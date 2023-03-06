Discover the world's wonders on a three-year cruise for only $30,000

Photo by Alonso Reyes on Unsplash

Have you always dreamed of travelling the world and experiencing different cultures but have yet to have the time or resources to do so? Life at Sea Cruises has the perfect solution for you.

The company offers a three-year voyage on the MV Gemini, taking you to 135 countries across all seven continents, covering over 130,000 miles. And the best part? You can enjoy this incredible journey for a relatively affordable $30,000 per person annually.

The Voyage of a Lifetime

The journey promises to take you to 375 ports worldwide, including iconic sights such as the Taj Mahal, Christ the Redeemer statue, Machu Picchu, the Great Wall of China, Chichen Itza, and the pyramids of Giza. The voyage will also include visits to 103 tropical islands. With 208 overnight stops, you'll have plenty of time to explore each destination fully.

Life at Sea Cruises has a 30-year history in the cruise industry, and the MV Gemini will be overhauled for the voyage. The ship will also be kitted out with remote working facilities, including a full-scale business centre with meeting rooms, offices, a business library, and a lounge. A round-the-clock hospital will also have free medical visits, ensuring you are safe and well taken care of throughout the journey.

Cabins for Every Budget

Accommodations on the MV Gemini range from 13 square feet of "virtual inside" cabins for $29,999 per person per year to balcony suites for $109,999 per person per year. The most affordable outdoor place costs $36,999 per person.

Customers must sign up for all three years, but the firm is establishing a matching service in which passengers may share a room with another traveller and split the travel costs. Solo travellers save 15% off the double occupancy cost; a down payment of $45,000 is needed.

Facilities and Activities

Apart from the business centre, the MV Gemini offers plenty to keep you busy, including a sundeck and swimming pool, a wellness centre, an auditorium, and multiple dining options. Onboard instructors will be on hand to teach dance and music, and there will even be singles mixers for those travelling alone.

A gym and salon are also on board if you want to stay in shape. Highlights include spending Christmas in Brazil and New Year's in Argentina. The ship will loop around South America, island-hop around the Caribbean, take in both coasts of Central America, and then go up the west coast of North America, crossing over to Hawaii.

Stops in Asia include Japan with 12 stops, South Korea (including Jeju Island), and China. The voyage also takes in most classic Southeast Asian destinations, from Bali and Da Nang in Vietnam to the Cambodian coast, Bangkok, Singapore, and Kuala Lumpur.

It'll loop Australia and New Zealand and island-hop through the South Pacific, journey around India and Sri Lanka, and then visit the Maldives and Seychelles before crossing west to Africa and hitting the continent at Zanzibar.

Live Your Dream

Travelling the world for three years on a cruise ship is an opportunity of a lifetime. With the MV Gemini's luxurious amenities, remote working facilities, and diverse itineraries, you can experience the world in comfort and style. So why not live your dream and book your spot today?