Christmas Vibes, Book Signing, Art Show + More Weekend Events in Lancaster, PA

Photo by Sara Melissa Frost

Lancaster County seems to be getting ready for the Christmas holiday. Shops are swapping out pumpkins for snow globes, and several holiday events are popping up all around the county. Below you'll find a handful of them, listed.

Winter Wonderland at the theatre

It's never too early for a Christmas show, right? American Music Theatre in Lancaster, PA, has already started their 2021 Christmas Show, Winter Wonderland. This is American Music Theatre’s newest Original Show, featuring all those holiday songs you know and love, with live performances by their cast of singers and dancers, as well as the orchestra. Their holiday costumes, stunning gowns, and sets will probably bring you right to that Christmas vibe. And if you bring kids, they might even be able to spot Santa himself.

American Music Theatre is located at 2425 Lincoln Highway East, Lancaster, PA 17605

Fancy cheese and book signing

At The Savory Gourmet, there's a book signing Friday, November 12. Lititz celebrates the town and all the local businesses each second Friday of the month, as part of the November fun, they're having local author John Derr sign his new book, Another Christmas Carol, a modern sequel to Charles Dickens's timeless classic.

The Savory Gourmet is offering Cheese Sampling during November’s Second Friday in Lititz. Guests can bring their books by John Derr to be signed, and the books can also be purchased on the spot. Or, if you just want some fancy cheese for the weekend, there's no better spot for that in Lititz than the Savory Gourmet.

Art show and Holiday bazaar

While we're talking about Lititz, the local art association has their Holiday Gift Show this weekend at the Lititz Church of the Brethren. This show highlights members of the Lititz Art Association presenting their creations.

Park City Center hosts a Holiday Bazaar presented by Women in Business this weekend. The bazaar will be held at the former Bon Ton at the mall, and this event is all about supporting local businesswomen through a night of shopping and tasty food. Presented at the bazaar you'll find several local artists showing their unique creations.

These are only some of the things going on this weekend, and one that can be highly recommended is Second Friday's in Lititz. During Second Fridays, most local merchants stay open late in Lititz. You can extend your visit and take your time while visiting downtown shops, restaurants, and galleries. There's usually entertainment and music as well, and this is often a chance to chat with locals and enjoy the lively vibe the small town has to offer.