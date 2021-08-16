Knock, and Enter an Elegant Speakeasy Inspired Bar in the Heart of Lancaster City, PA

Conway Social Club, Lancaster, PA Photo by Sara Melissa Frost

There's something so intriguing about bars with a speakeasy atmosphere. During the period of prohibition in the U.S., the usually hidden bars were known as a place where alcoholic beverages were illegally sold. Today, these bars or clubs usually have a distinct style and elegance to them, as well as an element of history.

From clothing store to upscale drinks

Conway Social Club on East King Street used to be a high-end quality clothing store, named Sayres, Scheid & Sweeton. It was known to be a beautiful space. The store opened its doors in 1907 and lasted for 82 years.

Conway Social Club, Lancaster, PA Photo by Sara Melissa Frost

In 2006 Annie Bailey's Irish Public House gave new life to the space, naming the 2nd floor The Conway Room in memory of the now-deceased Chris Conway, an Irish ex-pat and Annie Baily's regular. The space was mainly used for hosting private events and to accommodate the typical overflow of St. Patrick's Day revelers.

About a year and a half ago, the space became known as Conway Social Club, a unique destination for upscale cocktails and sharable plates.

And you don't just walk in here. That's part of the fun. First, when arriving at 28 East King Street, you have to check if the green light is illuminated outside the black door. If it is, then knock on the door. Then, you wait. I went here last weekend and waited for a minute or two. Once you're let in, you walk up a narrow flight of stairs and enter a stunning room. The beautiful decor and interior kind of make you feel like you're traveling back in time.

Cocktails and fare

This club specializes in cocktails. They believe a cocktail is so much more than just the sum of its parts. For them, it is a creative expression, an experience that’s as engaging as it is flavorful. It’s a process.

Conway Social Club, Lancaster, PA Photo by Sara Melissa Frost

I ordered their meadow cocktail Against The Wind, made of botanist gin, elderflower and echinacea, chamomile tea, lemons and honey, valerian root, and bee pollen. It was such a unique mix of flavors. I've never had a drink anything like it before, and it was simply delicious.

For food, we ordered and I ordered a charcuterie board will all the good stuff. Focaccia bread, olives, parma ham, gouda, and much more.

Conway Social Club, Lancaster, PA Photo by Sara Melissa Frost

All in all, dining at Conway Social Club was above and beyond my expectations. It was an experience like no other and you could tell the staff has a passion for crafting the most amazing pairings of food and cocktails.

Address: 28 E King St, Lancaster, PA 17602

