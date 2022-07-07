How Stress is Negatively Impacting Your Workouts

Sarah Rose

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DK18t_0gY3D5gg00
Photo by Author

On New Year’s Day of 2022, I began an ultra race called Tuscobia in Northern Wisconsin. I was “only” signed up for the 80 mile distance, but the full race is a 160 mile out and back event. Temperatures were projected to be low all day, with a high temperature of only 2 degrees Fahrenheit. I wasn’t totally prepared for the cold conditions, and I wasn’t mentally ready to take on such an event. I was tired from a year of training and racing. I was in the middle of starting a new job for a poorly-run, chaotic tech company. I was mentally stressed and physically exhausted. Twenty miles in, my shirt was frozen to my wrists and my neck. I started shivering, and I didn’t have the emotionally bandwidth to problem solve. I was on the precipice of crying when my parents picked me up, turning up the heat in their SUV to thaw my frozen limbs.

I didn’t feel bad that I dropped out, but I did feel a bit regretful of starting. I had over-subscribed myself that fall/winter, and even into spring. I was racing too much, not sleeping enough, and living with constant job-related stress. I was burnt out, even if I didn’t like to admit it. But training for and running ultra marathons requires a great deal of physical and mental endurance, and the stress I was under was limiting my ability to endure.

Trying to engage in physically stressful activities while also grappling with mental stress is not only difficult, but harmful. A study in the Journal of Sport and Exercise Psychology found that mental fatigue negatively affects physical performance. Cognition and muscles are both controlled by the anterior cingulate cortex, so if your brain is already tired before you start exercising, there’s a good chance your muscles may be, too. And if you’re beginning a difficult workout or a hard physical task already stressed, you increase your risk of injury, lose motivation, and you might notice stalled progress. Here are six important things to know about stress and exercise:

  1. Stress increases muscle tension. Because muscle tension has a negative affect on motor control, our risk of injury increases. Stress also slows down how quickly our tissues repair themselves leading to longer recovery times.
  2. Stress hinders concentration. If you’re stressed and trying to complete a complicated task (like a compound lift), your performance will suffer. Lack of focus can also lead to more injuries if you’re distracted from the task at hand. Most injuries occur quickly and in moments of lapsed concentration.
  3. Stress can affect vision. Chronic, high levels of the stress hormones adrenaline and cortisol can cause blurry vision and disrupt hand-eye coordination. In sports that require a high degree of coordination, performance falls precipitously alongside stress.
  4. Stress hinders progress. A study in a Huffington Post article showed that out of regular exercisers, those who reported the highest stress levels showed significantly less improvement over a two-week period than those who were not. Stress also hinders recovery, making it harder to log more quality workouts. If stress is affecting your sleep, recovery is doubly hard.
  5. Stress makes it harder to lose weight. Our primary stress hormone, cortisol, can lead to packing on extra (and stubborn) pounds. Stress has also been shown to increase food cravings and the risk of depression. In one study, 500 participants were monitored to see if sleep, depression, and stress have a direct effect on weight loss. Each person ate a regulated diet and performed the same amount of exercise. They kept track of their food, weight, stress, and sleep and the results quickly showed that stress and sleep were the two strongest indicators of weight loss or gain. Those with more stress slept less and lost less weight (some participants even gained weight).
  6. Stress steals your motivation. People living high-stress lives tend to be more sedentary and, according to multiple studies, over 30% less likely to workout regularly. While some people exercise as a way to relieve stress, just as many people find stress paralyzing and a major reason why they don’t exercise.

The way that I got past feeling burnt out was simple: I rested, but not until I had to. Less than two months after Tuscobia, I ran Black Canyon 100k, irritating a tendon in my right foot that took weeks to calm down. I ran past the point of burn-out, with work and life related stress making me feel even more tired than I already was. It’s not surprising that my body forced me to slow down. And my performance at Black Canyon wasn’t nearly as good as it could have been.

I’ll write about how women can train in sync with their hormone cycles another day, but a huge part of staying healthy is listening to your body, tuning into how much you can push, and resting when you need to rest. On days when you might feel highly stressed, consider dialing back the exercise intensity. And if you’d rather find better ways to manage stress, there are a million resources out there. The lesson I have (slowly) learned about exercise is that it does no good to push it too hard too often, especially when doing so is compounding already existing stress.

xoxo

Sarah Rose

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# working out# stress# workout# running# mental health

Comments / 0

Published by

Blogger | Poet | Freelancer | Ultra Runner Blog: The Prosiest IG: @mcmountain Email: sarahrose.writer@gmail.com

Dana Point, CA
961 followers

More from Sarah Rose

What Bulimia Does To Your Teeth

I went to a new dentist the other day. I hate going to the dentist, but I especially hate new ones. I hate the smell of the dental office, I hate the routine of taking images of my teeth, and I hate that a new dentist will explore my mouth for the first time, looking for any flaws they may be able to cash in on. What I hate more than almost anything though, is when the new dentist, with hands in my mouth, exclaims, “your teeth are very worn for someone your age.”

