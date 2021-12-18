Oreo Cheesecake Cookies, an Easy-to-Bake Holiday Treat

Photo by Sara Melissa Frost

I swear by these Oreo cheesecake cookies every holiday. I first found the recipe, created by Manuela Kjeilen who runs Passion for Baking, almost a decade ago, and to this day, they're my favorite cookies.

The mix of the cheesecake flavor and the crusted Oreos are really the best of both worlds. I am no baker, but I've managed to make the cookies pictured above, and they taste outstanding. I know my cookies doesn't look nearly as good as the original ones, but it's the taste that matters, right?

7 ingredients

The recipe is as follows:

1 stick butter, softened

100 grams of cream cheese (Philadelphia, or other brands)

225 grams of sugar

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

180 grams of flour

100 grams of semi-sweet baking chocolate baking chips

1 pack of Oreos

Since the recipe is developed in Scandinavia, it follows the metric system. You can convert it here if you prefer. Once all the ingredients are ready, preheat the oven to 190 ˚C, or 375 ˚F.

Mix the butter and cream cheese in a blender for about 8 minutes. Then, add the sugar, and mix it all for another 3 minutes. Add the vanilla, flour, and chocolate chips. Mix it carefully around, by hand this time.

Then, crush the black part of the Oreo cookies. Skip the filling, or eat it as you're doing the crushing. Put the Oreos in a bowl, then form the dough into small balls, rolling them in the Oreo crust. The more Oreos, the better.

Once covered, put the cookies in the oven, and bake for 12 to 15 minutes, depending on your preference when it comes to the softness of the cookies.

Topping, if you want

Once they're out of the oven and have cooled down, you can top them or dip them in melted chocolate. This is optional and I usually skip it, since they're so good to begin with.

Voila, and your family or friends will love you for baking these. I haven't met anyone who doesn't love these Oreo cheesecake cookies.