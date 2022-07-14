Depression & Not Giving Up

Sarah Rose

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PIInW_0gfoO8UL00
Pexels

I have been having a minor depressive episode. Nothing crazy. It’s happened before, and the last time it did, I was in therapy. I remember asking my therapist why I was depressed, as if a middle-aged balding man could have any idea why my brain chemicals were out of sync. He didn’t try to tell me why though, he just said, “there isn’t always an obvious reason.” I did not like that answer. I am a literal person. If there is a problem, I prefer a solution, and there he was, not giving me one.

I eventually came out of it, with just as little rhyme or reason as I’d entered. I don’t remember what got me out of it, but I know it didn’t last forever. Depressive states are normal, but sometimes calling depression “depression” makes people uncomfortable. As if there is something wrong. There might be something wrong, sure, but nobody is happy all of the time. Life is a long series of ups and downs and the downs might be really low sometimes. That’s as good an explanation for depression as any.

It started weeks ago. I was feeling overwhelmed with a full calendar, a new job, training for an ultra marathon, and writing as much as possible. I had a client, I had partnership meetings and volunteer obligations and people who demand my attention. I didn’t feel like I had space to breathe, and suddenly, the things I used to love started feeling empty. Running didn’t bring me joy. Writing didn’t bring me joy. Traveling felt like a chore. Being around people, even people I love, started feeling difficult. Most of us can act one way and feel another. I was doing that for a very long time; acting happy and joking and laughing, then crawling into bed with my cat to cry into his soft orange fur, for no apparent reason.

People don’t like crying, just like they don’t like words like “depression.” I guess it makes them uncomfortable, although I don’t see why. Some of my favorite people have faced some of the worst things, and having been in dark places, are no longer afraid of the darkness.

I don’t like telling people that I’m depressed, because nobody can do a damn thing about it. My least favorite piece of advice is the unimaginative “move your body” advice. Exercise is helpful to boost the ole mood, sure. But it’s certainly not a cure-all for being depressed. I’ve been highly active most of my life. Many days, I work out twice. And working out feels great, but when I’m in a rut like this, exercise is more a temporary relief than a lasting salve. People are complicated, and taking a narrow approach to any problem doesn’t seem very smart. I would love a narrow solution to feeling depressed though. That’s what I asked my therapist for. But it simply does not exist, and anyone who tells you different is a liar at best. So anyway, I don’t like to tell people when I’m depressed because it doesn’t help much, it makes a lot of people uncomfortable, and it almost feels like a burden to have to explain why, when there is no apparent reason why.

A few days ago, I knew it was bad because I didn’t have an appetite. I couldn’t sleep, despite being exhausted. There was a general feeling of numbness about me, like I could stick a coat hanger right through my ribcage and not even feel it.

Probably, I am over-subscribed. Over tired. Spending too much time in a mode of productivity and not enough time just being. Spending too much energy on things that zap my energy and not enough time on things that feel fulfilling. It would be easy to stop doing everything. To stop running so much or writing so much, or adhering to the high standard I set for myself. But I don’t stop, because I know I can’t. If I stopped, I’d have nothing to chase and I’d sink even further into this numbness.

It is a raw and vulnerable thing to admit feeling depressed. The world is not always kind, and from the outside looking in, I have a good life. But nobody knows the inner world of another person. We’re all broken and bruised in one way or another, and uncovering that brokenness is nothing short of human.

When people find me online before meeting me in person I wonder what they think of me. I wonder how well they think they know me, and I also don’t really care. I started this blog as a way to cope with my own problems and to hopefully reach others who might be struggling or hurting. People say it’s okay to not be okay, and the world we live in is full of hard corners and sharp edges. It’s not only okay, it’s inevitable. The fact that we have to articulate that being-sad-isn’t-bad strikes me as the ultimate people pleaser. We’re all so uncomfortable with pain that we try our damndest to hide it, even though it’s eating most of us alive, or at least, it’s trying to.

Like last time, I’m sure I’ll escape this depressive state. Like a shadow that cannot live in the sun, depression does not usually persist forever. I don’t have advice. I’m not a shrink and would never claim to even want to be one. But I do know that if I keep doing the things I love, I’ll eventually start loving them again. And I do know the same is true for you.

xoxo

Sarah Rose

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# depression# mental health# anxiety# perserverance# health

Comments / 2

Published by

Blogger | Poet | Freelancer | Ultra Runner Blog: The Prosiest IG: @mcmountain Email: sarahrose.writer@gmail.com

Dana Point, CA
1078 followers

More from Sarah Rose

Laguna Beach, CA

Age Gap Relationships & Falling in Love

I’ve been dating my boyfriend, Mike, for roughly seven months now. He was entirely unexpected, which is what anyone says to anyone seeking relationship advice, “It comes when you least expect it,” they say. Brilliant. Really.

