How to Implement Marketing Automation in Your Business in 2022

What is marketing automation?

Put simply, marketing automation can be defined as using software or technology to complete and simplify tasks that would otherwise be assigned to human employees.

Marketing automation technology, more specifically, is often software that manages various marketing processes and campaigns across multiple channels. It is most commonly found over digital mediums such as email, social media, and text messages.

You didn’t really think someone from H&M was personally emailing you special deals and offers, did you?

What can marketing automation do for your business?

Lead generation and customer engagement are the most common challenges faced by any business. This is true across the globe and in almost every industry.

At the same time, companies today are dealing with an unprecedented amount of data collection and can sometimes struggle to make use of it all.

That’s where automation comes in! Marketing automation, combined with your already collected data, can put your data to work and make huge improvements for your business.

Here’s just a few examples:

a) Personalized Workflows

Everything that a potential customer inputs while browsing your website can be used as an additional datapoint for marketing strategy. These data points can tell you exactly what a customer is looking for, while they are looking for it in real time.

This information is highly valuable, but also impossible to track manually. Marketing automation software allows your business to use these inputs and customer actions across multiple channels. This gives your marketing team a deeper understanding of an individual prospects needs and lets them deliver the best content at the right time.

Personalized workflows of this nature drive qualified prospects to the proper content that can result in their conversion into leads, and then of course into customers. The powers of marketing automation don’t stop there! These personalized workflows can continue to be a great tool with existing customers as it engages with customers spurring repeated business and loyalty.

b) Streamlined Processes

Reducing customer effort should be a top priority for your business as it consistently improves the customer experience. Streamlined processes that work across various functional teams allows your business to reduce customer effort at every stage of the customer journey.

With the right marketing automation, information about the customer and their point in the journey is automatically saved centrally. This means that the whole company can be tuned in to which stage of the journey a customer is in and proceed accordingly, prioritizing tasks as they are needed.

Streamlined processes allow your company to create a completely connected customer experience that can be felt throughout their journey.

c) Integrated Data & Analytics

Data is valuable and crucial for your business. The automaton of data integration is supremely important because it allows for one of your most important tasks to be performed automatically.

You can improve organizational efficiency by automating tasks that are tedious, repetitive, and time consuming. These tools help boost productivity and accelerate sales cycles, allowing your business to move through certain processes quicker and convert leads into customers.

Below we’ll go over just a few of the many kinds of Smart Tasks that can be automated today! These tasks will help you get an idea of how they can be implemented in your business and be useful to your company’s specific automation needs.

1. Email Marketing Automation

The automation of email marketing is likely the most commonly used and seen form of automation. Whether it’s an email welcoming you to the company, a thank you email for being a customer, or an email detailing the specifics of a purchase you just completed the odds are, it’s automated.

Without email marketing automations, the process of this would grueling and require much larger teams to manually go through and send emails one by one. This process would take forever and would probably leave your employees miserable.

Email automation can be triggered by time or by certain actions. A time-based automated email would be an email automatically generated and sent to a customer on their birthday. An action based automated email would be purchasing a t-shirt from a website and receiving an email notifying and thanking you of your purchase.

These are two common examples but the possibilities for email marketing automation can be applied at many different stages of the customer journey.

2. Campaign Segmentation

Sending out generalized email blasts to groups is a quick way to make sure all your customers feel unheard by your company. Marketing campaign segmentation is a great way to personalize your marketing campaigns. The best news is… it can be automated!

By inputting certain characteristics into the automation software, you can create segmentation groups that will receive different kinds of marketing emails or messages. For example, you can set up the software to automatically group different age groups into different segments.

With this tool, you can have age-appropriate email marketing content sent to different groups without lifting a finger! The manual process of this would require each new customer, lead, or prospect to be investigated for characteristics that would determine their segmentation. With automation, people are automatically sorted into the best and most personalized groupings.

3. Social Media Marketing Automation

Marketing on social media is an incredibly time-sensitive job that must be done nonstop to done properly.

Social media marketing automation can be achieved by various applications like Hubspot and Hootsuite that allow you to schedule content to be posted later.

This kind of automation allows you to load up all of your posts at one time and have them posted automatically when you schedule them to. Though it may seem like a small and trivial task for automation, this is exactly the kind of stuff automation is perfect for!

Instead of making sure you’re free to post at the top of every hour, you can rest assured that your posts will be automatically posted right on time, every time.

How to Implement Marketing Automation in Your Business

Define Your Goal – Be specific in exactly what you hope to accomplish through automation and consult your various teams. It may be too much to jump from no automation to full automation of most processes so be deliberate in your goals and stick to them.

– Be specific in exactly what you hope to accomplish through automation and consult your various teams. It may be too much to jump from no automation to full automation of most processes so be deliberate in your goals and stick to them. Find the Right Platform – There is a lot of different automation software and platforms, do your research and pick the one that seems best suited to your needs.

– There is a lot of different automation software and platforms, do your research and pick the one that seems best suited to your needs. Create a Deployment Plan – Alongside your department heads and team members, create a plan of attack for introducing automation software. Figure out when you can test it, who you can count on to monitor the testing, and then create a plan to launch the automation on a larger scale.

Finding the right platform or software can be tough! Below we give some details on a few popular automation software:

ManyChat

ManyChat is a tool provides you with a smartbot to engage with prospects and existing customers over Facebook Messenger and text. It can be programmed to answer simple questions and assist with certain actions. While this kind of marketing automation should not completely replace live chat agents and human to human contact, ManyChat is great to get the conversation started! An added bonus, ManyChat also records information and data and can automatically add it to your CRM.

HubSpot

HubSpot CRM is another great tool that offers various marketing automation features. HubSpot’s marketing provides the means to automate tasks like email workflow automation, meeting scheduling, live chat, and many more! It even extends past marketing automation and can be used in customer support and sales as well.

HootSuite

Hootsuite is an awesome social media management tool that provides automation for various tasks. It can be used to manage and schedule social media posts to Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and other social media platforms. It also provides chatbot services that can be implemented on most social media platforms.

Conclusion

Marketing automation is crucial to your business and will improve efficiency while making everyone’s lives much easier. There is no substitute for the human touch, and marketing automation is not advocating for a total AI takeover. That being said, the amount of repetitive and time-consuming tasks that can be automated will allow your employees to devote their time to more important matters. Marketing automation is easy, cheap, and simple to use, don’t be the last company to get on board!