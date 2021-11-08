Always on the Lookout for a Good Chocolate Chip Cookie - Found one in Lititz, PA

Photo by Sara Melissa Frost

It was the sign that got to me. "Laura the Cookie Lady", on East Main Street in Lititz. A store with just cookies? It doesn't get much better than that, and I couldn't pass up on visiting this adorable little shop.

This cookie shop is a tiny yet charming spot in the heart of Lititz, and they have a wide selection of sweet, colorful, sugary, chocolatey cookies. Some beautifully crafted and seasonally decorated, some classics, like the chocolate chip one I ended up ordering.

The shop is run by Laura Merkel. She started creating cookies over a decade ago after she became a mom. She realized the typical office job was not what she wanted to do with her life, so she decided to give baking a real shot. She opened up her first shop in Ephrata back in 2018, and so far, she's done really well.

Food Network Christmas Cookie Champion

Two years ago, Laura won the Food Network's Christmas Cookie championship and got to bring home $10,000. It was her Christmas three cookie cream tart that got to the judges - a large tree-shaped cookie with buttercream icing, decorated with sugar cookies with icing as ornaments, stars, snowflakes, and all things to bring you those feel-good Christmas vibes.

Today, her storefront is in Lititz, and it's one of the many charming independent shops you'll find on East Main Street. Each day they're open they have a sign displaying all the flavors available. The day I stopped by I was debating whether to go for the more seasonal brown sugar cinnamon, but I couldn't resist my all-time favorite, the chocolate chip.

Photo by Sara Melissa Frost

Laura's specialty is sugar cookie favors for all parties and occasions, and if you want to add a sweet addition to your next party or have a cookie to go with your coffee, this place is well worth a visit. Their hours are a little limited so make sure to check if they're open before you head out.

If you're on a stroll in the town center of Lititz, Zest!, located right next door to Laura's, is a fun shop if you're a foodie that enjoys cooking and exploring new things in the kitchen. This place features gourmet foods, premium herbs and spices, kitchen gadgets, cookware, knives, home goods, and all you can think of for the kitchen. They also have a unique collection of cocktail mixes and wine accessories.

Downtown Lititz, PA, never seems to disappoint.

Laura The Cookie Lady is located at 26 East Main Street Lititz, PA 17543