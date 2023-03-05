Improving the Subway: Brooklyn Councilman Launches "Friends of MTA Station Group"

Photo by Eddi Aguirre on Unsplash

Councilmember Lincoln Restler from Brooklyn is taking matters into his own hands and launching a volunteer program to improve the conditions of New York's subway stations.

He's calling on New Yorkers to join the "Friends of MTA Station Group" and become part of the solution to improve their local MTA subway stations.

The group will comprise small business owners, neighbors, and commuters passionate about improving the mass transit system. Restler hopes to tackle the most significant complaints he receives from his constituents regarding five stations: High Street-Brooklyn Bridge, Borough Hall, Jay Street-MetroTech, Bedford Avenue, and Nassau Avenue.

Restler aims to create a framework for accountability and station improvements to make a tangible difference in commuters' experiences. He's not seeking donations; he's seeking people willing to work with the MTA to identify issues and solutions.

The volunteer group will work with MTA officials to discuss station conditions, conduct walk-throughs, and learn more about what is currently done under MTA's operating and capital budgets. The engagement model aims to provide the community with a better understanding of their stations and a consistent line of communication with the MTA.

MTA spokesperson Michael Cortez has welcomed Restler's plan, which complements other agency efforts to improve riders' experiences. Jon Orcutt, a transit advocate and transportation policy expert, supports the idea.

In conclusion, Restler's initiative is an excellent opportunity for New Yorkers to take an active role in improving the subway system. Seeing community members come together to solve problems and make a difference in their daily commute is inspiring. By creating a framework for accountability and station improvements, the "Friends of MTA Station Group" can make a lasting impact on New York's subway system.