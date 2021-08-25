Lancaster, PA

Back to School Sneaker Giveaway This Weekend in Lancaster, PA

Sara Melissa Frost

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3H1XpY_0bcQT5Ll00
Photo by Nathan Dumlao on Unsplash

Most schools in Lancaster County started the new school year this week, and some start next week. The poverty rate according to the newest data from Data USA is 23.9% for Lancaster County, Pennsylvania. Several families living within the county and especially in the city center simply cannot afford school supplies for their kids. This is where Bright Side Opportunities Center comes in.

Addressing needs

Bright Side Opportunities Center is an independent nonprofit organization that was created to address the unique needs of southwest Lancaster City by offering a large variety of services and resources to provide opportunities for all, especially the youth within the community.

The non-profit strongly believe that a community is made up of healthy individuals. Therefore, they focus their efforts on providing opportunities for people to thrive emotionally, physically, and intellectually.

This upcoming weekend, on Saturday, August 28, Bright Side Opportunities Center is hosting a Back to School Sneaker Giveaway, where they will be supplying school children in the community with sneakers, and while supplies last they will also provide haircut vouchers, book bags, and socks to children in school.

Registration required

To attend, registration is required for this event that is being held at 515 Hershey Ave. Lancaster, PA 17603. When hosting the same event last year the tickets went very quickly.

The doors are open from 3 pm to 6 pm.

If you're looking for a meaningful volunteer opportunity, Bright Side Opportunities Center has several events and regular needs where volunteers are welcome. As with the majority of nonprofit organizations, they are always on the lookout for the right resources that are required to meet the needs of the community of southwest Lancaster City.

Food program

The center also has different programs for the community calling this area home, such as their Elder & Family Food Program. Lancaster City makes up the largest area in the county where people live in food insecurity, meaning they do not know how or when they will get their necessary food intake. This program was created to assist the elderly and families in need through gift card distribution where they can purchase food and essentials of their preference.

For youth, Bright Side Opportunities Center offers various STEM programs and tutoring. For school-age students, free tutoring is offered throughout the school year. Registration is required for this program.

Bright Side Opportunities Center is located at 515 Hershey Ave. Lancaster, PA 17603.

