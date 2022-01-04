Lancaster, PA

Small Business Spotlight: Chestnut Hill Cafe, Lancaster City, PA

Melissa Frost

Photo by Sara Melissa Frost

This neighborhood cafe on the corner of West Chestnut Street and Pine Street is a unique spot in Lancaster City. What makes this place is not necessarily the food but the historical vibe of the neighborhood and the building Chestnut Hill Cafe is located in. You feel like you walk into local history by visiting this spot. There is nothing commercial about it.

Authentic

Don't get me wrong, I loved the coffee here and I also got their special Chestnut Hill Smoked Turkey Panini with hickory-smoked turkey breast, provolone cheese, fresh cucumbers, alfalfa sprouts, red onion and delicious sun-dried tomato pesto mayo.

Photo by Sara Melissa Frost

It was all very tasty, but what I enjoyed the most about this place was simply sitting down in a local spot where it felt truly authentic. There is also lots of light coming in, and it's a warm and welcoming atmosphere at Chestnut Hill Cafe. I'm definitely coming back, not only for the coffee at this neighborhood cafe but for a stroll along these blocks.

Walkable

Historic Chestnut Hill is a quiet, well-kept, and walkable residential neighborhood in Lancaster City. Beautiful architecture, close to the heart of the city and within walking distance to North Museum of Nature and Science as well as Franklin & Marshall College. You'll also find several independent shops and restaurants here, my favorite restaurant being LUCA on West James Street. This one is a true gem if you enjoy a good Italian meal.

Local or out-of-towner, what's your favorite area in Lancaster City?

Address: Chestnut Hill Cafe is located at 532 W Chestnut St, Lancaster, PA 17603.