Read full story

Strength Training For Runners

My friend and trainer Ben Beeler joined me to talk about his strength training methods, common strength training mistakes, and what runners can do to stay healthy and get stronger. I recommend listening to our full conversation here. It’s an hour long, but very worthwhile. I’ve attempted to highlight major points below.

Read full story
Alabama State

Opinion: Our Bodies Are Not a Debate

I originally wrote about abortion in May of 2019, when Alabama passed aggressive abortion legislation that permitted abortions only if the mother’s life is at risk or if the fetus cannot survive, but not in cases of rape or incest. I was outraged and saddened and in disbelief. Today, in the aftermath of the supreme courts decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, I feel more numb than anything. Ruth Bader Ginsburg said, “The state controlling a woman would mean denying her full autonomy and full equality.” The overturning of Roe v. Wade not only undermines women’s autonomy and right to equality, but it compromises our health, safety, and livelihood.

Read full story

Getting Stronger to Run Faster

One of my high school teachers told me, when I was a Freshman, that girls often don't run as fast after they hit puberty. It felt like a warning, and I vowed to work even harder to run fast. I didn't slow down, possibly because I was done growing by the time I was 13 and possibly because I didn't achieve a normal hormonal balance until my mid-20's. Puberty is incredibly important developmentally, and while it may result in decreased athletic performance for a couple of years, girls typically become stronger and faster as they age. Some research shows that women marathoners peak around age 29 while women of all ages continue to set records and break barriers. But I digress.

Read full story

Gender Diversity in Ultra Running

Diversity is a very popular term right now, and for good reason. Diversity means "the practice of including or involving people from a range of social and ethnic backgrounds and of different genders, sexual orientations, etc." Diversity generally creates more interesting, more productive, and more inclusive populations. If we can love and accept others’ for their differences, we’re all better off for it. But when we talk about diversity, it’s best to be incredibly specific. The ultra running community has been talking for a long time about the necessity of diversity and inclusion, why the sport isn’t that diverse, and how to increase inclusivity.

Read full story
Atlanta, GA

Opinion: The Myers-Briggs, Flying, Death, & Capitalism

“Do you often think about death and the meaning of life?” The answers were on a scale, from strongly agree to strongly disagree. “Strongly agree,” I answered, clicking on the bright green circle to the far left of the screen. I was taking a personality test; one of those abridged Myers-Briggs. Every time I take the Myers Briggs, my score is the same (Protagonist-ENFJ). But here I was, taking a test to learn more about me, which is a bit redundant in my humbly unimportant opinion. I was taking the test in a hotel conference room that was partitioned in two for the sake of productivity. I was at a sales meeting talking about selling more things and gaining more customers and meeting quota and getting paid. In sales, our world revolves around productivity, which is both invigorating and exhausting.

Read full story

All About Discipline

My elementary school band teacher hung a poster in his classroom that read: “Don’t make excuses, make improvements.” Whenever someone messed up, needed correction, talked out of turn, etc, he would reprimand us, as any teacher would. And as any teacher knows, sometimes kids push back if they feel they’re being unfairly punished. When one of us pushed back, he’d simply point to the poster and say, “Don’t make excuses, make improvements!” This was maddening, but he was right.

Read full story
2 comments

Opinion: Chasing Your Dreams

I poured myself a tiny glass of whiskey, fully intending to not drink it. I like to have a beverage next to me when I write, whether it’s a strong cup of coffee or a zesty lemon water or an enthusiastic glass of bottom-shelf whiskey.

Read full story

My Solo Ascent of Mount Whitney

“I just want to be left alone lately,” I told my friend, who was not leaving me alone but who didn’t seem to hear what I was saying. The combination of a new job that requires me to talk all day, plus a busy summer schedule of traveling/working/racing, plus an uptick in training has left me feeling too tired to care that my unanswered text messages and phone calls and emails are slowly piling up. I needed some space and time to be alone, and what better way to spend some alone time than climbing a mountain? I had a permit for June 2nd. Mount Whitney is one of the most popular mountains in the Eastern Sierra, and the tallest peak in the lower 48. To help manage crowds, a quota system is in place whereby you need a permit in order to climb. There are three ways to get a permit to climb Whitney:

Read full story

Normalizing Healthy Disagreement

I knew someone once who was not a friend but not not a friend, and they happened to disagree with something I believed. As far as political leanings, I skew heavily left. Left-leaning policies (I believe) are better for workers and better for humans. As far as social issues go, I sort of resent their ability to divide people and parties with such blatant aggression, but here we are. It’s 2022 and everyone has done or said some distasteful things, only now, we’re all persecuting each other for it. Socially, I skew left as well. I generally don’t care what you do so long as you’re not bothering me, but I also dislike the general attitude of victimhood and woe-is-me-ism that seems to penetrate our collective psyche. A good way to gain attention and sympathy is to paint yourself as a victim, but that story has been told and retold so many times it’s worn quite thin.

