The Importance of Sitting Still

Sarah Rose

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dLmwI_0gr5fpXo00
Pexels

“You’re like a lizard in the sun on a rock,” I said to Mike, who was sitting on the beach, staring at the ocean with a blank face. Not much behind the eyes today. It’s always funny to people watch on the beach. There was a group of teens laughing loudly and wearing very bright, very tiny bikinis. One boy was wearing Ray Bans. One girl was wearing white sneakers in the sand, popping her bubble gum with her arms crossed loosely. There were young families wrangling one, two, three young children with tired eyes and too many beach props. There was a huge family gathering around some picnic tables, everyone shouting and grilling burgers and shoving greasy potato chips in their mouths. There was a group of tanned, weathered men taking a game of beach volleyball more seriously than life. And then there was me, reading a book (The Dog Stars), and Mike, staring blandly at the water.

It’s really something to watch someone sit so still. In some ways, it made me uneasy, probably because I’m so bad at sitting still myself. He was like one of those Buddha statues that restaurants culturally appropriate to sell more noodle dishes. It was eerie, and I was jealous. I think he said something like, “Thanks,” in response to my lizard comment, and I turned back to my book, digging my feet into the sand and slowly creating a crater behind me. There’s something very relaxing about being near water. Studies have been conducted that show that living near water, or close to green spaces, decreases ones risk of mortality. It’s ironic that we need to label spaces as “green,” as if the whole entire fucking planet were not once green to begin with. But anyway, I was talking about sitting still and how difficult and/or admirable it is.

When I was younger and working part time jobs for extra cash or college living expenses, I always worked in food service. I worked for about eight seconds at a Dick’s Sporting Goods, folding and re-folding shirts until I wanted to scratch my eyes out just to feel something. I’ve never been good at sitting still and I discovered that I needed a job that required motion. Working in retail also helped me realize that life is not always particularly interesting or fun.

I worked in an ice cream shop, a smoothie shop, a breakfast diner, and a deli. The deli was by far the most advanced, as I not only had to wait on customers and roast rotisserie chickens, but I also had to slice meat, scrub ovens, replenish the very-popular potato salad, and bleach the sticky floors. I had to close down the olive bar each night and wrap up the various sides and salads. I had to wear a long white coat and non-stick shoes. I was constantly in motion, and it was an exhausting job that paid $10.50 an hour. In 2015 in a central Illinois city, I thought I might as well be rich.

One day, a women ordered a pound of prosciutto. I had no idea what prosciutto was until she pointed it out, “That one honey,” she said, as she pointed her long fingernail at one of the many blobs of meat in the cooler. I lugged it over to the slicing machine and carefully cut a pound of the stuff. It was the priciest cut, at $27/pound. Because I had no idea what prosciutto was, I didn’t know that it should be sliced very thin. I sliced it thickly, like turkey lunchmeat. I grew up in a place where we ate venison and bought sides of beef to keep in the freezer. We grew our own vegetables and didn’t have the time or interest for atrocities such as sushi, escargot, or prosciutto. “Oh honey, that’s far too thick,” she tutted, “slice me another pound, but made it thin enough I can see right through it.”

I did slice her another pound, but I didn’t know what to do with the pound I’d already cut. I put it back in the cooler, hoping someone else would take it. Later that day, I was cleaning the meat slicer when my manager walked by. He sort of walked sideways due to bad hips or a bad back or a poor constitution. My manager was one of those people who looks grumpy for a moment, until you realize he’s really just sad. “What’s this?” he asked, pointing to the prosciutto. “I sliced that by mistake, earlier today,” I told him. He harumphed. “Well it’s an expensive cut!” if it’s not gone by tomorrow that’s coming out of your paycheck.” I knew it wouldn’t. He was also one of those men constantly throwing around empty threats.

I continued scrubbing the meat slicer, and he glanced at my hands, bare and inches from an industrial sized meat slicer. “For the love of Jesus, put the gloves on!” he cried. I blinked at him twice, and he pointed to a thick pair of gloves resting on a shelf below the slicer. Apparently, they were to be worn when cleaning the slicer as a way to ensure I’d keep my fingers. Probably, the grocery store didn’t want to pay for me to have reconstructive hand surgery. My manager genuinely looked aghast though, as if only the folly of youth could be so careless so near a giant metal slicer.

One of my coworkers later told me about her uncle, who cut his whole hand off with a table saw. There was a rumor floating around the store that the last manager of the meat department cleaved off his left thumb and could no longer do things like tie his shoes or play catch with his son. The longer I worked there, the more I realized how many ways there are to die and how easy it is to maim oneself. It’s probably best to not maim oneself at work of all places, especially at a job that pays next to nothing and doesn’t offer insurance and requires grotesque tasks like emptying the chicken fat into a giant vat of chicken fat that eventually gets dumped somewhere, hopefully nowhere green.

