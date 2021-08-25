5 Spots to go Fishing in Lancaster, PA this Season

Photo by Sara Melissa Frost

Fishing is probably not the first thing that comes to mind when thinking about Lancaster County. It's a county better known for its farmland and Amish history and heritage. But there are several ponds and small lakes located throughout the county, and of course the Susquehanna River.

Listed below are 5 places where you can pack up a good lunch, bring your fishing rod, and enjoy the scenery while trying to catch a fish or two.

1. Hammer Creek

Hammer Creek is good for trout fishing. In this stream, the most popular species caught are brown trout, rainbow trout, and largemouth bass. If you enjoy fishing and you live in Lititz, odds are you have been to this place.

Hammer Creek is an over 19 mile-long tributary of Cocalico Creek in Lebanon and Lancaster Counties, Pennsylvania.

2. Lake Grubb

Lake Grubb is located within Lake Grubb Nature Park along Hempfield Hill Road, half a mile south of Marietta Avenue. Panfish tend to be caught among weeds near the banks, and smallmouth can be found in the deeper parts of Lake Grubb.

This spot is the site of a former iron ore mine. The ore pit has filled with water, creating Lake Grubb, and the park is about 54 acres. There's also a beautiful hiking trail encircling the lake.

Boating, swimming, and pets are not allowed. The park is open to the public from dawn to dusk.

3. Susquehanna River At Bainbridge

Fishing at Bainbridge is a local favorite spot for walleye and smallmouth bass, and some big fish have been pulled from this bend of the river.

This part of the Susquehanna River is also known for its White Cliffs of Conoy, a tourist destination with panoramic views of the river. It's definitely worth checking out if you decide to do your fishing outing in this area.

Bainbridge is located in Conoy Township in Lancaster County.

4. Safe Harbor Dam

Along Safe Harbor Dam, you can catch Flathead and channel cats abound at the bottom of this part of the river, located close to Conestoga. You can also find Walleyes and smallmouths around here.

The Safe Harbor Dam is a concrete gravity dam, with an associated hydroelectric power station, on the lower part of the Susquehanna River.

5. Speedwell Forge Lake

Speedwell Forge Lake is a stunning 106-acre impoundment owned by the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania and managed by the Fish and Boat Commission for public fishing and boating. This lake is a popular spot for fishing, as well as for people using un-powered boats such as kayaks.

By the lake, there's also a pavilion with picnic tables available for use, and seasonally you'll find portable restrooms on-site too.

The commonwealth acquired the property in 1963, the dam was constructed three years later.

Speedwell Forge Lake is located north of Lititz, at 499 Lakeview Drive Lititz, PA 17543.

Keep in mind there are laws and regulations when it comes to fishing in Pennsylvania. In general, everyone who is age 16 and older should have a valid fishing license. You can purchase a fishing license online or in a tackle shop. When fishing in Pennsylvania, you should have your license visibly displayed while fishing.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.