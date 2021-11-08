Mission BBQ Building Coming Up on Fruitville Pike, a stone's throw from Buffalo Wild Wings

Photo by Sara Melissa Frost

Located on different sides of Fruitville Pike in Lancaster, PA, Mission BBQ and Buffalo Wild Wings will become almost neighbors. The new building replacing what used to be Ruby Tuesday's has slowly come up over the past few months, and it looks like they're getting ready to start up the very first Mission BBQ restaurant in Lancaster. They have "we're hiring"-signs on the lot, and some finishing touches remaining.

Supporting local heroes

Mission BBQ opened its first doors on September 11, 2011, in Glen Burnie, Maryland. The owners and good friends Bill Kraus and Steve Newton are passionate about supporting local heroes; firefighters, police officers, first responders, everyone in service.

The casual dining chain is featuring BBQ and tons of classic American sides. The two friends and entrepreneurs believe there is nothing more American than BBQ, and nobody is more American than the brave ones who have sworn to protect and serve communities and the country. At Mission BBQ come lunchtime, they even do a daily salute to the stars and stripes.

Their menu features briskets, pulled pork, spare ribs, paired with coleslaw, mac and cheese, to name a few. Nationwide, Mission BBQ has almost 100 locations, one in York being the closest one to Lancaster.

Their website has not released their opening date for the Lancaster location, other than stating coming soon. But by the looks of the brand new building, you'll probably be able to have BBQ from this place before you know it.

Sports-favorite

On the other side of the street, you'll find Buffalo Wild Wings. A local favorite if you're into sports or wings. On weekends and especially during the sports season, it is packed in this lively chain dishing up wings and casual American pub food. Their menu features wings and tenders, burgers, wraps, and a large selection of sides as well as sauces.

Photo by Sara Melissa Frost

Buffalo Wild Wings opened in Lancaster back in 2014, and with a dining area packed with flatscreens, they're known for giving you that real sports vibe.

The franchise chain has been around since 1982, and as of November 2020, Buffalo Wild Wings had 1,279 locations globally. The first one opened in Ohio after the two friends Jim Disbrow and Scott Lowery had moved to Ohio from Buffalo, New York. They were craving authentic Buffalo, New York-style chicken wings, and couldn't find it in Ohio. So they decided to do something about it, and opened up their own place. Now, Buffalo Wild Wings can be found everywhere from Lancaster, PA, to Columbus, OH, to Vietnam, India, and Canada, to name a handful.

Needless to say, if you're craving BBQ or wings, these two restaurants along Fruitville Pike got it.

Mission BBQ: 2002 Fruitville Pike, Lancaster, PA 17601

Buffalo Wild Wings: 2065 Fruitville Pike, Lancaster, PA 17601