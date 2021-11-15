Food Banks in Lancaster Accepting Donations for The Thanksgiving Holiday

Photo by Nico Smit on Unsplash

The Thanksgiving Holiday is just around the corner, and several local food banks are open for donations. At Lancaster Food Hub, donations are always welcome and appreciated. In fact, 50 percent of the food they distribute here has been donated to them.

Lancaster Food Hub

Food donations to the Lancaster Food Hub can be brought to 812 N. Queen Street at the DOCK B entrance between the hours of 9:30 am and 3:30 pm Monday through Friday. You simply knock on the door and a team member will help you.

If you need food for you and your family, the Lancaster Food Hub wants to help community members receive what they need. For walk-in food distributions, come to the Food Hub at 812 N. Queen Street in Lancaster Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from 9:30 am to 11:45 am. When you enter the hub, you'll be greeted by a staff member. Everyone coming for food and/or clothing will receive a ticket and wait in their heated waiting area until their ticket is called to walk through our food hub or clothing bank. When you’re finished, a volunteer will help you cart items to your car or help you pack them to carry with you.

The first time you visit the food hub, you need to bring a photo ID. For more details, check their website.

Blessings of Hope

Blessings of Hope is a Christian Leola-based nonprofit food bank and distribution center. Here, large corporations can efficiently donate food to accomplish zero food waste, give back to the community and feed the hungry. Together with their staff and volunteers, they repackage bulk foods into manageable sizes to empower ministries, churches, disaster relief organizations, and regional food banks to serve communities.

They accept food donations, and there are several ways where you can donate to them.

Chasing Down Hunger

The mission of Chasing Down Hunger is to gather food for many through a community-wide project involving helpers of all ages. Chasing Down Hunger started after 4-year-old Chase, as he and his mom searched a local grocery store for canned good for his school’s food drive, asked “What if everyone we know did this, wouldn’t that fix the problem?”

Chasing Down Hunger is now in its 7th year and is growing immensely.

Food donations can be dropped off at St Thomas Episcopal Church at 310 St Thomas Rd Lancaster, PA 17601. Chasing Down Hunger is also partnering with Salvation Army Lancaster to raise enough money to feed those in need in the community of Lancaster.