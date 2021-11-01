First Friday in Lancaster, Pop-Up Art and Hot Cider + More

Photo by Sara Melissa Frost

First Friday is a highlight in Lancaster, PA. Every first Friday of the month, the city celebrates its lively arts community with new gallery openings, special events, and live performances. What's more, several shops and restaurants often extend their hours and host special promotions as well. Among locals, First Friday's are popular and known as an event where family and friends gather to enjoy the life of the city.

Snacks and cider in the garden

This Friday, The Historic Preservation Trust of Lancaster County has an open house where board members will be on hand to talk about historic preservation and the house, and to top it all there will be snacks and hot cider in the garden.

Their mission is to educate and advocate for the preservation of historic sites and properties whose integrity of design, settings, materials, and workmanship contribute to the character of the county. The Trust is a nonprofit membership corporation serving the county, and The Trust has led efforts to preserve Lancaster's historic sites and unique architecture.

Pop-up

The Echo Valley Art Group will be holding a pop-up art show. This organization has been around since 1945 and is limited to 25 professional artists of a broad range of ages and styles, working and creating in the local area. Membership is by invitation, with artist selection based on their exhibition history, career development, participation in the arts community, and what they add to the group.

The pop-up will be held inside the Sehner-Ellicott-von Hess House, and works of art from the following members will be on display and available for purchase: Scott Cantrell, Ann DeLaurentis, Carol Toner Shane, Richard Ressel, Susan Gottlieb, Claire Giblin, and Rob Evans. If you enjoy a varied selection of arts, this pop-up will be worth a visit.

Address: 123 North Prince Street Lancaster, PA 17603.

Just dance

If you're one of those who like to move around, go dance with Swing Station and Jazz Collective Lancaster at Penn Square in the city center. Lindy Hop, also known as swing dancing, is what they do and everyone is welcome to join. This event is family-friendly, community-oriented, and they just want to dance and have fun.

First Reformed Church is currently doing a series of free concerts featuring classical music as a gift to the community. Only 30 minutes in length, these free concerts start at 8 pm every First Friday. Doors open at 7:30 pm, and First Reformed Church of Lancaster United Church of Christ is located at 40 E Orange Street, Lancaster, PA 17602.