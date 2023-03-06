New York City Braces for Winter Storm, Up to an Inch of Snow Predicted

Photo by Matthias Kinsella on Unsplash

New York City residents are being advised to brace themselves for a winter storm as meteorologists predict up to an inch of snow for the region starting Monday night. The "quick-moving low pressure" system is expected to start as rain late Monday night, transitioning into snow after 1 a.m., as per the National Weather Service.

Snow accumulation of up to an inch is likely in New York City, Westchester, the Lower Hudson Valley, Northern New Jersey, and Western Long Island. The storm is expected to push out of the region by 7 a.m. on Tuesday.

The storm's timing could create a slushy and slick commute for New Yorkers on Tuesday morning. The snowfall is predicted to be wetter, adding to the potential for slippery road conditions. The National Weather Service has advised drivers to exercise caution on their morning commute.

Following the Tuesday morning snow, frigid air is expected to move in, with temperatures dropping to the mid-20s with wind chill expected that night. New Yorkers are urged to bundle up to avoid the risk of hypothermia or frostbite.

However, much of the week looks sunny, with temperatures expected to be in the upper 40s, offering some respite from the cold weather. According to the National Weather Service, the weekend could bring some more rain.

In conclusion, New Yorkers are advised to take precautions as the winter storm approaches. Stay informed and check the latest weather reports to avoid any potential hazards caused by the storm. By exercising caution and staying safe, residents can weather the storm and enjoy the rest of the week's warmer weather.