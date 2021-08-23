Greeted with Delicious Breakfast and Unexpected Kindness at Scratch Bakes in Ephrata, PA

Scratch Bakes, Ephrata, PA Photo by Sara Melissa Frost

"Oh, and someone already took care of your bill", the woman behind the cashier told me as she handed me a token that said to appreciate a small gesture of kindness in a busy daily life.

This happened at Scratch Bakes in Ephrata, PA last week. I went to get breakfast at this lovely spot in the center of Ephrata. I ordered a Zesty Veggie Bagel, an everything bagel filled with cream cheese, tomatoes, cucumber slices, and their house-made zesty sauce. The vegetables tasted like they were picked from a local farm the same day. You can't beat the freshness of Lancaster County vegetables used at cafes during the summer season. It was so good, and to experience the unexpected kindness of someone taking care of my bill just because we all can use some positivity in this world, made my day.

Sweet and savory

Scratch Bakes is located in a stunning building on Main Street, and it is usually packed with locals coming for breakfast or their popular sweets, with a daily rotation of freshly baked cupcakes, brownies, cakes, and cookies.

Whether sweet or savory, this cafe prides itself on the promise that all of its baked goods are indeed made from scratch. After visiting, it is easy to tell that the food is made from scratch, with love.

Zesty Veggie Bagel at Scratch Bakes, Ephrata, PA Photo by Sara Melissa Frost

The cafe on Main Street is spacious and decorated in a warm and inviting way. The story of Scratch Bakes didn't start in this location, though.

Outgrew space

Owner Laura Will opened the original Scratch shop almost 10 years ago at the Brickerville Specialty Shops, in Brickerville, PA. She opened the shop after baking goods from Will's family kitchen and having cars lined up and down the streets of their Ephrata home to pick up decorated sweets such as cupcakes and cakes.

Only a year in at the Brickerville location, the business had already outgrown the 800 square foot facility and needed to be moved. 3 West Main Street in Ephrata was the next location and is currently where the shop is still located today. In the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic, January 2020, they opened another location in the heart of Lancaster City, on 11 West Chestnut Street, a popular location in downtown Lancaster.

Scratch Bakes is for sure worth a visit if you find yourself in Ephrata, PA.

Address: 3 West Main Street, Ephrata, PA 17522

