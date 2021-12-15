Lancaster, PA

Surprise Your Kids With a Holiday Breakfast Like No Other - In and Around Lancaster, PA

Sara Melissa Frost

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ktaGR_0dNjC8SZ00
Photo by __ drz __ on Unsplash

What's more fun than eating the best meal of the day with Santa himself? This tradition is a highlight among little ones, and this weekend, a handful of places are offering breakfast with Santa in and around Lancaster, PA. Four of them are listed below.

Santa at the fire station

Akron Volunteer Fire Company 12 is dishing up a buffet-style breakfast this Saturday from 6 am to 10 am. Santa and Mrs. Claus will be available for pictures before they have to head out around 9:50 am. After breakfast, Santa and the fire truck will travel all around town handing out candy canes!

Address: 1229 Main St, Akron, PA 17501

Pancake breakfast & storytime

Cafe 301 is hosting a Pancake Breakfast with Santa and story time with Ms. Claus this Saturday. This event is geared towards families, and you can register here. The cafe is located in the Historic Downtown area of Columbia.

Address: 301 Locust Street, Columbia, PA 17512

First annual breakfast with Santa

Higher Grounds Cafe is having its annual breakfast with Santa in Mount Joy. Santa is coming hungry and the cafe owners hope you will too. There will be a breakfast buffet, storytime with Santa, and goody bags.

There will be an 8 am to 9:30 am time slot and a 9:30 am to 11 am time slot. You have to reserve your spot and space is limited. Reservation can be made by calling the cafe at 717-653-4095.

Address: 22 E Main St, Mount Joy, PA

Santa at church

This Sunday, you can come for a free breakfast and visit with Santa at Chanceford Presbyterian Church in York County. The breakfast is open from 08 am to 09 am, before their Sunday service.

Address: 1784 Woodbine Rd, Airville, PA 17302

Breakfast with SantaHolidayKid Friendly ActivitiesYork PALancaster PA