One of the best ways to avoid maiming oneself is probably to sit like a lizard on a rock in the sun, blissfully still and mercifully blank. It’s good to not always be in such a rush anyway.

xoxo

Sarah Rose

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# beach# stillness# mental health# story# work

Comments / 2

Published by

Blogger | Poet | Freelancer | Ultra Runner Blog: The Prosiest IG: @mcmountain Email: sarahrose.writer@gmail.com

Dana Point, CA
1095 followers

More from Sarah Rose

Training With Your Hormone Cycle

Every running coach I’ve ever had has been a man. Not that there’s anything wrong with men, but many men don't have sophisticated knowledge about how the female body functions. It’s not entirely their fault; most research on effective exercise programming is done on male test subjects. The data we have regarding exercise is skewed toward men, producing objectively bad workout criteria for women.

Read full story
Laguna Beach, CA

Age Gap Relationships & Falling in Love

I’ve been dating my boyfriend, Mike, for roughly seven months now. He was entirely unexpected, which is what anyone says to anyone seeking relationship advice, “It comes when you least expect it,” they say. Brilliant. Really.

Read full story
10 comments

Depression & Not Giving Up

I have been having a minor depressive episode. Nothing crazy. It’s happened before, and the last time it did, I was in therapy. I remember asking my therapist why I was depressed, as if a middle-aged balding man could have any idea why my brain chemicals were out of sync. He didn’t try to tell me why though, he just said, “there isn’t always an obvious reason.” I did not like that answer. I am a literal person. If there is a problem, I prefer a solution, and there he was, not giving me one.

Read full story
2 comments
Wisconsin State

How Stress is Negatively Impacting Your Workouts

On New Year’s Day of 2022, I began an ultra race called Tuscobia in Northern Wisconsin. I was “only” signed up for the 80 mile distance, but the full race is a 160 mile out and back event. Temperatures were projected to be low all day, with a high temperature of only 2 degrees Fahrenheit. I wasn’t totally prepared for the cold conditions, and I wasn’t mentally ready to take on such an event. I was tired from a year of training and racing. I was in the middle of starting a new job for a poorly-run, chaotic tech company. I was mentally stressed and physically exhausted. Twenty miles in, my shirt was frozen to my wrists and my neck. I started shivering, and I didn’t have the emotionally bandwidth to problem solve. I was on the precipice of crying when my parents picked me up, turning up the heat in their SUV to thaw my frozen limbs.

Read full story

What Bulimia Does To Your Teeth

I went to a new dentist the other day. I hate going to the dentist, but I especially hate new ones. I hate the smell of the dental office, I hate the routine of taking images of my teeth, and I hate that a new dentist will explore my mouth for the first time, looking for any flaws they may be able to cash in on. What I hate more than almost anything though, is when the new dentist, with hands in my mouth, exclaims, “your teeth are very worn for someone your age.”

Read full story

Strength Training For Runners

My friend and trainer Ben Beeler joined me to talk about his strength training methods, common strength training mistakes, and what runners can do to stay healthy and get stronger. I recommend listening to our full conversation here. It’s an hour long, but very worthwhile. I’ve attempted to highlight major points below.

Read full story
Alabama State

Opinion: Our Bodies Are Not a Debate

I originally wrote about abortion in May of 2019, when Alabama passed aggressive abortion legislation that permitted abortions only if the mother’s life is at risk or if the fetus cannot survive, but not in cases of rape or incest. I was outraged and saddened and in disbelief. Today, in the aftermath of the supreme courts decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, I feel more numb than anything. Ruth Bader Ginsburg said, “The state controlling a woman would mean denying her full autonomy and full equality.” The overturning of Roe v. Wade not only undermines women’s autonomy and right to equality, but it compromises our health, safety, and livelihood.

Read full story

Getting Stronger to Run Faster

One of my high school teachers told me, when I was a Freshman, that girls often don't run as fast after they hit puberty. It felt like a warning, and I vowed to work even harder to run fast. I didn't slow down, possibly because I was done growing by the time I was 13 and possibly because I didn't achieve a normal hormonal balance until my mid-20's. Puberty is incredibly important developmentally, and while it may result in decreased athletic performance for a couple of years, girls typically become stronger and faster as they age. Some research shows that women marathoners peak around age 29 while women of all ages continue to set records and break barriers. But I digress.

Read full story

Gender Diversity in Ultra Running

Diversity is a very popular term right now, and for good reason. Diversity means "the practice of including or involving people from a range of social and ethnic backgrounds and of different genders, sexual orientations, etc." Diversity generally creates more interesting, more productive, and more inclusive populations. If we can love and accept others’ for their differences, we’re all better off for it. But when we talk about diversity, it’s best to be incredibly specific. The ultra running community has been talking for a long time about the necessity of diversity and inclusion, why the sport isn’t that diverse, and how to increase inclusivity.

Read full story
Atlanta, GA

Opinion: The Myers-Briggs, Flying, Death, & Capitalism

“Do you often think about death and the meaning of life?” The answers were on a scale, from strongly agree to strongly disagree. “Strongly agree,” I answered, clicking on the bright green circle to the far left of the screen. I was taking a personality test; one of those abridged Myers-Briggs. Every time I take the Myers Briggs, my score is the same (Protagonist-ENFJ). But here I was, taking a test to learn more about me, which is a bit redundant in my humbly unimportant opinion. I was taking the test in a hotel conference room that was partitioned in two for the sake of productivity. I was at a sales meeting talking about selling more things and gaining more customers and meeting quota and getting paid. In sales, our world revolves around productivity, which is both invigorating and exhausting.

