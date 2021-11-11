Lancaster, PA

Christmas Vibes, Book Signing, Art Show + More Weekend Events in Lancaster, PA

Sara Melissa Frost

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06uuH9_0cthGCnT00
Photo by Sara Melissa Frost

Lancaster County seems to be getting ready for the Christmas holiday. Shops are swapping out pumpkins for snow globes, and several holiday events are popping up all around the county. Below you'll find a handful of them, listed.

Winter Wonderland at the theatre

It's never too early for a Christmas show, right? American Music Theatre in Lancaster, PA, has already started their 2021 Christmas Show, Winter Wonderland. This is American Music Theatre’s newest Original Show, featuring all those holiday songs you know and love, with live performances by their cast of singers and dancers, as well as the orchestra. Their holiday costumes, stunning gowns, and sets will probably bring you right to that Christmas vibe. And if you bring kids, they might even be able to spot Santa himself.

American Music Theatre is located at 2425 Lincoln Highway East, Lancaster, PA 17605

Fancy cheese and book signing

At The Savory Gourmet, there's a book signing Friday, November 12. Lititz celebrates the town and all the local businesses each second Friday of the month, as part of the November fun, they're having local author John Derr sign his new book, Another Christmas Carol, a modern sequel to Charles Dickens's timeless classic.

The Savory Gourmet is offering Cheese Sampling during November’s Second Friday in Lititz. Guests can bring their books by John Derr to be signed, and the books can also be purchased on the spot. Or, if you just want some fancy cheese for the weekend, there's no better spot for that in Lititz than the Savory Gourmet.

Art show and Holiday bazaar

While we're talking about Lititz, the local art association has their Holiday Gift Show this weekend at the Lititz Church of the Brethren. This show highlights members of the Lititz Art Association presenting their creations.

Park City Center hosts a Holiday Bazaar presented by Women in Business this weekend. The bazaar will be held at the former Bon Ton at the mall, and this event is all about supporting local businesswomen through a night of shopping and tasty food. Presented at the bazaar you'll find several local artists showing their unique creations.

These are only some of the things going on this weekend, and one that can be highly recommended is Second Friday's in Lititz. During Second Fridays, most local merchants stay open late in Lititz. You can extend your visit and take your time while visiting downtown shops, restaurants, and galleries. There's usually entertainment and music as well, and this is often a chance to chat with locals and enjoy the lively vibe the small town has to offer.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

Journalist and writer. I cover local stories + food, mostly from PA.

Lititz, PA
1127 followers

More from Sara Melissa Frost

Pennsylvania State

Whoopie Pie, a Go-To Traditional Treat in Pennsylvania Dutch Country. But What is it, Really?

There is nothing like a freshly baked whoopie pie, straight from a farmer's market or from one of the Amish roadside stands in Lancaster County. But what is the whoopie pie?. Some struggle to wrap their head around the name of it. Because the Whoopie Pie doesn't really look like a pie. More like an Oreo cookie, except it's soft. It's got the texture of a cake, and some people consider a Whoopie Pie to be just that - a type of cake, given that the recipe for its two mound-shaped halves closely emulates that of cake batter, and it is filled with a cream that reminds some of the icing.

Read full story
10 comments
Lancaster, PA

Hiking Spots you Don't Have to Travel Out of Town for in Lancaster, PA

Looking to get one last hike in before the winter cold kicks in? There are actually several places within the county suitable for a hike. Pennsylvania Dutch Country is more than just farmland. The stunning fall foliage and the slightly cooler breeze make this time of the year ideal for hikes.

Read full story
Lancaster, PA

Food Banks in Lancaster Accepting Donations for The Thanksgiving Holiday

The Thanksgiving Holiday is just around the corner, and several local food banks are open for donations. At Lancaster Food Hub, donations are always welcome and appreciated. In fact, 50 percent of the food they distribute here has been donated to them.

Read full story
Lancaster County, PA

Do you call them Long Johns or Achenbachs? One of Lancaster's Most Popular Treats, Found in a Humble Leola Bakery

If you're a Lancaster native, you likely know these sweet things. Maybe you grew up with them as a weekend treat or something to go with your morning coffee. What do you call them, though? Long Johns, or Achenbach's? They go by both, and officially, they're named Long Johns.

Read full story
3 comments
Lititz, PA

A Historical Building and one of the Oldest Structures in Lititz, PA

If you've been to Lititz, PA, you know the architecture in this town is unique and as far away from cookie-cutter as you get. This humble house on East Main Street holds a rich history and is one of the first structures in the small town.

Read full story
3 comments

The Extraordinary Give in Lancaster - What it is, and how it Works

November is often viewed as a time of giving. We're feeling extra generous before the holidays, and many nonprofit organizations make it easy to donate both things and money. Lancaster County's largest day of giving is something called The Extraordinary Give.

Read full story
Lititz, PA

In This Lititz Shop, There Are Over 125 Olive Oils and Balsamic Vinegar Flavors

If you're a Lititz native, you've most likely heard of Olio, and you probably purchase your olive oils and balsamic from their shop when you're treating yourself to a little extra. Olio Olive Oils & Balsamics is a family-owned and operated store. They have been around for almost a decade, and according to their website, they are one of the largest oil & vinegar stores in the country.

