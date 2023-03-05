New York State Expands Cannabis Licenses for Social Equity Candidates

Photo by Budding . on Unsplash

New York state is doubling the number of dispensary licenses for its social equity program aimed at individuals with past marijuana convictions and their family members.

This move will expand the number of licenses from 150 to 300, with approximately 900 entrepreneurs applying for these licenses so far. However, the state has only awarded 66 licenses, and only a handful of shops are operational.

Tremaine Wright, the chair of the Cannabis Control Board, said that with this expansion, more entrepreneurs could capitalize on the growing demand for cannabis products.

Expanding Social Equity Licenses

Expanding social equity licenses aims to allow more entrepreneurs to participate in the first wave of the industry, especially those unable to do so before due to licensing limitations.

However, the state must set a timeline for the broader licensing process, which will open to large corporate applicants and individuals who do not meet Conditional Adult Use Retail Dispensary (CAURD) requirements.Despite the expansion of licenses, only the first 150 candidates will receive guaranteed support from the state, including financial assistance with leasing and designing a retail space.

Once the first group of contenders has claimed it, the new round of 150 licensees will have to wait to see what financing is left over. The New York State Social Equity Cannabis Fund, a $200 million public-private collaboration, provides this assistance.

Regulations for Adult-Use Cannabis Products

During the same meeting, the Cannabis Control Board established regulations for adult-use cannabis product testing, packaging, labeling, marketing, and advertising. In December, the board issued a comprehensive set of proposed regulations for how the larger application and licensing process would operate.

The proposed regulations include the application criteria and costs for each company category, including growers, dispensaries, cooperatives, and distributors.In addition to production guidelines, such as allowed shapes for edibles, the proposed regulations have garnered a lot of public input.

During the original 60-day public comment period, which concluded in late January, the state received almost 400 comments on the regulations. The comments came from organizations and covered various topics related to the laws.

Conclusion

New York state's decision to double the number of dispensary licenses for its social equity program is a significant step in expanding access for justice-involved individuals in the industry.The expansion will allow more entrepreneurs to participate in the industry's first wave, capitalizing on the growing demand for cannabis products.

However, the state must still set a timeline for the broader licensing process.Nonetheless, approving regulations for adult-use cannabis products will contribute to the industry's growth and development, ensuring consumer safety and quality standards.