Small Business Spotlight: Oola Bowls in Lancaster, PA

Photo by Sara Melissa Frost

If you haven't tried Oola Bowls in Lancaster, PA, you're in for a treat. This place, with a handful of locations, offers fresh acai bowls, pitaya bowls, and smoothies.

Sweet Fix

I recently went to their main location at Foxshire Plaza along Fruitville Pike for the first time. It's a cool and casual spot to dine at. I ordered their Holy Cacao!, a treat made with an organic acai base, almond dust, bananas, cacao nibs, and honey. It was just the sweet fix I needed after a long day. It tasted healthy and delicious, and the almond dust was surprisingly good. The service was great, and the food came quick.

From scratch

Oola Bowls was started by Brock Snider and Joe Ferderbar, two good friends based in Lancaster, PA. One day after both returning from different vacations, they had both tried acai bowls and raved about it. So much so they decided to start a business from scratch, creating the best versions of the trendy bowls. They were positive it was going to be a hit in Lancaster County.

And they were right. After starting with an idea of the perfect acai, made with gluten-free and organic, fresh ingredients, the business has grown to include their main location in Manheim Township, a food truck, and market locations.

Photo by Sara Melissa Frost

It's definitely worth a visit, whether you're a local or an out-of-towner driving through Lancaster, PA.

Address: Oola Bowls is located at 1963 Fruitville Pike, Lancaster, PA 17601. They also have a stand at Lancaster Central Market, Market at the Wilbur, and you can also find them in Hershey Park.