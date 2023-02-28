Hilarious video: When wildlife steals people's food

Photo by (viralvibes360/YouTube)

We all have certain delectable foods that we relish eating, whether in the comfort of our homes or on the go. Additionally, we all have the preferred restaurants that we frequently visit to enjoy a delightful culinary experience. It's a peculiar feeling that cannot be put into words.

Time stands still when we savour our favourite dish or snack in our little world. However, sometimes, an unwelcome event can occur during the celebration of our favourite cuisine, which ruins our mood and results in waste.

It could be something as simple as accidentally spilling our meal or drink, colliding with an object or person and dropping the tray with its contents, or receiving an urgent phone call we cannot afford to miss. But there is something that could ruin your party even more.

Imagine being on cloud nine when an eagle suddenly swoops and snatches your slice of pizza or sandwich from your hand with clinical precision or when you're about to pick up your food packet. A monkey appears out of nowhere and disappears with it.

As a viral video demonstrates, such instances are often recorded and posted on social media. The video is a compilation of birds and animals stealing people's tasty delicacies, including children. The footage captures the participants either about to eat or already to eat their food when it's abruptly taken away. The reactions of the victims are also quite entertaining.

Undoubtedly, many of you have had similar experiences, and the video has garnered significant attention. Let's take a look at some of the comments.

As one user exclaimed, "What speed and accuracy...👌👌👏👏" Another wrote, "No way! Forget the crisps; I have the bag." A third user expressed, "The first one looked so painful. He was enjoying his meal so much."

A fourth user philosophized, "If you face such situations in this life, keep helping others and increase your good karma. Eventually, it will work out, either in this life or the next, as you were born to finish your bad karma or increase your good karma in heaven."