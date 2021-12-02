No Property Tax Increase in the Proposed 2022 Lancaster City Budget

Photo by Sara Melissa Frost

In the Proposed 2022 Budget for the City of Lancaster, PA, there are no property tax increases.

$1.7 million surplus

Due to revenue replacement provision within the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) to assist state and local governments with economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, Lancaster City is eligible for $3.2 million of ARPA Revenue Replacement funds in 2021.

This, along with a one-time savings of $1.7 million from the bond refinancing that was completed in September means that they have eliminated the $4.9 million use of reserves projected in the 2021 budget.

It is projected that the city will end 2021 with a surplus of $1.7 million made possible by $315,000 in benefits-related savings, $770,000 in operational savings as well as some better than projected revenues.

Relied on reserves

That being said, this is not the norm for Lancaster City. For the last 10 years, the city has relied on the use of reserves to pass a balanced budget.

In the proposed 2022 budget, mayor Danene Sorace points out that most years, through a mix of careful spending, one-time wins, real estate tax sale windfalls, bond refinancing savings, and grants, along with tax increases, the city has managed to maintain the level of services that Lancaster City residents rely on.

A look at the city's five-year projections shows that they are heading toward deficit spending in three years, potentially wiping out the general fund reserve. The proposed budget includes the General Fund and enterprise funds; water, wastewater, stormwater, solid waste, and recycling. Here, there's a proposed increase of 2 percent over 2021 adopted budgets.

Budget hearings

Hearings on the City Council Budget will be held Saturday, December 11 at 10 am in City Council Chambers, City Hall, located at 120 North Duke Street, Lancaster, PA.