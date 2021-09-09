Lancaster, PA

This Local Soap Company Supports and Empowers at-risk Single Moms in Lancaster, PA

Sara Melissa Frost

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pw3zs_0br0YBkB00
Photo by Sara Melissa Frost

How can soap help at-risk single moms, you might wonder. It all started with an idea from Candace Abel. A few years ago she started creating her own soaps and lotions when she was on a journey to find healthier products to use for her youngest son, who has a blood disorder that requires intensive medication and gene therapy for survival.

Responsibly sourced

Candace’s ability to create soaps and lotions with natural ingredients and an artistic flair caught the attention of family and friends, who were soon asking her to make products for them, and placing even more orders for things like party and wedding favors.

In 2018 she took a brave step and turned her hobby into something more and established Girl Crush Company LLC. The company uses organic, responsibly sourced oils, and even fresh goat’s milk and honey from local suppliers. The products contain ethically sourced colors and fragrances which means no child labor and no animal testing. All the products are handmade in Mount Joy, Pennsylvania.

In addition to their online shop, Girl Crush Company can be found at several local marketplaces throughout Lancaster and the surrounding areas. They are currently set up inside Building Character, a large marketplace in the heart of Downtown Lancaster.

Holistic approach

Profits from the company are used to support at-risk moms in a program called Second Grace, a program dedicated to empower and transform the lives of at-risk, single mothers in Central Pennsylvania through mentorship, education, and employment.

This is a two-year program focusing on providing a holistic approach to supporting local, at-risk single moms so they can embrace parenting and the professional world with confidence.

Education

Education is something they prioritize at Second Grace. They focus on life skills such as self-care, money management, addiction, relationships, personal presentation, life skills, to name a few. Education is provided in sessions named Grace Gatherings. These sessions are held in a setting that builds upon the mission of the program to create a sisterhood community of support and collective growth.

Second Grace currently has several volunteer opportunities open, among them are positions within community-building: Here, you can share your skills by teaching yoga, cooking, and self-care lessons intended to build healthy relationships. Second Grace believes that by volunteering you not only strengthen your ties to the community but also broaden your own support network, and you get to meet people with common interests while doing fulfilling activities.

Journalist and writer. I cover local stories + food, mostly from PA.

