Where to Ride an Amish Buggy in Lancaster, PA during the Holidays

Photo by Sara Melissa Frost

If you're visiting Lancaster, PA around the holidays, it's the ideal time to see what it feels like to ride an Amish Buggy. There are several family-owned businesses offering rides during the winter season, a few of them listed below. During the ride you get to take in those unique and stunning farmland views Lancaster, PA has to offer.

Amish All Around Buggy Rides

More commonly referred to as AAA Buggy Rides, this family-owned business is all about showing visitors the wholesomeness of the Amish culture while they tour through the authentic farmland. the business had been around for over 20 years, offering horse and buggy rides for locals and out-of-towners.

Address: Kitchen Kettle Village, 3529 Old Philadelphia Pike, Intercourse, PA 17534

Abe's Buggy Rides

This one has been in business since 1968 and is known for taking those special and authentic rides throughout The Amish farmland.

Abe's Buggy Rides have five different rides to choose from where you will pass several Amish farms, an Amish one-room schoolhouse, and other sites dating back to the 1700s. All but one of our rides travel through a beautiful four-arched Railroad bridge also dating back to the 1700s.

Address: 2596 Old Philadelphia Pike, Bird-in-hand, Bird-in-hand, PA 17505

A is For Amish Buggy Rides

A is For Amish Buggy Rides is owned and operated by members of the Amish, Mennonite, and Brethren communities. These guys know the area and the people calling it home. Here, guests are free to ask questions about the Amish lifestyle and how things are structured.

This business is located at the Red Caboose Motel, which offers a large petting zoo, and children can play on an Amish playground as well. Here, you'll get a full day of activities.

Address: 312 Paradise Ln, Ronks, PA 17572