said, “because there’s nothing else I’d rather be doing.” Running has been the most tangible way I’ve learned to endure. When I was fighting my eating disorder, I was weak. I couldn’t endure very long. I could barely muster up 12 miles for a long run. A 5k on the track felt endless. My body was wasting away, and I felt it, I just didn’t want to believe it. And as I’ve built back my strength, I’ve learned that real endurance doesn’t just come from running. Real endurance requires fuel. It requires mental fortitude. It requires a support system. And, it requires time.

The more I run, the better I know my body. The more I run, the better I understand my limits, and the more equipped I am to break them. Time is our most valuable commodity and sure, it takes a lot of time to run long races. It takes time to train. More importantly, it takes time to learn to endure. Some people will live and die never knowing how much potential they have to endure. I just don’t want that to be me.

Another question my therapist asked me, way back when I first entered treatment, was “what are you afraid of?” At the time, I was afraid of food. I was afraid of being big. I was afraid that I wasn’t good enough to make it to nationals. I was afraid I wasn’t good enough, period. Now, I’m not afraid of any of that. I’m afraid of being too comfortable, of getting complacent. I’m afraid of forgetting the difference between real pain and the pain I sign up for when I choose to run 100 miles. I run “so much” in part because the pain of running a lot is nothing compared to the pain of life. But it does make me stronger, and it does give me the confidence to face whatever pain life throws my way. Pain is inevitable, and being strong, just like being weak, is a choice.

xoxo

Sarah Rose

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# mental health# running# ultra marathons# runners# strength

Comments / 0

Published by

Blogger | Poet | Freelancer | Ultra Runner Blog: The Prosiest IG: @mcmountain Email: sarahrose.writer@gmail.com

Dana Point, CA
1091 followers

More from Sarah Rose

The Complexity of Validation and Social Dynamics

The other night, I turned my phone off so I could sit down and write. It’s not that I need to check my phone every 12 minutes, it’s just that sometimes, it’s hard to let my notifications and messages sit unattended. Like a lot of people, I’ve learned to moderate my phone usage in various ways. By having certain apps lock me out after 20 minutes, for example. Or by turning my phone off so I can concentrate. Or by silencing all my notifications, or changing my phone’s display to grayscale. Social media provides stupid little dopamine rushes that make us feel smart and special and validated. The truth is though, that nobody cares that much, but the bottomless pit of the internet might convince you otherwise.

Read full story
2 comments

A Week of Training for an Ultramarathon

The most common question I get about running ultras is how much I train. Depends, is always my answer. My training load depends on the race I’m training for, how healthy I am, how busy I am, and how tired I am. However, I typically run 45 miles each week at a minimum, and strength train at least twice. This week, I was three weeks out from my 100 miler and coming off big training week.

Read full story

Managing Up

You know what really tickles my pickle? Being a contrarian. I like to disagree with people. It makes me feel smart. Or at the very least, it makes me feel better. There are a lot of instances in which being a contrarian might be pretty useful. People like me are far less likely to do things “the way they’ve always been done,” and we’re also far more likely to have fewer friends. I’m only joking a little.

Read full story
Minneapolis, MN

What Makes Writing Good?

I was flying from Los Angeles to Minneapolis, MN. From Minneapolis, Mike and I would rent a car and drive over an hour home to the farm I grew up on. I’ve been flying a lot lately, not sleeping enough, packing and unpacking and re-packing my bags, and sleeping in a lot of strange beds. Airports get more annoying each time I’m in them. Don’t people know to have their ID’s out? Why can’t they put their bags in the overhead bin and sit down already? On a recent flight to Denver, someone around me kept farting. I hoped it was a baby the row ahead of me, but I feared it was the man next to me. At any rate, I breathed into my sweater the duration of the flight.

