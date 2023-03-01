Low-Income New Yorkers Face Food Insecurity as SNAP Benefits Expire

Photo by (Bebeto Matthews/AP)

Over 1.7 million low-income New Yorkers are reeling from the expiration of the emergency pandemic-era SNAP allocation, a crucial lifeline during the COVID-19 crisis. According to advocates, the abrupt end of this program has left many in dire straits and will lead to a rise in food insecurity.

As inflation spikes and grocery prices continue to soar, the expiration of other government programs such as the Child Tax credit and rent hitting an all-time high, advocates fear that the end of the SNAP supplement will pull the rug out from under cash-strapped New Yorkers. With the financial emergency still present in people's lives, there is a better time to cut SNAP benefits, says Zac Hall, vice president of Anti-Poverty Programs at Food Bank NYC.

The emergency allotments were always meant to be temporary, but they provided vital assistance to those most in need. Congress implemented the benefit to help address food insecurity and create more economic stability during the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, starting in March 2020, Congress temporarily increased SNAP benefits to the maximum amounts, giving households more funds than they usually would have received. Recipients received at least $95 extra in funds every month.

Sadly, those benefits will be slashed back to the original amounts after three years. The same will happen in 32 other states. The consequences will be devastating, with some households seeing their monthly funds cut as much as $250 a month.

Advocates warn that the end of the SNAP supplement will have a ripple effect throughout the community, causing a surge in demand at food pantries across the five boroughs. According to City Harvest, a nonprofit, visitors to food pantries and soup kitchens have risen by 69% compared to 2019 and up 14% since about a year ago.

As hard as we work, what the government can do through a program like SNAP is much more impactful, says Jilly Stephens, CEO of City Harvest. Food pantries across the city are bracing for the worst, preparing for a surge of people who will be forced to choose between paying their bills and putting food on the table.

The pandemic boost was a lifeline for struggling New Yorkers. According to a study from the Urban Institute, it kept more than 4 million out of poverty nationwide. In New York, it gave needy recipients more freedom with their grocery lists and the ability to buy produce, meat, and dairy products.

Now, as the SNAP benefits expire, people are facing some of the most complex decisions of their lives. Seniors may be forced to choose between buying medication or food. Parents will have to decide between paying rent and feeding their children. Families will be forced to take on new debt, deplete their savings, or go hungry.

The end of the SNAP supplement is a devastating blow for New Yorkers who are already struggling to make ends meet. We urge Congress to take action and increase SNAP benefits in the upcoming farm bill. It's time to acknowledge the hardship that people are facing and ensure they have access to the necessities of life, including food.