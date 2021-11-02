Here's When You Can Expect the Municipal Election Results in Lancaster, PA

Photo by Janine Robinson on Unsplash

If you're not currently out voting in the 2021 municipal election or haven't had the time to vote yet, the polls are open until 8 pm on November 2, 2021. There are 344,924 registered voters and 240 precincts in Lancaster County, PA. This year, there are 8 borough council contests, 9 township contests, and 9 school board races.

Know your polling place

If you are planning on voting in person, know where your polling place is located. A registered voter will only appear in the poll book in one polling location. The polling location where your name appears is based upon the residential address on their voter registration application. You can find your polling place here. When you get to the polling place you should be prepared to give your name to the poll workers. They will then need to find your name in the poll book. Sometimes, you may be asked to confirm your address or date of birth if there is another voter with a similar or same name. Voters who have applied for an absentee or a mail-in ballot are not allowed or eligible to vote a regular ballot at a polling place on election day.

By law, voters are allowed 3 minutes in the voting booth, so make sure you're prepared and ready to mark your ballot when you arrive.

Unofficial until certified

As for the election results, The County Board of Elections will begin to reconcile write-in votes at the official count and canvass which reconvenes at 9 am on the Friday after the election. The board will post each day's work after 3:30 pm every business day. The process of reconciling write-in votes is often completed in 4 to 5 business days.

Results are unofficial until certified by the Lancaster County Board of Elections. The members of the Lancaster County Board of Elections and the employees of the Registration and Elections Office waive all responsibility for the accuracy of the election results posted until certification is made.

Some of The County Board of Elections responsibilities includes: Distributing and receiving nomination petitions and nomination papers, programming and distributing voting machines to the voting precincts throughout the county, opening and centrally scanning mail-in and absentee ballots, receiving and retaining Statements of Financial Interest for candidates, nominees, public officials, public employees, or solicitors, certifying election results, and more.

To stay up to date with the current municipal election results in Lancaster County, PA, find all information on their website.