Read full story

All About Discipline

My elementary school band teacher hung a poster in his classroom that read: “Don’t make excuses, make improvements.” Whenever someone messed up, needed correction, talked out of turn, etc, he would reprimand us, as any teacher would. And as any teacher knows, sometimes kids push back if they feel they’re being unfairly punished. When one of us pushed back, he’d simply point to the poster and say, “Don’t make excuses, make improvements!” This was maddening, but he was right.

Read full story
2 comments

Opinion: Chasing Your Dreams

I poured myself a tiny glass of whiskey, fully intending to not drink it. I like to have a beverage next to me when I write, whether it’s a strong cup of coffee or a zesty lemon water or an enthusiastic glass of bottom-shelf whiskey.

Read full story

My Solo Ascent of Mount Whitney

“I just want to be left alone lately,” I told my friend, who was not leaving me alone but who didn’t seem to hear what I was saying. The combination of a new job that requires me to talk all day, plus a busy summer schedule of traveling/working/racing, plus an uptick in training has left me feeling too tired to care that my unanswered text messages and phone calls and emails are slowly piling up. I needed some space and time to be alone, and what better way to spend some alone time than climbing a mountain? I had a permit for June 2nd. Mount Whitney is one of the most popular mountains in the Eastern Sierra, and the tallest peak in the lower 48. To help manage crowds, a quota system is in place whereby you need a permit in order to climb. There are three ways to get a permit to climb Whitney:

Read full story

Normalizing Healthy Disagreement

I knew someone once who was not a friend but not not a friend, and they happened to disagree with something I believed. As far as political leanings, I skew heavily left. Left-leaning policies (I believe) are better for workers and better for humans. As far as social issues go, I sort of resent their ability to divide people and parties with such blatant aggression, but here we are. It’s 2022 and everyone has done or said some distasteful things, only now, we’re all persecuting each other for it. Socially, I skew left as well. I generally don’t care what you do so long as you’re not bothering me, but I also dislike the general attitude of victimhood and woe-is-me-ism that seems to penetrate our collective psyche. A good way to gain attention and sympathy is to paint yourself as a victim, but that story has been told and retold so many times it’s worn quite thin.

Read full story
1 comments

Abusive Coaching in Collegiate Athletics

Unless you were there, it may be hard to understand how much influence our coaches exerted over us. I mean, we were kids. Eighteen year-olds leaving home for the first time, diving into a sea of changes and trying to compete athletically at an elite level. "Abuse" is a strong word, one I hesitated to use until I realized that the insidious and duplicitous nature of abuse often gaslights victims into accepting it, thereby perpetuating its existence.

Read full story

Poem: Thoughts & Prayers

This poem is not based on a true story. It is a poem. It is a story. Like everyone, I am gutted from the most recent school shooting. I am numb to the atrocities of a country where such violence is not uncommon. I think a lot of us feel like we should say something, but what? Like we should do something, but how? It seems uncomplicated to ban assault weapons. To implement more stringent background checks for the most deadly of guns, and yet. Not everyone should have a gun, and no civilian should have an assault rifle. Just like not everybody should be able to drive a car. The insanity of ignoring the obvious is infuriating.

Read full story
1 comments

A Story About Christmas & Anorexia

"Holy cow," I thought, "It's almost Christmas." When I was a kid, I would count down the days until Christmas, eagerly waiting for what, I'm not sure. The anticipation was almost more fun than the holiday itself. Everything about the holiday excited me: the lights, the snow, the music, the food, the gifts, the bustle. I loved the long, cozy nights, the movies, decorating cookies, wrapping gifts. By now, most of you know I had an eating disorder. I've gained enough space and clarity to talk about it with ease, but it used to be a source of immense shame, something that rotted me from the inside out.

Read full story

I Wrote A Book

About two years ago, I was engaged to a man I knew I couldn't marry. Life is funny in hindsight but cruel in moments, and the day I told him, definitively and forever, that I could not marry him, was an especially cruel day. I loved him greatly, but sometimes the kindest way to love someone is from a distance. I could not be in the path of his pain or fury any longer, so he packed his things and moved out of state.

Read full story

Living in a World of Distraction

Once upon a time, I dated a man-child-thing who was lovely in some ways but prone to emotional dysregulation. (Aren't we all?) He told me he would meditate for long stretches of time, tapping into a sort of energetic high, or something. Meditating for an hour seemed, to me, an abhorrent waste of time, but I listened politely as he described how it helped him, or what he thought about, or whatever. Meditating for an hour also seemed like something most adults don't have the time to do, what with work and family and social things and hobbies and bills and car payments. But hearing him wax poetical about the benefits of meditation made me curious, so I downloaded one of those free meditation apps and started with an unintimidating 3 minute meditation session.

Read full story
2 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy