Homemade Olive Bread - an Easy-to-Bake Recipe for The Holiday

Photo by Sara Melissa Frost

What's better than a fresh loaf of olive bread, dipped in olive oil and sea salt, ideally with a glass of wine and some cheese on the side? After moving from Scandinavia to the United States, I started baking bread. A lot. I couldn't find tasty, fresh bread at my local grocery store, so I decided to do something about it. I bought flour, yeast, sea salt, olive oil, some olives, and hoped for the best.

6 ingredients

The recipe I've created is as follows:

32 oz all-purpose flour (2-pound bag)

2 teaspoons active dry yeast

1/4 cup olive oil

Lukewarm water - About 2.5 cups, but play it by hand. Fill the bowl until it mixes well, not too gooey and not too dry

1 can of black olives

2 teaspoons sea salt

First off, you mix the flour, yeast, and salt in a baking bowl. Use a cooking spoon to mix the ingredients. Once thoroughly mixed, pour the olive oil and water carefully into the dry ingredients and mix well for about 2 minutes.

Second, cover the bowl with plastic wrap or a hand towel, let the dough sit at room temperature for about 30 minutes.

Customize

Once the 30 minutes is up (a little more or less time is fine, too), open up a can of black, pitted olives, and mix them into the dough. If you prefer smaller pieces of olives in your bread, you can slice the olives into smaller pieces. Whatever is your preference, customize it to how you would like it.

Preheat the oven to 400 F. Place the dough into a baking bread loaf pan. If you use a large pan, this recipe is enough for one large bread. If you use smaller ones, you'll be able to make two loaves.

If you use a non-stick pan, you don't have to worry about putting parchment paper underneath the dough. Drizzle olive oil, some sea salt and if you like a kick to it, a little pepper as well, on top of the bread.

Place the bread in the middle of the oven for about 40 minutes, until the top of the bread has that golden brown look, pictured above.

That's it! Bring the deliciousness to your next holiday party and enjoy it with friends or family!