Read full story

Learning To Say No

The other day Mike asked me if I wanted to go to the store. Absolutely not, was my answer. I don’t want to go to the store, ever. I go to the store because I need apples and arugula and chicken, not because I need to pass some time. There’s nothing more irksome than going to the store, returning home, and realizing you forgot an important item. Toothpaste or tampons or bananas, for instance. Last year, while on a trip to Mexico, one of my fellow travelers asked me what my favorite food is. Apparently, he meant something like tacos or pad Thai, but I said, “bananas.” A perfectly ripe banana can soothe any malady, real or imagined, physical or of the heart.

Read full story
3 comments

The Importance of Sitting Still

“You’re like a lizard in the sun on a rock,” I said to Mike, who was sitting on the beach, staring at the ocean with a blank face. Not much behind the eyes today. It’s always funny to people watch on the beach. There was a group of teens laughing loudly and wearing very bright, very tiny bikinis. One boy was wearing Ray Bans. One girl was wearing white sneakers in the sand, popping her bubble gum with her arms crossed loosely. There were young families wrangling one, two, three young children with tired eyes and too many beach props. There was a huge family gathering around some picnic tables, everyone shouting and grilling burgers and shoving greasy potato chips in their mouths. There was a group of tanned, weathered men taking a game of beach volleyball more seriously than life. And then there was me, reading a book (The Dog Stars), and Mike, staring blandly at the water.

Read full story
2 comments

Training With Your Hormone Cycle

Every running coach I’ve ever had has been a man. Not that there’s anything wrong with men, but many men don't have sophisticated knowledge about how the female body functions. It’s not entirely their fault; most research on effective exercise programming is done on male test subjects. The data we have regarding exercise is skewed toward men, producing objectively bad workout criteria for women.

Read full story
Laguna Beach, CA

Age Gap Relationships & Falling in Love

I’ve been dating my boyfriend, Mike, for roughly seven months now. He was entirely unexpected, which is what anyone says to anyone seeking relationship advice, “It comes when you least expect it,” they say. Brilliant. Really.

Read full story
10 comments

Depression & Not Giving Up

I have been having a minor depressive episode. Nothing crazy. It’s happened before, and the last time it did, I was in therapy. I remember asking my therapist why I was depressed, as if a middle-aged balding man could have any idea why my brain chemicals were out of sync. He didn’t try to tell me why though, he just said, “there isn’t always an obvious reason.” I did not like that answer. I am a literal person. If there is a problem, I prefer a solution, and there he was, not giving me one.

Read full story
3 comments
Wisconsin State

How Stress is Negatively Impacting Your Workouts

On New Year’s Day of 2022, I began an ultra race called Tuscobia in Northern Wisconsin. I was “only” signed up for the 80 mile distance, but the full race is a 160 mile out and back event. Temperatures were projected to be low all day, with a high temperature of only 2 degrees Fahrenheit. I wasn’t totally prepared for the cold conditions, and I wasn’t mentally ready to take on such an event. I was tired from a year of training and racing. I was in the middle of starting a new job for a poorly-run, chaotic tech company. I was mentally stressed and physically exhausted. Twenty miles in, my shirt was frozen to my wrists and my neck. I started shivering, and I didn’t have the emotionally bandwidth to problem solve. I was on the precipice of crying when my parents picked me up, turning up the heat in their SUV to thaw my frozen limbs.

Read full story

What Bulimia Does To Your Teeth

I went to a new dentist the other day. I hate going to the dentist, but I especially hate new ones. I hate the smell of the dental office, I hate the routine of taking images of my teeth, and I hate that a new dentist will explore my mouth for the first time, looking for any flaws they may be able to cash in on. What I hate more than almost anything though, is when the new dentist, with hands in my mouth, exclaims, “your teeth are very worn for someone your age.”

Read full story

Strength Training For Runners

My friend and trainer Ben Beeler joined me to talk about his strength training methods, common strength training mistakes, and what runners can do to stay healthy and get stronger. I recommend listening to our full conversation here. It’s an hour long, but very worthwhile. I’ve attempted to highlight major points below.