Read full story
1 comments

Abusive Coaching in Collegiate Athletics

Unless you were there, it may be hard to understand how much influence our coaches exerted over us. I mean, we were kids. Eighteen year-olds leaving home for the first time, diving into a sea of changes and trying to compete athletically at an elite level. "Abuse" is a strong word, one I hesitated to use until I realized that the insidious and duplicitous nature of abuse often gaslights victims into accepting it, thereby perpetuating its existence.

Read full story

Poem: Thoughts & Prayers

This poem is not based on a true story. It is a poem. It is a story. Like everyone, I am gutted from the most recent school shooting. I am numb to the atrocities of a country where such violence is not uncommon. I think a lot of us feel like we should say something, but what? Like we should do something, but how? It seems uncomplicated to ban assault weapons. To implement more stringent background checks for the most deadly of guns, and yet. Not everyone should have a gun, and no civilian should have an assault rifle. Just like not everybody should be able to drive a car. The insanity of ignoring the obvious is infuriating.

Read full story
1 comments

A Story About Christmas & Anorexia

"Holy cow," I thought, "It's almost Christmas." When I was a kid, I would count down the days until Christmas, eagerly waiting for what, I'm not sure. The anticipation was almost more fun than the holiday itself. Everything about the holiday excited me: the lights, the snow, the music, the food, the gifts, the bustle. I loved the long, cozy nights, the movies, decorating cookies, wrapping gifts. By now, most of you know I had an eating disorder. I've gained enough space and clarity to talk about it with ease, but it used to be a source of immense shame, something that rotted me from the inside out.

Read full story

I Wrote A Book

About two years ago, I was engaged to a man I knew I couldn't marry. Life is funny in hindsight but cruel in moments, and the day I told him, definitively and forever, that I could not marry him, was an especially cruel day. I loved him greatly, but sometimes the kindest way to love someone is from a distance. I could not be in the path of his pain or fury any longer, so he packed his things and moved out of state.

Read full story

Living in a World of Distraction

Once upon a time, I dated a man-child-thing who was lovely in some ways but prone to emotional dysregulation. (Aren't we all?) He told me he would meditate for long stretches of time, tapping into a sort of energetic high, or something. Meditating for an hour seemed, to me, an abhorrent waste of time, but I listened politely as he described how it helped him, or what he thought about, or whatever. Meditating for an hour also seemed like something most adults don't have the time to do, what with work and family and social things and hobbies and bills and car payments. But hearing him wax poetical about the benefits of meditation made me curious, so I downloaded one of those free meditation apps and started with an unintimidating 3 minute meditation session.

Read full story
2 comments

Running is Not Therapy

I've been running since I was 12, and I've been competitive most of that time. From multiple trips to State cross country and track and field meets, to running on the national stage at the NCAA Division 1 level, to completing ultra marathons, I've been around the running block. I've seen firsthand the struggles and triumphs that running has brought myself and other people. I know how much work it takes to be really good, and I've witnessed the reality that hard work is not a guaranteed avenue to success on race day.

Read full story

Are Words Violence?

This is a timely and important question. I've thought about words as violence ever since reading article version of The Coddling of the American Mind a few years ago. Since then I've dug deeper into, books, and op-eds, and linguistic theory. There seems to be no satisfying conclusion to this problem, because it's a problem of words. And language is inherently contextual. It is less solid and more liquid. It is beautiful, but taking any word out of context immediately removes some of its meaning. When I first thought about the question, "are words violence?" my reaction was no. The definition of violence is: "behavior involving physical force intended to hurt, damage, or kill someone or something." Another, less commonly used definition is "strength of emotion or an unpleasant or destructive natural force."

Read full story
26 comments

Lessons From the Last ~29 Years

I feel like I was just turning 25, and here I am, turning 29. The last year of my 20's crept up on me quickly. I'm surprised, yet I expected this. Aging is the most predictable occurrence in the world, yet so many of us fight it. I've met so many women (and a few men) who fight age with a vengeance. Lip filler, tummy tucks, Botox, hair dye, thousands upon thousands of dollars spent each year on primping and priming their faces, making sure their bodies look a certain way, and I'm just not sure why they do it. Is it for themselves, or is it for a world that prioritizes youth? I'm not sure about you, but I feel better the older I grow.

Read full story

Let Me Tell You A Story About Work

I moved to California in July of 2017 with my ex-fiancé and our very verklempt cat. We moved for my fiancés job and I wasn't able to nail one down before we left. Once we were somewhat settled, I spent hours every day applying to jobs, scouring LinkedIn and Indeed, crafting and re-crafting cover letters, taking phone interviews, and driving to in-person ones.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy