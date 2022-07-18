How to Grow Your Sales 10x with a CRM

You've heard of the magical things a CRM can do – boost lead conversion by 30%, grow win rate by 22%, increase customer retention by 27%, and so on. But you're savvy enough to know it probably won't do all that by itself. So naturally, you want to know how to use a CRM to improve your sales.

Good news. You've come to the right place. But before we reveal all the benefits CRM software can have and the techniques to use it to its fullest, we need to set the scene and address the elephant in the room – what is a CRM?

CRM, or Customer Relationship Management, is software companies use to track their company relationships and customer interactions across all communication channels.

The gathered data helps create an accurate picture of individual customers and overall marketing and sales campaigns. This information then fuels the company's future lead acquisition, conversion, and customer care efforts to improve its performance.

Improve how? Well, let's have a look.

Five Benefits of CRM Software for Your Business

1. Increases In Sales

Thanks to their information-gathering capabilities, CRMs enable marketers to fine-tune their campaigns and get as many viable leads “into the door” as possible. From there, sales representatives can focus on fostering relationships with the customers most likely to convert. This helps you avoid financial dead-ends and get the most bang for your buck from both teams.

2. Better Customer Service

CRMs also improve customer service through better communication and customer care .

Since they allow your company to keep an up-to-date profile on each of your customers, you can better anticipate their needs and wants ahead of time and perfect their customer journey. This can include having their current order information always on hand, customizing their user experience on your site, or just sending them personalized emails. CRM broadens and deepens opportunities for customer satisfaction, creating loyal customers and a business model that never disappoints them.

Unsplash

3. Boosts Efficiency

CRMs can increase efficiency in a variety of ways. As mentioned above, they allow employees to pinpoint quality leads from the start and prioritize accordingly, improving overall business efficiency. The same goes for the customer service departments you read about in the previous point.

4. Employee Retention And Sharing Of Knowledge

Since CRMs effectively act as knowledge libraries for your company, they make sharing information a breeze. Employees, both old and new, all have access to the same customer database, which they can consult whenever and wherever they need. This makes onboarding new workers a thousand times easier and allows you to assemble a highly proficient remote team.

5. Better Sales Management

When using CRM, there are two major elements that if focused on can increase sales management efficiency: effective lead management and precise management of opportunities and accounts. CRM encourages accurate and intense focus on gaining new leads and opportunities for the business while simultaneously encouraging employees to follow-up and close on as many deals as possible. CRM helps businesses see all levels of sales transparently, leading to more effective management of said sales.

Using CRM to Grow and Manage Your Sales

1. Grow Revenue by Managing Relationships

An old business adage states, “customers love certainty, make sure you give it to them.” By using a CRM tool, you can consistently provide your clients with quality customer experiences catered to their individual needs. If people know they can rely on you, your customer satisfaction will increase , relationships flourish, and revenue grow as your customers keep coming back for more.

2. Choose a Solution That Works For You

When picking out your CRM software, it’s important to consider your employees' needs as much as your customers' desires. After all, the sales, marketing, and support teams are the ones who'll actually be using the tool in their daily lives. Remember to consult them before settling on any one option.

3. Share Information Across Your Workforce

Once you onboard a CRM, be sure to utilize its knowledge-building capabilities to the fullest. Encourage team members to catalog all information regarding your customers, marketing and sales campaigns, and whatever else is relevant. This data will be available to all employees, so it'll help eliminate information silos and streamline work processes for everyone involved.

4. Track Sales and Report

Most CRMs come with comprehensive tracking and reporting features, including customizable, easy-to-read dashboards. These are key to understanding your business' present, past, and future. Make good use of them. For example, you can track successful sales and leads generated and find correlations with your current efforts. That way, you can focus on the activities that bring the best results while saving time and energy on those dreaded dead-ends.

Unsplash

5. Learn About Your Customers

CRM's most significant use case is customer research. Cutting-edge features like social media tracking allow you to learn more about your clientele than ever before. In turn, you can pinpoint business opportunities for growing your relationships and increasing the number of high-value clients. Remember to use all the information you gather to make solid, data-driven decisions from start to finish in the client's life journey.

6. Combining CRM With Automation

Customer relationship management software is, to a certain point, synonymous with automation. Instead of having your employees complete so-called “grunt” work, CRMs can take care of the many necessary but repetitive menial tasks on their behalf. Use this to unburden your workforce and let it spread its wings in doing what it does best. This will increase your overall business efficiency and help keep your employees nice and satisfied.

The Bottom Line