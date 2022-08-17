Cheyote Jailbreak, The latest iOS 15 Jailbreak Tool

Note: This article includes affiliate links, when you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

iOS 15 was the latest iOS version of Apple which was released in 2021. And iOS users are waiting for the official release of iOS 16. Looking at the current tech world, the minor versions of iOS 15 are heavily used. iOS 15.6 is claimed to be the latest and none of the iOS 15 versions can be jailbroken yet.

Cheyote Jailbreak taig9

So the good news is Team Odyssey who released Odyssey and Tauring Jailbreak tools together with the Electra Jailbreak Developer @coolstar is going to release an Untethered Rootless Jailbreak Tool for iOS 15 - iOS 15.1.1 versions.The name of the Newest Jailbreak Tool is "Cheyote Jailbreak" and it supports the following iPhone Models.

Cheyote Jailbreak Supported iPhone Devices

A14 - iPhone 12 mini / iPhone 12 / iPhone 12 Pro / iPhone 12 Pro Max

A13 - iPhone SE 2 / iPhone 11 / iPhone 11 Pro / iPhone 11 Pro Max

A12 - iPhone XS / iPhone XS Max / iPhone XR

- iPhone XS / iPhone XS Max / iPhone XR A11 - iPhone X / iPhone 8 / iPhone 8 Plus

Cheyote Jailbreak Supported iPad Devices

A14 - iPad Air (4th generation)

A12Z - iPad Pro 12.9-inch (4th generation / iPad Pro 11-inch (2nd generation)

A12X - iPad Pro 12.9-inch (3rd generation) / iPad Pro 11-inch (1st generation)

- iPad Pro 12.9-inch (3rd generation) / iPad Pro 11-inch (1st generation) A12 - iPad Air (3rd generation) / iPad (8th generation) / iPad mini (5th generation)

If you wonder whether iPhone 13 is not supported for this latest Cheyote Jailbreak, the current update says it will support iPhone 13 Jailbreak as well but it will take some time to develop iPhone 13 support.When talking about the iOS version compatibility, here is the full list of iOS and iPad OS models which supports Cheyote.

Cheyote Jailbreak Supported iOS / iPad OS Versions

iOS 15.5 / iOS 15.4.1 / iOS 15.4 / iOS 15.3.1 / iOS 15.3 / iOS 15.2.1 / iOS 15.2 iOS 15.1.1 / iOS 15.1 / iOS 15.0.2 / iOS 15.0.1 and iOS 15 iPadOS 15.1.1 / iPadOS 15.1 / iPadOS 15.0.2 / iPadOS 15.0.1 and iPadOS 15 iPadOS 15.5 / iPadOS 15.4.1 / iPadOS 15.4 /iPadOS 15.3.1 / iPadOS 15.3 / iPadOS 15.2.1 / iPadOS 15.2

How to Install Cheyote Jailbreak?

There are a couple of ways to Install Cheyote Jailbreak and I will list two easy methods.

Online / No Computer Method Offline / PC Installation

If you want to install Cheyote Jailbreak Online without using a computer, A team called Jailtrial has developed an application for you to do so, I have shared a direct link to Install an App called "Cheyote Jailbreak Installer" which allows you to download Cheyote Jailbreak IPA Online

Click here to Install Cheyote Jailbreak Online

By looking at the other releases of Coolstar and Odyssey Team, the Cheyote IPA will be hosted either on Github, coolstar.org, or theodyssey.dev

So after downloading the Cheyote Jailbreak IPA file, you can use Sideloadly or Cydia Impactor to install Cheyote on your iPhone / iPad

How to sideload IPA using Sideloadly