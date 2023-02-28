Supporting Young Adults Transitioning Out of Foster Care: Arkansas' Latest Program

Photo by 4029tv

Life can be challenging, especially for young adults transitioning into adulthood without a support system.

This is even more true for those who age out of foster care and don't have anyone to turn to for help. Fortunately, a new program called LifeSet is designed to help young adults adjust to living independently.

This program has already significantly impacted the life of DeAnna Wilson, an 18-year-old who was homeless just two months ago.

LifeSet is a specialist program that provides a support system for young adults transitioning into adulthood. The program is available in Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley and has helped many young adults like DeAnna Wilson.

The program's specialist, Nichole Harmon, helps young adults with various tasks, including finding a home, balancing their budget, filling out job applications, and schooling.

The LifeSet program is designed to teach young adults between 17 and 21 the skills they need to become successful adults.

These skills include money management, job searching, doctor's appointments, and housing. The program runs for nine months, and the Department of Human Services refers clients to the program.

According to Alisha Turner, the program's launch manager in Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley, this program was created to meet the needs of youth ageing out of foster care and requiring extra assistance.

The program aims to ensure that young adults like Wilson don't fall through the cracks and have the support they need to transition into adulthood successfully.

The LifeSet program is already positively impacting the lives of many young adults in the area. The program has helped 20 young adults in just six months, and the team is looking to expand the program to other parts of the state.

Harmon, a LifeSet specialist, is thrilled to participate in this program and enjoys helping young adults learn the skills they need to succeed.

LifeSet is a valuable program that offers young adults the support they need to become independent and successful adults. For many, like Wilson, this program has been life-changing. They are grateful for their support and are excited about what the future holds.

Thanks to the LifeSet program, young adults ageing out of foster care can now have the extra assistance they need to transition confidently into adulthood.