Read full story
1 comments
Lancaster, PA

2 Buffet Restaurants Offering Veterans Day Specials in Lancaster, PA

Restaurants, stores, and other establishments across the county will offer special discounts and free meals for veterans and active-duty military members on Veterans Day, November 11, 2021. The federal holiday in the United States is all about honoring those who have served the country. Two of the restaurants honoring veterans in Lancaster, PA, are Golden Corral and Shady Maple Smorgasbord.

Read full story
Lititz, PA

An Old Newspaper Building Filled with Quirky Things in Lititz, PA

I wouldn't be able to count how many times I've walked up and down Main Street in Lititz, PA. Never have I noticed the little sign that points towards the building in the photo above. Inside what used to be the building of the old Lititz Record Express Newspaper building, you'll find Zum Anker Alley Shoppes.

Read full story
Lancaster, PA

Mission BBQ Building Coming Up on Fruitville Pike, a stone's throw from Buffalo Wild Wings

Located on different sides of Fruitville Pike in Lancaster, PA, Mission BBQ and Buffalo Wild Wings will become almost neighbors. The new building replacing what used to be Ruby Tuesday's has slowly come up over the past few months, and it looks like they're getting ready to start up the very first Mission BBQ restaurant in Lancaster. They have "we're hiring"-signs on the lot, and some finishing touches remaining.

Read full story
6 comments
Lititz, PA

Always on the Lookout for a Good Chocolate Chip Cookie - Found one in Lititz, PA

It was the sign that got to me. "Laura the Cookie Lady", on East Main Street in Lititz. A store with just cookies? It doesn't get much better than that, and I couldn't pass up on visiting this adorable little shop.

Read full story
1 comments
Lititz, PA

Comfort Food at this Urban Eatery in the Heart of Lititz, PA

Tomato Pie Café must be one of the coolest places I've eaten at in Lancaster County, PA. This spot is located in an old historic building, The Holtzhouse, in the heart of charming Lititz. The dining area includes several rooms that are unique and personalized. There is nothing commercialized about this place whatsoever. The cafe is run by Chris and Karen Fisher, and they're all about creating an experience showcasing the old heritage of the town and the house.

Read full story
4 comments
Lancaster, PA

Coffee Co. in Lancaster, PA - Laidback Spot with Delicious Street Corn Hash

Usually, when eating out, I always try to order something new. I like variety and I enjoy testing new dishes. Somehow, every time I find myself at Coffee Co., I end up with the same thing, their Street Corn Hash. This meal is made up of grilled hashbrowns mixed with sauteed corn, red onions, and black beans topped with their breakfast cheese, two over-easy eggs, avocado, and chipotle lime creme. I often skip the cheese.

Read full story
3 comments
Lancaster, PA

CAVA, a New Addition to the Shoppes at Belmont in Lancaster, PA

Lancaster, PA, got its first CAVA restaurant! This Mediterranean food spot serves delicious greek salads, dips, pitas, and all things Greek. CAVA believes healthy and satisfying foods pair well, and you should never have to choose substance over flavor. They offer customized build-your-own meals where you choose your protein, grain, greens, and basically everything you want in your bowl or pita. Their Crazy Feta, a jalapeño-infused feta mousse made with imported Greek feta, is a favorite, along with their roasted eggplant dip is also a favorite.

Read full story
3 comments
Lancaster County, PA

Here's When You Can Expect the Municipal Election Results in Lancaster, PA

If you're not currently out voting in the 2021 municipal election or haven't had the time to vote yet, the polls are open until 8 pm on November 2, 2021. There are 344,924 registered voters and 240 precincts in Lancaster County, PA. This year, there are 8 borough council contests, 9 township contests, and 9 school board races.

Read full story
Lancaster, PA

First Friday in Lancaster, Pop-Up Art and Hot Cider + More

First Friday is a highlight in Lancaster, PA. Every first Friday of the month, the city celebrates its lively arts community with new gallery openings, special events, and live performances. What's more, several shops and restaurants often extend their hours and host special promotions as well. Among locals, First Friday's are popular and known as an event where family and friends gather to enjoy the life of the city.

Read full story
1 comments
Lancaster, PA

Trick or Treating in Manheim Township Has Been Postponed

With a 100 percent chance of rain this Friday, Trick or Treat Night 2021 in Manheim Township, Lancaster, PA has been postponed to Sunday, October 31st, from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm.

Read full story
7 comments
Lancaster County, PA

Lancaster County Restaurant Week - Here Are Some of The Participants

Blackworth Live Fire GrillPhoto by Sara Melissa Frost. You might have heard about Lancaster City Restaurant Week, an annual food-themed week every September celebrating local restaurants and offering good deals at food spots in downtown Lancaster City. This week, however, Discover Lancaster is hosting the very first annual countywide restaurant week.

Read full story
Lancaster, PA

Trunk or Treat and Car Show Coming Up at Grace Church Lancaster, + Scary Fall Events This Weekend

If your kids love sweets and you're into cars, the upcoming trunk or treat & car show at Grace Church Lancaster is an event worth checking out. This Saturday, October 30, the church has a fall event that's geared towards family and car enthusiasts.

Read full story
2 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy