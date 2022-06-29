Opinion: Our Bodies Are Not a Debate

Sarah Rose

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09bMmY_0gMmwUjB00
Pexels

I originally wrote about abortion in May of 2019, when Alabama passed aggressive abortion legislation that permitted abortions only if the mother’s life is at risk or if the fetus cannot survive, but not in cases of rape or incest. I was outraged and saddened and in disbelief. Today, in the aftermath of the supreme courts decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, I feel more numb than anything. Ruth Bader Ginsburg said, “The state controlling a woman would mean denying her full autonomy and full equality.” The overturning of Roe v. Wade not only undermines women’s autonomy and right to equality, but it compromises our health, safety, and livelihood.

Sometimes, I don’t want to believe that we live in a world that is absolutely saturated with sexism. Sometimes, I forget how bad it is because I live a relatively comfortable life and sexism doesn’t punch me in the face every day. But facts are facts. Women’s bodies are being legislated; men’s bodies are not, and that is sexism in a nutshell. I’ve written about rape before: how 1 in 5 women are sexually assaulted each year and how only 1% of perpetrators are ever convicted of a crime. While we normalize violent criminal acts against women, we simultaneously restrict women’s autonomy over her own body. And while the hardcore Christian types argue that if a woman isn’t ready to have a child, she shouldn’t have sex, they routinely overlook that each pregnancy literally couldn’t happen without the specific and intentional actions of a man.

Women are facing very real, very tangible inequalities. Women, we are told, should not have sex for pleasure. This attitude ignores the fact that sex is a completely normal, healthy part of being human. Sex isn’t just a vehicle for reproduction, for men or women. Men are granted more freedom to take pleasure in sex, especially since the side effects (pregnancy) do not always directly affect them.

In reference to the statistics cited earlier, men are overwhelmingly not punished for raping women, yet women are socially punished for sex in general. We are shamed for wanting too much sex, for having multiple sexual partners, for engaging in premarital sex, for the actions we take after sex, et cetera. Every time you see a pregnant woman, she’s had sex. Men don’t walk around with any such marker. I once found myself in a group of men who were joking about how sexy Keira Knightley is. One guy brought up that Knightley is pregnant, and another said, tongue-in-cheek, “Oh never mind, that’s not so hot.” Women live in a space where men continuously proposition us for sex, the side effects of which (pregnancy) render us (in their eyes) undesirable.

I’m angry yes, but I’m more sad. It is glaringly obvious that the undertones of anti-abortion legislation are steeped in patriarchal power dynamics that do not care about or for women. Every other major social political debate: climate change, gun laws, college debt, healthcare, etc, are clouded by considerations of capitalism and classism, yes. But no other debate so viciously attacks and attempts to control the bodies and lives of women. Women’s health, which abortion is an important and intrinsic component of, should not be a political debate. Shining a public light on the personal lives of women is a patriarchal tool meant to instill in us guilt and shame. Guilt, for our sexual actions, and shame for what those actions signify. Namely, that we are slutty, impure, weak, or immoral.

Deeply emotional and controversial topics like abortion will always be divisive because there probably isn’t once answer to the “is abortion ethical” question that can satisfy everyone, which is why it should never be legislated. The most disturbing thing about staunch pro-life advocates is that their stance strips women of the ability to figure out the right answer for themselves, by themselves. Anti-abortion laws render women powerless to control our own bodies, without considering the reality of birthing or raising a child.

Children change the course of a life forever, and women (82 percent) constitute the majority of single parents. Further, access and information about safe sex and birth control are incredibly inadequate everywhere, but especially in low-income schools and neighborhoods. Withholding basic sex education from low-income people is intentional. It is much easier for a wealthy woman to have a safe abortion should she want one than it is for a poor woman. Money can buy a lot, including a degree of freedom over your own body.

One acquaintance celebrated that the supreme court ruling meant that “all lives truly matter now.” But it seems clear that the world we live in doesn’t care about all lives, because:

My point in bringing up these dire statistics is to illustrate that yes, life matters. Life is incredibly, astoundingly beautiful and important. We should not care about life only when or if it suits our own political agenda. If the life of a fetus matters, the lives of rape victims matter. The lives of homeless children, hungry children, and sexually abused children matter. The lives of our elders matter, minorities matter, you and me and everyone matters.

