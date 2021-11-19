Lancaster, PA

A Piece of Local History - Manheim Hand Crafted Art Glass in Lancaster, PA

Sara Melissa Frost

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1F7mfk_0d1vx4Xv00
Photo by Sara Melissa Frost

As I recently was walking around Prussian Street Arcade in Manheim, I stumbled upon Stiegel Glassworks 1976. The unique shapes and colors of their selection of glass impressed me, and I was intrigued to get to know more about the history and background of this local business.

Preserve local heritage

It turns out the mission of Stiegel Glassworks 1976 is all about preserving the heritage of Manheim Borough, founded by Henry William Stiegel, with a glass manufactory.

They produce art glass using the traditional techniques that were used back in 1762. Stiegel glass in the old days was renowned throughout the colonies and still viewed as valuable museum pieces on display at their own Railroad Station museum, Corning Glass, and the Hershey Museum. 

Their group of artists continues to view glass blowing tradition as vital to maintaining a view on the heritage of Manheim Borough, historic preservation, and a fine art form. The art is unique, with a large variety of glass works.

Stiegel Glassworks 1976 also offers education through glass blowing tours to students, senior citizens, and visitors in their studio. They host “Make-N-Take” experiences where their guests, locals, and out-of-towners are guided by artisans in creating their own art glass.

Historical Society

The business partner with Manheim Historical Society with their studio location sharing space on the Railroad Station museum complex at 210 S. Charlotte Street. The Railroad Station serves as an example of the expansion of the railway industry in Manheim. In addition to being a time capsule of railroad history, it has become a lively gathering hall and meeting space.

The Historical Society hosts the Stiegel Glassworks just about 100 yards from where Henry William Stiegel created his very first glassworks in Manheim. Throughout the years, the glassworks has partnered closely with the historical society to help preserve the Stiegel name and history, as well as replicate that history through their daily operations. 

Manheim landmarks

The Manheim Historical Society was founded in 1964 and is dedicated to preserving the past for the future. They have concentrated on the preservation of some of the landmarks that have characterized the borough of Manheim and surrounding areas, as well as collecting local historical artifacts of the town of Manheim as well as Penn and Rapho Townships.

Address: Stiegel Glassworks 1976 is located at 210 S Charlotte St, Manheim, PA 17545. You can also view the works at Prussian Street Arcade at 49 N Main St, Manheim, PA 17545.

Manheim Historical Society's Heritage Center is located at 88 S Grant St, Manheim, PA, 17545.

