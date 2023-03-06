Inflation triggers $8.25 increase in AirTrain fare

Photo by Matthew Moloney on Unsplash

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey announced that the AirTrain to JFK Airport and Newark Airport fare has increased by 25 cents from $8 to $8.25 on Sunday.

The increase was triggered by inflation and is expected to generate additional revenue to aid in the recovery of lost payments incurred during the first two years of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Acknowledging the challenging economic environment brought about by the pandemic, Port Authority Executive Director Rick Cotton stated that the agency's 2023 budget is designed to recover the $3 billion in lost revenues while improving the organisation's efficiency.

The budget will also provide the necessary resources to maintain, improve, and responsibly grow the agency's assets for the entire region's benefit.

Last year, AirTrain fares increased by 25 cents due to inflation, according to the Port Authority. In addition, AirTrains only accept MetroCards and do not accept OMNY, the contactless fare payment system for public transportation in New York. This adds an extra $1 for those needing a new MetroCard.

Despite the fare increase, transit advocates call for fare hikes to be eliminated, claiming that it discourages passengers from taking public transportation to the airport.

The Riders Alliance, an advocacy group for affordable and reliable public transit in New York, urges Governor Hochul to encourage air travellers to take transit to JFK Airport instead. According to the group's spokesperson, Danny Pearlstein, a fare hike would do the opposite.

Pearlstein argues that the lack of a free transfer to the bus, subway, or Long Island Rail Road, coupled with the existence of an AirTrain fare, indicates the inequitable and inefficient transportation policy in New York. Inflation also triggered a $1 increase in tolls at tunnels and bridges, but the Port Authority announced that PATH train fares would remain the same.

Conclusion

The fare increase for AirTrain rides to JFK Airport and Newark Airport is expected to generate revenue to aid in the recovery of lost payments caused by the pandemic. Although transit advocates have called for eliminating fare hikes, the Port Authority has stated that the budget is necessary to maintain and improve its assets while acknowledging the current economic environment.

As a result, air travellers to JFK and Newark airports will now have to pay $8.25 for their AirTrain ride.