Mattering, though, isn’t the point. The point is that both sides (pro-life and pro-choice) attempt to decide which lives matter more; a pointless, circular exercise. Just as it is pointless to measure the degree of your own pain against someone else’s, it is profoundly inconsequential to argue which life matters more. The patriarchy tells us that women’s lives matter less, that minorities lives matter less, that the lives of the poor or homeless matter less. If we are to truly usurp the patriarchy, we must realize that, while the lives of unborn children matter, they cannot rightfully matter more than anyone else’s.

Instead of focusing so much time and attention on abortion, we should spend time focusing on how to reduce the need for abortions in the first place.

Sex education in the United States is incredibly insufficient: only 13 states require sex education in schools to be “medically accurate,” meaning that many students are taught abstinence if anything, or worse, nothing at all. Dr. Theresa Granger says that comprehensive sex education focuses on, “the emotional, psychological, and economic impacts of what happens when youth and adolescents engage in sexual intercourse and other sexual practices.” But instead of talking openly with youth about sex, we tell them that sex is bad and should be avoided, actively ignoring the fact that teenagers are raging balls of hormones who will have sex whether or not they have access to birth control or the knowledge about practicing safe sex.

Further, nearly half of the 6 million pregnancies in the US each year are unplanned. In 2014, the majority of the 900,000 abortions that occurred were in response to unplanned pregnancy. And, the number of abortions is currently the lowest its ever been since the government started keeping track in 1969. I’m not saying that 900,000 is a low number. I am saying that 900,000 women were at least able to choose whether or not to bring life into this world, and that is an important choice for women to be able to make. Instead of criminalizing abortion, we should talk about sex more, teach our youth about it, and make birth control safe, affordable, and widely available.

The reasons women chose to have abortions are myriad, personal, and often painful, but the reasons don’t really matter. What does matter is retaining the intrinsic right to bodily autonomy.

“The state controlling a woman would mean denying her full autonomy and full equality.”

xoxo

Sarah Rose

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# abortion# healthcare# gender equality# sexism# womens health

Comments / 0

Published by

Blogger | Poet | Freelancer | Ultra Runner Blog: The Prosiest IG: @mcmountain Email: sarahrose.writer@gmail.com

Dana Point, CA
955 followers

More from Sarah Rose

Strength Training For Runners

My friend and trainer Ben Beeler joined me to talk about his strength training methods, common strength training mistakes, and what runners can do to stay healthy and get stronger. I recommend listening to our full conversation here. It’s an hour long, but very worthwhile. I’ve attempted to highlight major points below.

Read full story

Getting Stronger to Run Faster

One of my high school teachers told me, when I was a Freshman, that girls often don't run as fast after they hit puberty. It felt like a warning, and I vowed to work even harder to run fast. I didn't slow down, possibly because I was done growing by the time I was 13 and possibly because I didn't achieve a normal hormonal balance until my mid-20's. Puberty is incredibly important developmentally, and while it may result in decreased athletic performance for a couple of years, girls typically become stronger and faster as they age. Some research shows that women marathoners peak around age 29 while women of all ages continue to set records and break barriers. But I digress.

Read full story

Gender Diversity in Ultra Running

Diversity is a very popular term right now, and for good reason. Diversity means "the practice of including or involving people from a range of social and ethnic backgrounds and of different genders, sexual orientations, etc." Diversity generally creates more interesting, more productive, and more inclusive populations. If we can love and accept others’ for their differences, we’re all better off for it. But when we talk about diversity, it’s best to be incredibly specific. The ultra running community has been talking for a long time about the necessity of diversity and inclusion, why the sport isn’t that diverse, and how to increase inclusivity.

Read full story
Atlanta, GA

Opinion: The Myers-Briggs, Flying, Death, & Capitalism

“Do you often think about death and the meaning of life?” The answers were on a scale, from strongly agree to strongly disagree. “Strongly agree,” I answered, clicking on the bright green circle to the far left of the screen. I was taking a personality test; one of those abridged Myers-Briggs. Every time I take the Myers Briggs, my score is the same (Protagonist-ENFJ). But here I was, taking a test to learn more about me, which is a bit redundant in my humbly unimportant opinion. I was taking the test in a hotel conference room that was partitioned in two for the sake of productivity. I was at a sales meeting talking about selling more things and gaining more customers and meeting quota and getting paid. In sales, our world revolves around productivity, which is both invigorating and exhausting.

Read full story

All About Discipline

My elementary school band teacher hung a poster in his classroom that read: “Don’t make excuses, make improvements.” Whenever someone messed up, needed correction, talked out of turn, etc, he would reprimand us, as any teacher would. And as any teacher knows, sometimes kids push back if they feel they’re being unfairly punished. When one of us pushed back, he’d simply point to the poster and say, “Don’t make excuses, make improvements!” This was maddening, but he was right.

Read full story
2 comments

Opinion: Chasing Your Dreams

I poured myself a tiny glass of whiskey, fully intending to not drink it. I like to have a beverage next to me when I write, whether it’s a strong cup of coffee or a zesty lemon water or an enthusiastic glass of bottom-shelf whiskey.

Read full story

My Solo Ascent of Mount Whitney

“I just want to be left alone lately,” I told my friend, who was not leaving me alone but who didn’t seem to hear what I was saying. The combination of a new job that requires me to talk all day, plus a busy summer schedule of traveling/working/racing, plus an uptick in training has left me feeling too tired to care that my unanswered text messages and phone calls and emails are slowly piling up. I needed some space and time to be alone, and what better way to spend some alone time than climbing a mountain? I had a permit for June 2nd. Mount Whitney is one of the most popular mountains in the Eastern Sierra, and the tallest peak in the lower 48. To help manage crowds, a quota system is in place whereby you need a permit in order to climb. There are three ways to get a permit to climb Whitney:

Read full story

Normalizing Healthy Disagreement

I knew someone once who was not a friend but not not a friend, and they happened to disagree with something I believed. As far as political leanings, I skew heavily left. Left-leaning policies (I believe) are better for workers and better for humans. As far as social issues go, I sort of resent their ability to divide people and parties with such blatant aggression, but here we are. It’s 2022 and everyone has done or said some distasteful things, only now, we’re all persecuting each other for it. Socially, I skew left as well. I generally don’t care what you do so long as you’re not bothering me, but I also dislike the general attitude of victimhood and woe-is-me-ism that seems to penetrate our collective psyche. A good way to gain attention and sympathy is to paint yourself as a victim, but that story has been told and retold so many times it’s worn quite thin.

Read full story
1 comments

Abusive Coaching in Collegiate Athletics

Unless you were there, it may be hard to understand how much influence our coaches exerted over us. I mean, we were kids. Eighteen year-olds leaving home for the first time, diving into a sea of changes and trying to compete athletically at an elite level. "Abuse" is a strong word, one I hesitated to use until I realized that the insidious and duplicitous nature of abuse often gaslights victims into accepting it, thereby perpetuating its existence.

Read full story

Poem: Thoughts & Prayers

This poem is not based on a true story. It is a poem. It is a story. Like everyone, I am gutted from the most recent school shooting. I am numb to the atrocities of a country where such violence is not uncommon. I think a lot of us feel like we should say something, but what? Like we should do something, but how? It seems uncomplicated to ban assault weapons. To implement more stringent background checks for the most deadly of guns, and yet. Not everyone should have a gun, and no civilian should have an assault rifle. Just like not everybody should be able to drive a car. The insanity of ignoring the obvious is infuriating.

Read full story
1 comments

A Story About Christmas & Anorexia

"Holy cow," I thought, "It's almost Christmas." When I was a kid, I would count down the days until Christmas, eagerly waiting for what, I'm not sure. The anticipation was almost more fun than the holiday itself. Everything about the holiday excited me: the lights, the snow, the music, the food, the gifts, the bustle. I loved the long, cozy nights, the movies, decorating cookies, wrapping gifts. By now, most of you know I had an eating disorder. I've gained enough space and clarity to talk about it with ease, but it used to be a source of immense shame, something that rotted me from the inside out.

Read full story

I Wrote A Book

About two years ago, I was engaged to a man I knew I couldn't marry. Life is funny in hindsight but cruel in moments, and the day I told him, definitively and forever, that I could not marry him, was an especially cruel day. I loved him greatly, but sometimes the kindest way to love someone is from a distance. I could not be in the path of his pain or fury any longer, so he packed his things and moved out of state.

Read full story

Living in a World of Distraction

Once upon a time, I dated a man-child-thing who was lovely in some ways but prone to emotional dysregulation. (Aren't we all?) He told me he would meditate for long stretches of time, tapping into a sort of energetic high, or something. Meditating for an hour seemed, to me, an abhorrent waste of time, but I listened politely as he described how it helped him, or what he thought about, or whatever. Meditating for an hour also seemed like something most adults don't have the time to do, what with work and family and social things and hobbies and bills and car payments. But hearing him wax poetical about the benefits of meditation made me curious, so I downloaded one of those free meditation apps and started with an unintimidating 3 minute meditation session.