Read full story
9 comments
Wisconsin State

How Stress is Negatively Impacting Your Workouts

On New Year’s Day of 2022, I began an ultra race called Tuscobia in Northern Wisconsin. I was “only” signed up for the 80 mile distance, but the full race is a 160 mile out and back event. Temperatures were projected to be low all day, with a high temperature of only 2 degrees Fahrenheit. I wasn’t totally prepared for the cold conditions, and I wasn’t mentally ready to take on such an event. I was tired from a year of training and racing. I was in the middle of starting a new job for a poorly-run, chaotic tech company. I was mentally stressed and physically exhausted. Twenty miles in, my shirt was frozen to my wrists and my neck. I started shivering, and I didn’t have the emotionally bandwidth to problem solve. I was on the precipice of crying when my parents picked me up, turning up the heat in their SUV to thaw my frozen limbs.

Read full story

What Bulimia Does To Your Teeth

I went to a new dentist the other day. I hate going to the dentist, but I especially hate new ones. I hate the smell of the dental office, I hate the routine of taking images of my teeth, and I hate that a new dentist will explore my mouth for the first time, looking for any flaws they may be able to cash in on. What I hate more than almost anything though, is when the new dentist, with hands in my mouth, exclaims, “your teeth are very worn for someone your age.”

Read full story

Strength Training For Runners

My friend and trainer Ben Beeler joined me to talk about his strength training methods, common strength training mistakes, and what runners can do to stay healthy and get stronger. I recommend listening to our full conversation here. It’s an hour long, but very worthwhile. I’ve attempted to highlight major points below.

Read full story
Alabama State

Opinion: Our Bodies Are Not a Debate

I originally wrote about abortion in May of 2019, when Alabama passed aggressive abortion legislation that permitted abortions only if the mother’s life is at risk or if the fetus cannot survive, but not in cases of rape or incest. I was outraged and saddened and in disbelief. Today, in the aftermath of the supreme courts decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, I feel more numb than anything. Ruth Bader Ginsburg said, “The state controlling a woman would mean denying her full autonomy and full equality.” The overturning of Roe v. Wade not only undermines women’s autonomy and right to equality, but it compromises our health, safety, and livelihood.

Read full story

Getting Stronger to Run Faster

One of my high school teachers told me, when I was a Freshman, that girls often don't run as fast after they hit puberty. It felt like a warning, and I vowed to work even harder to run fast. I didn't slow down, possibly because I was done growing by the time I was 13 and possibly because I didn't achieve a normal hormonal balance until my mid-20's. Puberty is incredibly important developmentally, and while it may result in decreased athletic performance for a couple of years, girls typically become stronger and faster as they age. Some research shows that women marathoners peak around age 29 while women of all ages continue to set records and break barriers. But I digress.

Read full story

Gender Diversity in Ultra Running

Diversity is a very popular term right now, and for good reason. Diversity means "the practice of including or involving people from a range of social and ethnic backgrounds and of different genders, sexual orientations, etc." Diversity generally creates more interesting, more productive, and more inclusive populations. If we can love and accept others’ for their differences, we’re all better off for it. But when we talk about diversity, it’s best to be incredibly specific. The ultra running community has been talking for a long time about the necessity of diversity and inclusion, why the sport isn’t that diverse, and how to increase inclusivity.

Read full story
Atlanta, GA

Opinion: The Myers-Briggs, Flying, Death, & Capitalism

“Do you often think about death and the meaning of life?” The answers were on a scale, from strongly agree to strongly disagree. “Strongly agree,” I answered, clicking on the bright green circle to the far left of the screen. I was taking a personality test; one of those abridged Myers-Briggs. Every time I take the Myers Briggs, my score is the same (Protagonist-ENFJ). But here I was, taking a test to learn more about me, which is a bit redundant in my humbly unimportant opinion. I was taking the test in a hotel conference room that was partitioned in two for the sake of productivity. I was at a sales meeting talking about selling more things and gaining more customers and meeting quota and getting paid. In sales, our world revolves around productivity, which is both invigorating and exhausting.

Read full story

All About Discipline

My elementary school band teacher hung a poster in his classroom that read: “Don’t make excuses, make improvements.” Whenever someone messed up, needed correction, talked out of turn, etc, he would reprimand us, as any teacher would. And as any teacher knows, sometimes kids push back if they feel they’re being unfairly punished. When one of us pushed back, he’d simply point to the poster and say, “Don’t make excuses, make improvements!” This was maddening, but he was right.

Read full story
2 comments

Opinion: Chasing Your Dreams

I poured myself a tiny glass of whiskey, fully intending to not drink it. I like to have a beverage next to me when I write, whether it’s a strong cup of coffee or a zesty lemon water or an enthusiastic glass of bottom-shelf whiskey.

Read full story

My Solo Ascent of Mount Whitney

“I just want to be left alone lately,” I told my friend, who was not leaving me alone but who didn’t seem to hear what I was saying. The combination of a new job that requires me to talk all day, plus a busy summer schedule of traveling/working/racing, plus an uptick in training has left me feeling too tired to care that my unanswered text messages and phone calls and emails are slowly piling up. I needed some space and time to be alone, and what better way to spend some alone time than climbing a mountain? I had a permit for June 2nd. Mount Whitney is one of the most popular mountains in the Eastern Sierra, and the tallest peak in the lower 48. To help manage crowds, a quota system is in place whereby you need a permit in order to climb. There are three ways to get a permit to climb Whitney:

Read full story

Normalizing Healthy Disagreement

I knew someone once who was not a friend but not not a friend, and they happened to disagree with something I believed. As far as political leanings, I skew heavily left. Left-leaning policies (I believe) are better for workers and better for humans. As far as social issues go, I sort of resent their ability to divide people and parties with such blatant aggression, but here we are. It’s 2022 and everyone has done or said some distasteful things, only now, we’re all persecuting each other for it. Socially, I skew left as well. I generally don’t care what you do so long as you’re not bothering me, but I also dislike the general attitude of victimhood and woe-is-me-ism that seems to penetrate our collective psyche. A good way to gain attention and sympathy is to paint yourself as a victim, but that story has been told and retold so many times it’s worn quite thin.

Read full story
1 comments

Abusive Coaching in Collegiate Athletics

Unless you were there, it may be hard to understand how much influence our coaches exerted over us. I mean, we were kids. Eighteen year-olds leaving home for the first time, diving into a sea of changes and trying to compete athletically at an elite level. "Abuse" is a strong word, one I hesitated to use until I realized that the insidious and duplicitous nature of abuse often gaslights victims into accepting it, thereby perpetuating its existence.

Read full story

Poem: Thoughts & Prayers

This poem is not based on a true story. It is a poem. It is a story. Like everyone, I am gutted from the most recent school shooting. I am numb to the atrocities of a country where such violence is not uncommon. I think a lot of us feel like we should say something, but what? Like we should do something, but how? It seems uncomplicated to ban assault weapons. To implement more stringent background checks for the most deadly of guns, and yet. Not everyone should have a gun, and no civilian should have an assault rifle. Just like not everybody should be able to drive a car. The insanity of ignoring the obvious is infuriating.

Read full story
1 comments

A Story About Christmas & Anorexia

"Holy cow," I thought, "It's almost Christmas." When I was a kid, I would count down the days until Christmas, eagerly waiting for what, I'm not sure. The anticipation was almost more fun than the holiday itself. Everything about the holiday excited me: the lights, the snow, the music, the food, the gifts, the bustle. I loved the long, cozy nights, the movies, decorating cookies, wrapping gifts. By now, most of you know I had an eating disorder. I've gained enough space and clarity to talk about it with ease, but it used to be a source of immense shame, something that rotted me from the inside out.

Read full story

I Wrote A Book

About two years ago, I was engaged to a man I knew I couldn't marry. Life is funny in hindsight but cruel in moments, and the day I told him, definitively and forever, that I could not marry him, was an especially cruel day. I loved him greatly, but sometimes the kindest way to love someone is from a distance. I could not be in the path of his pain or fury any longer, so he packed his things and moved out of state.

Read full story

Living in a World of Distraction

Once upon a time, I dated a man-child-thing who was lovely in some ways but prone to emotional dysregulation. (Aren't we all?) He told me he would meditate for long stretches of time, tapping into a sort of energetic high, or something. Meditating for an hour seemed, to me, an abhorrent waste of time, but I listened politely as he described how it helped him, or what he thought about, or whatever. Meditating for an hour also seemed like something most adults don't have the time to do, what with work and family and social things and hobbies and bills and car payments. But hearing him wax poetical about the benefits of meditation made me curious, so I downloaded one of those free meditation apps and started with an unintimidating 3 minute meditation session.

Read full story
2 comments

Running is Not Therapy

I've been running since I was 12, and I've been competitive most of that time. From multiple trips to State cross country and track and field meets, to running on the national stage at the NCAA Division 1 level, to completing ultra marathons, I've been around the running block. I've seen firsthand the struggles and triumphs that running has brought myself and other people. I know how much work it takes to be really good, and I've witnessed the reality that hard work is not a guaranteed avenue to success on race day.

Read full story

Are Words Violence?

This is a timely and important question. I've thought about words as violence ever since reading article version of The Coddling of the American Mind a few years ago. Since then I've dug deeper into, books, and op-eds, and linguistic theory. There seems to be no satisfying conclusion to this problem, because it's a problem of words. And language is inherently contextual. It is less solid and more liquid. It is beautiful, but taking any word out of context immediately removes some of its meaning. When I first thought about the question, "are words violence?" my reaction was no. The definition of violence is: "behavior involving physical force intended to hurt, damage, or kill someone or something." Another, less commonly used definition is "strength of emotion or an unpleasant or destructive natural force."

Read full story
26 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy