City Council Invests $3.25M in Arts Communities in Philadelphia, PA

Philadelphia City Council has announced a $3.25 million investment in the local arts and culture community. The funding is a mix of an allocation from the New Normal Budget Act and additional advocacy in a budget transfer ordinance. The New Normal Act addresses housing, poverty, health care, job inequities, and more, caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Recovery

In addition to the funds allocated in the traditional budget process, the investments listed below were announced November 30th by Philadelphia City Council:

  • $1.5 million for another round of Illuminate the Arts Grants (through OACCE)
  • $1 million to the Philadelphia Cultural Fund
  • $450,000 for Mural Arts Philadelphia
  • $150,000 for the Mann Center
  • $100,000 for the Greater Philadelphia Film Office
  • $50,000 for the National Marian Anderson Museum and Historical Society

As Philadelphia and the people calling the city home works on recovering and getting back to the new normal after the pandemic, this investment in arts across the city is meant to play a central role in the recovery of Philadelphia, PA, and its residents.

Nonprofits

City Council announced the unique investment at Kings Gallery PHL in North Philadelphia. Barbara Silzle, Executive Director of the Philadelphia Cultural Fund said the additional funding to the Philadelphia Cultural Fund is "vitally important to hundreds of nonprofit arts organizations located throughout the city and is also a significant investment in the health and vitality of the city."

The Philadelphia Cultural Fund was established 30 years ago when Philadelphia’s Mayor and City Council authorized the start of the independent charitable corporation whose mission is to provide funds to enhance the cultural life and vitality of the City of Philadelphia and its people.