Read full story
2 comments

Running is Not Therapy

I've been running since I was 12, and I've been competitive most of that time. From multiple trips to State cross country and track and field meets, to running on the national stage at the NCAA Division 1 level, to completing ultra marathons, I've been around the running block. I've seen firsthand the struggles and triumphs that running has brought myself and other people. I know how much work it takes to be really good, and I've witnessed the reality that hard work is not a guaranteed avenue to success on race day.

Read full story

Are Words Violence?

This is a timely and important question. I've thought about words as violence ever since reading article version of The Coddling of the American Mind a few years ago. Since then I've dug deeper into, books, and op-eds, and linguistic theory. There seems to be no satisfying conclusion to this problem, because it's a problem of words. And language is inherently contextual. It is less solid and more liquid. It is beautiful, but taking any word out of context immediately removes some of its meaning. When I first thought about the question, "are words violence?" my reaction was no. The definition of violence is: "behavior involving physical force intended to hurt, damage, or kill someone or something." Another, less commonly used definition is "strength of emotion or an unpleasant or destructive natural force."

Read full story
26 comments

Lessons From the Last ~29 Years

I feel like I was just turning 25, and here I am, turning 29. The last year of my 20's crept up on me quickly. I'm surprised, yet I expected this. Aging is the most predictable occurrence in the world, yet so many of us fight it. I've met so many women (and a few men) who fight age with a vengeance. Lip filler, tummy tucks, Botox, hair dye, thousands upon thousands of dollars spent each year on primping and priming their faces, making sure their bodies look a certain way, and I'm just not sure why they do it. Is it for themselves, or is it for a world that prioritizes youth? I'm not sure about you, but I feel better the older I grow.

Read full story

Let Me Tell You A Story About Work

I moved to California in July of 2017 with my ex-fiancé and our very verklempt cat. We moved for my fiancés job and I wasn't able to nail one down before we left. Once we were somewhat settled, I spent hours every day applying to jobs, scouring LinkedIn and Indeed, crafting and re-crafting cover letters, taking phone interviews, and driving to in-person ones.

Read full story

Empaths & Emotional Exhaustion

"I hate people," I told my friend the other day, "I really, really do." "I hate people," is something I say often but don't really mean, sort of like how people say they're busy or tired all the time. Most of us are less busy than we fancy ourselves and less tired than we need to be. But we all like to complain, and me complaining about how annoying other people are scratches the same itch as other people complaining about anything else. There is a sort of cultural currency that comes with being busy and tired, but I'm not sure that same currency applies to hating people. Probably, I just seem crotchety and unlikeable, which is exactly the vibe I was going for at that moment.

Read full story
9 comments

The Ex's Who Self-Resurrect

[Listen to an audio version of this blog here. Tell me if this sounds familiar. A man or woman breaks up with you, or you break up with them. The sequence of actions leading up to the breakup don't really matter. Maybe you go through the five stages of grief. Maybe you're simply relieved. Maybe you have a nice chat and decide to part ways, or maybe the whole relationship goes up in flames. What matters is that you part ways, and if you're like me, you plan on not hearing from them again. But then six, nine, twelve months pass and you get a call or text from them. Usually, it's a "Hey, I was just thinking of you," text. Sometimes they want to see you. Maybe they're looking to reconnect, but I think that more often, they're looking for validation. I'm not sure if the holidays are the reason all the ex's resurrect, but it happened to me a lot in the weeks leading up to the new year. A guy I broke up with at the beginning of the pandemic recently reached out, expressing that he missed me. After chatting briefly, I wondered why I'd ever been attracted to him in the first place. A guy I broke up with this past summer sent me an Instagram message, then a letter, then an email. I ignored his advances before telling him to "please stop contacting me, what the hell is wrong with you?" The week before Christmas I got a text from an unsaved number that said, "I'm back in CA visiting my folks. Thought of you." I didn't know who it was until looking up the number and realizing a man who had ghosted me last year thought that I ought to know that he had "thought of me." Like...okay? We all have thousands of thoughts everyday that aren't worth sharing, so I let his messages disappear, just like he had.

Read full story
10 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy