Where to get Tasty and Flavorful Thai Food in Lancaster, PA

Thai food is comfort food to me. In Southeast Asian food traditions, cooking often involves lightly prepared dishes with strong aromatic components, with a fine balance to it all. Thai food is known for its balance of different taste senses in each dish or the overall meal, sour, sweet, salty, and bitter.

Lancaster County has several good spots for Thai food. One of my favorites is SukhoThai on Harrisburg Avenue. I've ordered takeout from this spot several times, but I recently went back in person for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic.

Creamy and spicy

At SukhoThai, I ordered a Yellow Curry with vegetables and extra cashew nuts. This meal is made with coconut milk, potatoes, fresh vegetables; carrots, red bell peppers, and onion. It tasted just like I had hoped it would. Creamy, fresh, and with unique and spicy, but not too spicy, flavors. If you prefer an appetizer before your entree, their crispy rolls are amazing. It is a mix of vegetables and glass noodles fried in wheat paper, and on the side, you get a crushed peanut sweet and sour sauce.

After being back in the restaurant though, I'd have to say I prefer takeout. It's a decent-looking dining area, but it tends to be cold in there, and what's better than ordering takeout while binge-watching a Netflix show?

SukhoThai is located at 398 Harrisburg Avenue, Lancaster, PA, 17603.

Pad Thai

Mojo's is another spot worth ordering from, especially if you like a good Pad Thai. Their Chicken Pad Thai is my favorite. The portion sizes are generous, and you're likely to be able to bring some leftovers home if you dine in.

Mojo Asian Cuisine & Sushi Bar has been around since 2008, and they are also known for their sushi. Currently, their offer takeout daily, and dine-in from Thursday through Sunday during regular business hours.

Mojo Asian Cuisine & Sushi Bar is located at 245 Bloomfield Dr, Lititz, PA 17543

Drunken noodle

A popular place to get Thai food in Lancaster is Uthai Authentic cuisine and sushi bar. Their drunken noodle is a staple with a perfect balance of spices, and absolutely worth trying. This spot is BYOB, so you can bring a good beverage to go with your meal. Oh, and the staff here is amazing.

Uthai Authentic cuisine and sushi bar is located at 2359 Oregon Pike #104, Lancaster, PA 17601

