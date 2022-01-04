Kickstart the New Year with a Healthy 4-Ingredient Lunch

Photo by Sara Melissa Frost

I am not a fan of endless lists with new years resolutions, but I do enjoy a fresh lunch. Plus, I like kicking off the new year with healthy meals after a holiday season of sweets and treats.

This lunch is made up of 4 ingredients, and it is one of the easier meals I make at home.

Simple, healthy

To make this little meal, you'll need:

Two slices of bread

A handful of cherry or grape tomatoes

Baby spinach

Mozzarella balls

Personally I love the harvest bread from Whole Foods, so I usually choose this one. Toast the two slices of bread, once lightly brown, place them on a plate. Top the bread generously with washed baby spinach. Pretend you're hiding it, you're barely supposed to see the two slices of bread once this dish is ready.

After the spinach, cut up the tomatoes. I usually go with grape tomatoes, but cherry tomatoes work just as well. I simply cut them up into two pieces and spread them over the spinach.

Customize

Finally, the mozzarella balls. I prefer the fresh mozzarella bocconcini, (8 oz. pack) from Whole Foods. Depending on how much of a cheese lover you are, fill the plate to your preference. I've found that three or four mozzarella balls work perfectly for me.

As an option, you can also put a little sea salt and pepper on the dish, but it is not necessary to make this a tasty meal. The four flavors complement each other and make this into a delicious lunch that is super easy to make.

That's it! A healthy treat for 2022.