Mill 72 Bake Shop & Café - A Modern and Casual Food Spot in Manheim, PA

Mill 72, Manheim, PA Photo by Sara Melissa Frost

I recently visited Manheim, PA, a small borough within Lancaster County. On their charming Main Street, you'll find several independent shops with everything from books to vintage clothing to food and drinks.

Welcoming environment

Mill 72 Bake Shop & Café fills your cravings when it comes to food. Once you enter the large and urban brick building, you're met with friendly staff and a welcoming environment. Oh, and the good smells coming from the kitchen.

I went pretty early in the day, so I ordered a vegetable quiche, and I just couldn't walk away from their cream puffs, so I got one of them too. It was worth however many calories are in it. Creamy, crispy, and sweet, all at the same time.

Cream Puff at Mill 77, Manheim, PA Photo by Sara Melissa Frost

The inside area is open and modern-looking, with a casual feel to it. You can tell the staff knows their locals. It is easy to bring kids here too, being such a large and airy space. It is easy to bring a stroller, and if you prefer to eat outdoors, they offer outdoor seating with shade provided by large patio umbrellas.

Family business

Mill 72 Bake Shop & Café is family-owned, and the family running the shop is all about community and good eats. They pride themselves on serving locally sourced food, everything from specialty drinks to baked goods and light meals. All of their ingredients come from local suppliers, farms, and businesses. The Miller family running this place was born and raised right in Manheim, PA, hence the strong passion for supporting all things local and being a community-oriented café.

The name, Mill 72, is made up of two things. The Mill comes directly from the owners' last name Miller, and their family history in owning and working in a family-owned corn meal mill. The 72 references the fact that the bake shop & café is located along Manheim’s Route 72.

Car town

And while we're talking about roads and Manheim, the number one thing this borough is best known for is their large car auctions. Established as a wholesale vehicle auction operation in 1945, Manheim has been setting the industry standard for buying and selling used vehicles for over 75 years, and it all started right in this small Lancaster County borough. Today, the company is headquartered in Atlanta, and Manheim is a Cox Automotive brand.

Whether you're looking for a new car or a delicious cream puff to go with your morning coffee, Manheim, PA is worth a visit.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.