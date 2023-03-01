New LIRR Schedules and Grand Central Madison Service Lead to Commuter Frustration

Photo by Adrian Hernandez on Unsplash

LIRR commuters on Long Island feel the effects of the MTA's new schedules, which were implemented this week. Although the schedules represent a 40% increase in service for the LIRR on weekdays, some passengers must now transfer to Jamaica station, leaving commuters frustrated and experiencing longer travel times.

Ken Lieber, who used to take a direct train from Oceanside to Carroll Gardens, now has to transfer to Jamaica every morning. He complained about the crowded trains and paid $277 a month for very little. Tracey Chavis is also feeling the effects of the new schedules. Formerly, she could travel to her neighborhood on a single train, but now she must change trains in Jamaica. When trains are on time, she must rush between platforms to connect.

The transfer requirement mainly concerns commuters with health issues or physical limitations. Chavis expressed concern over the rush required for the transfer, saying, "What if you have health issues? What if you have issues that don't allow you to move fast?"

The MTA announced its plans to overhaul the LIRR's schedules last year, and the new service to Grand Central Madison was launched on Monday. Three weeks' warning from the MTA was given to users before the timetables were ultimately modified, which caused confusion and missed trains for several passengers.

Despite the frustrations and delays, LIRR Interim President and Metro-North President Cathy Rinaldi defended the new schedules, saying, "We have made every effort to serve as many clients as possible. With more transfer options, frequency, flexibility in how our customers move across the region, and regional connection from Grand Central to Metro-North, we're offering 41% more service overall than before, so it's different."

Commuters like Dean Morelli are optimistic that the new schedules will ultimately benefit the city but are frustrated with the rollout's execution. "There's a great point to having trains going to Grand Central. Hopefully, it'll build the city back up by making it more convenient for people to come through Grand Central, but the execution leaves a lot to be desired," he said.

Since the 1960s, the MTA has been working to extend LIRR service to Manhattan's East Side. The project was finished about 12 years late and over $7 billion over budget. While the new schedules may take some time for commuters to adjust, the hope is that they will ultimately provide better service for the entire region.