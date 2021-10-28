Trick or Treating in Manheim Township Has Been Postponed

Photo by Szabó János on Unsplash

With a 100 percent chance of rain this Friday, Trick or Treat Night 2021 in Manheim Township, Lancaster, PA has been postponed to Sunday, October 31st, from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm.

Trick or Treating on the 31st, the actual night of Halloween, will be rain or shine. As of October 28th, the weather forecast shows 61 degrees, part sun, and no rain for Sunday. This hopefully means Trick or Treating will be a more enjoyable experience for both children and their parents.

The news has been shared on the Township's website, as well as in several Facebook groups. Residents are encouraged to share the update from Manheim Township with family, friends, and other community members.

Halloween Carnival

In addition to the traditional Trick or Treat Night, residents are invited to the 5th Annual Halloween Carnival hosted by the Manheim Township Recreation and Park Planning Department this coming Saturday, October 30th, between 1:00 pm and 3:00 pm.

This event will be held rain or shine at Stauffer Park, the Township's signature park, located along Lititz Pike. Just north of the city of Lancaster, you'll find the beautiful 18 acre-park that's worth a visit any day. There will be carnival games with prizes, photo opportunities, lots of candy and sweets, and a scary Haunted Hall attraction.

For kids and groups wanting to dress up for the event, there's a costume contest and parade that starts at 1:30 pm in the Tennis Courts. Following the parade, awards will be presented for best costume in the following divisions: 4 years of age & under, ages 5 to 8, ages 9 to 12, and lastly, group awards.

Free event

The Halloween Carnival at Stauffer Park is a free event, but participation in the different carnival games and activities requires tickets. The cost is $5 for 10 tickets, and it's cash only.

As tradition goes, the Manheim Twp. Police Department will again be attending this year, hosting their popular Trunk or Treat in Stauffer Park parking lot during the carnival.

Stauffer Park is located at 1241 Lititz Pike, Lancaster, PA, and there's plenty of parking on site.

As for the rest of Lancaster County, contact your local government to confirm when the official Trick or Treat will be held. As of noon October 28th, most municipalities within the county, excluding Manheim Township, is still planning on Trick or Treat to be on Friday, October 29 from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm.