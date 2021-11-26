Kitchen Kettle Village - A Perfect Market to Visit During the Holidays

Photo by Sara Melissa Frost

It's a quaint, picturesque village located in the town of Intercourse in Lancaster, PA. Yes, it's an odd name for a town. But Lancaster has a few of those weirdly named towns in the county.

Over 40 local shops

Here, you'll find Kitchen Kettle Village, and there's no better time to visit this spot than during the holidays. There's over 40 local shops in one outdoor shopping village filled with homemade Lancaster County food, local products and home goods. The village is a perfect place to spend a few hours of quality family time while supporting local and independent shops. Jam & Relish Kitchen offers free samples in their Pennsylvania Dutch shop. In this large kitchen + shop, the locals cook up homemade sweets like jelly, jam and butter, fresh baked goods, and delicious canned goods like relish, salsa and pickles - all right before your eyes. It's a fun experience.

Photo by Sara Melissa Frost

Another shop you'll find here is Waltz Vineyards. Founded in 1997 by Jan and Kimberly Waltz, the Manheim vineyard is a sixth generation family farm. Currently, Waltz Vineyards produces over 100 tons of wine grapes annually. The wines have received many accolades from international, national and state competitions.

If you're looking for sweets for the holidays, Pepper Lane Fudge & Sweets is worth stopping by. Some of the flavors they offer are Chocolate Covered Marshmallows, Almond Bark, Chocolate Dipped Pretzel Rods, Hand Painted Chocolate Lollipops. Yum! Each batch of fudge is handmade, creamed by hand, on Vermont marble slabs, until the fudge has that tender crust on the outside and the creamy texture inside.

Photo by Sara Melissa Frost

For handmade bags and accessories, stop by Cloverfields. Whether you're looking for a large tote or a small wallet, this shop offers gorgeous, locally made bags suited for any occasion. Many exterior fabrics change with the season, you'll find a large variety of bright and colorful bags in the spring and summer, and the rich and earthy tones for the fall and winter season.

Backyard gathering

Kitchen Kettle Village was started by Pat and Bob Burnley. Back in 1954, they simply invited their neighbors and friends to celebrate fresh food and family fun in their backyard of the Klinger house, which is now a restaurant in the village. This get-together became a tradition in the community, and three generations later that tradition of spreading happiness holds true; only now the backyard is a village of shops, eateries, a working canning kitchen, and an Inn nestled next to the farmland beauty Lancaster County offers.

From Thanksgiving to Christmas, they have Holiday Tasting Tours on select dates. Here, you get to enjoy samples, receive personalized service, as well learn all about the history of the village. And to get you in that fun and cozy holiday mood, they have live music, lights and holiday decor.

Address: 3529 Old Philadelphia Pike, Intercourse, PA 17534.