Read full story
Alabama State

Opinion: Our Bodies Are Not a Debate

I originally wrote about abortion in May of 2019, when Alabama passed aggressive abortion legislation that permitted abortions only if the mother’s life is at risk or if the fetus cannot survive, but not in cases of rape or incest. I was outraged and saddened and in disbelief. Today, in the aftermath of the supreme courts decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, I feel more numb than anything. Ruth Bader Ginsburg said, “The state controlling a woman would mean denying her full autonomy and full equality.” The overturning of Roe v. Wade not only undermines women’s autonomy and right to equality, but it compromises our health, safety, and livelihood.

Read full story

Getting Stronger to Run Faster

One of my high school teachers told me, when I was a Freshman, that girls often don't run as fast after they hit puberty. It felt like a warning, and I vowed to work even harder to run fast. I didn't slow down, possibly because I was done growing by the time I was 13 and possibly because I didn't achieve a normal hormonal balance until my mid-20's. Puberty is incredibly important developmentally, and while it may result in decreased athletic performance for a couple of years, girls typically become stronger and faster as they age. Some research shows that women marathoners peak around age 29 while women of all ages continue to set records and break barriers. But I digress.

Read full story

Gender Diversity in Ultra Running

Diversity is a very popular term right now, and for good reason. Diversity means "the practice of including or involving people from a range of social and ethnic backgrounds and of different genders, sexual orientations, etc." Diversity generally creates more interesting, more productive, and more inclusive populations. If we can love and accept others’ for their differences, we’re all better off for it. But when we talk about diversity, it’s best to be incredibly specific. The ultra running community has been talking for a long time about the necessity of diversity and inclusion, why the sport isn’t that diverse, and how to increase inclusivity.

Read full story
Atlanta, GA

Opinion: The Myers-Briggs, Flying, Death, & Capitalism

“Do you often think about death and the meaning of life?” The answers were on a scale, from strongly agree to strongly disagree. “Strongly agree,” I answered, clicking on the bright green circle to the far left of the screen. I was taking a personality test; one of those abridged Myers-Briggs. Every time I take the Myers Briggs, my score is the same (Protagonist-ENFJ). But here I was, taking a test to learn more about me, which is a bit redundant in my humbly unimportant opinion. I was taking the test in a hotel conference room that was partitioned in two for the sake of productivity. I was at a sales meeting talking about selling more things and gaining more customers and meeting quota and getting paid. In sales, our world revolves around productivity, which is both invigorating and exhausting.

Read full story

All About Discipline

My elementary school band teacher hung a poster in his classroom that read: “Don’t make excuses, make improvements.” Whenever someone messed up, needed correction, talked out of turn, etc, he would reprimand us, as any teacher would. And as any teacher knows, sometimes kids push back if they feel they’re being unfairly punished. When one of us pushed back, he’d simply point to the poster and say, “Don’t make excuses, make improvements!” This was maddening, but he was right.

Read full story
2 comments

Opinion: Chasing Your Dreams

I poured myself a tiny glass of whiskey, fully intending to not drink it. I like to have a beverage next to me when I write, whether it’s a strong cup of coffee or a zesty lemon water or an enthusiastic glass of bottom-shelf whiskey.

Read full story

My Solo Ascent of Mount Whitney

“I just want to be left alone lately,” I told my friend, who was not leaving me alone but who didn’t seem to hear what I was saying. The combination of a new job that requires me to talk all day, plus a busy summer schedule of traveling/working/racing, plus an uptick in training has left me feeling too tired to care that my unanswered text messages and phone calls and emails are slowly piling up. I needed some space and time to be alone, and what better way to spend some alone time than climbing a mountain? I had a permit for June 2nd. Mount Whitney is one of the most popular mountains in the Eastern Sierra, and the tallest peak in the lower 48. To help manage crowds, a quota system is in place whereby you need a permit in order to climb. There are three ways to get a permit to climb Whitney:

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy